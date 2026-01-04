أكثر من 400 إعلامي يشاركون في نقل رسالة مهرجان جازان 2026

As part of its ongoing efforts to create a professional media environment that matches the scale of the event, the Media and Relations Department of the Jazan Festival 2026 has succeeded in providing a comprehensive system of media and organizational services aimed at enabling journalists to perform their tasks with ease and ensuring the festival's message and content reach the audience both inside and outside the Kingdom.

The supervisor of the Media and Relations Department at the festival, Nasser bin Saad Al-Samarani, explained that the department has been working early on preparing and implementing a comprehensive media plan, in line with the directives of the Emir of the region and his deputy. The plan, which was monitored and overseen by the General Supervisor of the Jazan Festival 2026, the Deputy Emir of the Jazan Region, Walid bin Sultan Al-San'ani, resulted in sending over 400 media invitations, in addition to issuing 300 entry permits for media vehicles through approved stickers, as well as allocating media seats within the event venues to ensure organized attendance and easy access to follow the events efficiently.

Al-Samarani indicated that one of the most notable offerings for journalists this year was the preparation of a fully equipped media center at a hotel level, designed to be a professional work environment that meets the needs of journalists from various media outlets, providing comfortable workspaces, supportive services, and technical equipment that aid in quick execution and quality content, positively reflecting on the media coverage of the festival.

He pointed out that more than 400 journalists participated in covering the opening of the Jazan Festival 2026 through various local and international media outlets, including television and radio channels, digital platforms, news agencies, new media, and both print and electronic newspapers, in a wide media presence that reflects the importance of the festival and its status as one of the most prominent national events with cultural, tourism, and entertainment dimensions.

He affirmed that these efforts stem from the festival management's belief in the role of media as a key partner in event production, conveying its details, and highlighting the natural, cultural, and human diversity that the Jazan region boasts, as well as delivering the festival's message to various segments of society both locally and internationally.

Al-Samarani expressed his sincere gratitude to the Emir of Jazan and his deputy for the generous support and continuous attention that media and media work in the region receive, emphasizing that this support has had a significant impact on empowering journalists and developing the media work system in various events and occasions taking place in the region.

He noted that this attention has contributed to enhancing the quality of media coverage, improving performance efficiency, and showcasing Jazan's image and its developmental, cultural, and tourism gains, in line with the aspirations of the wise leadership and reflecting the region's status on both local and global levels.