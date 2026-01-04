أطلق ديوان المظالم فرصة مغرية لطلاب وطالبات الجامعات والمعاهد بالمملكة، من خلال برنامج التدريب التعاوني للفصل الدراسي الثاني عبر منصة «خبير» الرقمية.

ويبدأ التقديم اليوم (الأحد) ويستمر حتى 12 يناير، على أن تنطلق فترة التدريب يوم 20 يناير وتستمر حتى 15 يونيو، لتتيح للطلاب تجربة عملية مميزة في محاكم ديوان المظالم وإداراته والمرافق التابعة له.

ويستهدف البرنامج طلاب الجامعات الحكومية ومعهد الإدارة العامة، ويغطي مجموعة واسعة من التخصصات المهمة، من القانون والشريعة والأصول الدينية، إلى إدارة الأعمال، والمحاسبة، والأمن السيبراني، وتقنية المعلومات، والعلاقات العامة والإعلام.

ويهدف البرنامج إلى تطوير مهارات المتدربين وتجهيزهم لسوق العمل، بما يعكس التزام ديوان المظالم بدعم تنمية الموارد البشرية بالمملكة وتعزيز فرص الشباب في اكتساب خبرات عملية واقعية.

لا تفوّت هذه الفرصة لتكون جزءًا من بيئة عمل حقيقية وتبني خبرتك العملية في واحدة من أهم الجهات القضائية في المملكة.