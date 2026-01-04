ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لتهيئة بيئة إعلامية احترافية تواكب حجم الحدث، نجحت إدارة الإعلام والعلاقات بمهرجان جازان 2026 في تقديم منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات الإعلامية والتنظيمية، التي تهدف إلى تمكين الإعلاميين من أداء مهماتهم بكل يُسر، وضمان نقل رسالة المهرجان ومحتواه إلى الجمهور داخل المملكة وخارجها.

مساحات عمل مريحة، وخدمات مساندة، وتجهيزات تقنية تساعد على سرعة الإنجاز وجودة المحتوى

وأوضح المشرف على إدارة الإعلام والعلاقات بالمهرجان ناصر بن سعد السمراني أن الإدارة عملت منذ وقت مبكر على إعداد وتنفيذ خطة إعلامية شاملة، تنفيذاً لتوجيهات أمير المنطقة ونائبه، وأسفرت الخطة التي تابعها وأشرف عليها المشرف العام على مهرجان جازان 2026 وكيل إمارة منطقة جازان وليد بن سلطان الصنعاني، عن توجيه أكثر من 400 دعوة إعلامية، إلى جانب إصدار 300 تصريح دخول للمركبات الإعلامية عبر استيكرات معتمدة، إضافة إلى تخصيص مقاعد إعلامية داخل مواقع الفعاليات، بما يضمن تنظيم الحضور وسهولة الوصول ومتابعة الفعاليات بكفاءة عالية.

أكثر من 400 إعلامي يشاركون في نقل رسالة مهرجان جازان 2026

وبيّن السمراني أن من أبرز ما قُدِّم للإعلاميين هذا العام تجهيز مركز إعلامي متكامل بمستوى فندقي، صُمِّم ليكون بيئة عمل احترافية تلبّي احتياجات الإعلاميين من مختلف الوسائل، ويوفّر مساحات عمل مريحة، وخدمات مساندة، وتجهيزات تقنية تساعد على سرعة الإنجاز وجودة المحتوى، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على التغطية الإعلامية للمهرجان.

وأشار إلى أن أكثر من 400 إعلامي شاركوا في تغطية افتتاح مهرجان جازان 2026 عبر وسائل إعلامية محلية وخارجية متعددة، تشمل القنوات التلفزيونية والإذاعية، والمنصات الرقمية، ووكالات الأنباء، والإعلام الجديد، والصحف الورقية والإلكترونية، في حضور إعلامي واسع يعكس أهمية المهرجان ومكانته كأحد أبرز الفعاليات الوطنية ذات البعد الثقافي والسياحي والترفيهي.

وأكد أن هذه الجهود تأتي انطلاقاً من إيمان إدارة المهرجان بدور الإعلام كشريك أساسي في صناعة الحدث، ونقل تفاصيله، وتسليط الضوء على ما تزخر به منطقة جازان من تنوّع طبيعي وثقافي وإنساني، وإيصال رسالة المهرجان إلى مختلف شرائح المجتمع محلياً ودولياً.

ورفع السمراني خالص الشكر إلى أمير جازان ونائبه، على ما يحظى به الإعلام والعمل الإعلامي في المنطقة من دعم كريم واهتمام متواصل، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم كان له الأثر الكبير في تمكين الإعلاميين، وتطوير منظومة العمل الإعلامي في مختلف الفعاليات والمناسبات التي تشهدها المنطقة.

وأشار إلى أن هذا الاهتمام أسهم في تعزيز جودة التغطيات الإعلامية، ورفع كفاءة الأداء، وإبراز صورة جازان ومكتسباتها التنموية والثقافية والسياحية، بما يواكب تطلعات القيادة الرشيدة ويعكس مكانة المنطقة على المستويين المحلي والعالمي.