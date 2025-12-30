من رعاية الموهبة إلى التتويج العالمي.. مسيرة تعليمية حافلة لنورة الغامدي

Dr. Noura Saad Al-Ghamdi is leaving her position after a 37-year career dedicated to education, during which she made a significant impact on the path of educational development and talent nurturing in Jeddah's education system. She contributed with a scientific vision and institutional work that transitioned students from mere participation to local and global recognition platforms.

She began her educational journey in the field as a teacher of science and mathematics, then became an educational supervisor, gradually advancing through various educational and training roles until she led several vital departments, most notably the Gifted Education Department in Jeddah. This phase witnessed a qualitative leap in programs for discovering and nurturing talent, linking it to thinking, innovation, and scientific research, which contributed to the emergence of Jeddah's students as one of the most awarded educational departments at both local and global levels.

Throughout this journey, Dr. Noura did not view talent as a side activity but as a national project and an investment in people. She worked on building quality programs, developing partnerships, creating supportive educational environments, and empowering students to compete confidently in international arenas, which reflected in honorable presence and remarkable results that elevated the name of Jeddah's education in many global competitions.

With her later transition to the Training and Scholarship Department and then the Development and Transformation Department, her influence expanded to include building educational leadership, participating in the preparation of strategic plans, overseeing transformation projects, and representing the Ministry of Education in various regional forums and events, in addition to scientific and research contributions in the fields of thinking, digital education, and gifted education.

Dr. Noura is known for her calm leadership style that combines firmness and inclusiveness, believing in teamwork and empowering competencies, measuring success by the impact it leaves rather than by the presence it achieves. This approach has been reflected in her relationship with the educational field, as she remained close to teachers and students, believing that true leadership begins with trust in people.

After 37 years of continuous giving, Dr. Noura Al-Ghamdi bids farewell to her position, having completed a journey filled with achievements—a journey that does not end with leaving a position but leaves an educational legacy and global accomplishments that will remain present in the memory of Jeddah's education, a testament that dedication, when combined with knowledge and vision, creates a lasting distinction.