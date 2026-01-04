The Board of Grievances has launched an enticing opportunity for university and institute students in the Kingdom through the cooperative training program for the second semester via the digital platform “Khabeer”.

Applications open today (Sunday) and will continue until January 12, with the training period starting on January 20 and lasting until June 15, allowing students to gain a unique practical experience in the courts of the Board of Grievances and its affiliated departments.

The program targets students from public universities and the Institute of Public Administration, covering a wide range of important specializations, from law, Sharia, and religious foundations to business administration, accounting, cybersecurity, information technology, and public relations and media.

The program aims to develop the skills of trainees and prepare them for the job market, reflecting the Board of Grievances' commitment to supporting human resource development in the Kingdom and enhancing opportunities for youth to gain real practical experience.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of a real work environment and build your practical experience in one of the most important judicial entities in the Kingdom.