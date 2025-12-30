من رعاية الموهبة إلى التتويج العالمي.. مسيرة تعليمية حافلة لنورة الغامدي

تغادر الدكتورة نورة سعد الغامدي موقعها بعد مسيرة مهنية امتدت 37 عاماً في خدمة التعليم، تركت خلالها أثراً واضحاً في مسار التطوير التربوي ورعاية الموهبة في تعليم جدة، وأسهمت برؤية علمية وعمل مؤسسي في نقل الطلبة من حدود المشاركة إلى منصات التتويج المحلية والعالمية.
بدأت رحلتها التعليمية من الميدان معلمة للعلوم والرياضيات، ثم مشرفة تربوية، لتتدرج في مواقع العمل التربوي والتدريبي حتى تولت قيادة عدد من الإدارات الحيوية، كان من أبرزها إدارة الموهوبات بتعليم جدة، وشهدت تلك المرحلة نقلة نوعية في برامج اكتشاف الموهبة ورعايتها، وربطها بالتفكير والابتكار والبحث العلمي، ما أسهم في بروز طلاب وطالبات تعليم جدة كأحد أكثر الإدارات التعليمية حصداً للجوائز والتكريمات على المستويين المحلي والعالمي.
وخلال هذه المسيرة، لم تنظر الدكتورة نورة إلى الموهبة بوصفها نشاطاً جانبياً، بل باعتبارها مشروعاً وطنياً واستثماراً في الإنسان، فعملت على بناء برامج نوعية، وتطوير الشراكات، وتهيئة البيئات التعليمية الداعمة، وتمكين الطلبة من المنافسة بثقة في المحافل الدولية، وهو ما انعكس حضوراً مشرفاً ونتائج لافتة رفعت اسم تعليم جدة في العديد من المسابقات العالمية.
ومع انتقالها لاحقا لإدارة التدريب والابتعاث ثم إدارة التطوير والتحول، اتسع نطاق تأثيرها ليشمل بناء القيادات التعليمية، والمشاركة في إعداد الخطط الإستراتيجية، والإشراف على مشاريع التحول، وتمثيل وزارة التعليم في عدد من الملتقيات والفعاليات الإقليمية، إضافة إلى إسهامات علمية وبحثية في مجالات التفكير والتعليم الرقمي ورعاية الموهوبين.
وتُعرف الدكتورة نورة بأسلوب قيادي هادئ يجمع بين الحزم والاحتواء، ويؤمن بالعمل الجماعي وتمكين الكفاءات، ويقيس النجاح بما يتركه من أثر لا بما يحققه من حضور. وقد انعكس هذا النهج في علاقتها بالميدان التعليمي، إذ ظلت قريبة من المعلمين والمعلمات والطلبة، مؤمنة بأن القيادة الحقيقية تبدأ من الثقة بالإنسان.
وبعد 37 عاماً من العطاء المتواصل، تودع الدكتورة نورة الغامدي موقعها وقد اكتملت مسيرة حافلة بالإنجاز، مسيرة لم تنتهِ بخروج من منصب، بل تركت إرثاً تربوياً ومنجزاً عالمياً سيظل حاضراً في ذاكرة تعليم جدة، وشاهداً على أن الإخلاص حين يقترن بالعلم والرؤية يصنع تميزاً يبقى.
Dr. Noura Saad Al-Ghamdi is leaving her position after a 37-year career dedicated to education, during which she made a significant impact on the path of educational development and talent nurturing in Jeddah's education system. She contributed with a scientific vision and institutional work that transitioned students from mere participation to local and global recognition platforms.
She began her educational journey in the field as a teacher of science and mathematics, then became an educational supervisor, gradually advancing through various educational and training roles until she led several vital departments, most notably the Gifted Education Department in Jeddah. This phase witnessed a qualitative leap in programs for discovering and nurturing talent, linking it to thinking, innovation, and scientific research, which contributed to the emergence of Jeddah's students as one of the most awarded educational departments at both local and global levels.
Throughout this journey, Dr. Noura did not view talent as a side activity but as a national project and an investment in people. She worked on building quality programs, developing partnerships, creating supportive educational environments, and empowering students to compete confidently in international arenas, which reflected in honorable presence and remarkable results that elevated the name of Jeddah's education in many global competitions.
With her later transition to the Training and Scholarship Department and then the Development and Transformation Department, her influence expanded to include building educational leadership, participating in the preparation of strategic plans, overseeing transformation projects, and representing the Ministry of Education in various regional forums and events, in addition to scientific and research contributions in the fields of thinking, digital education, and gifted education.
Dr. Noura is known for her calm leadership style that combines firmness and inclusiveness, believing in teamwork and empowering competencies, measuring success by the impact it leaves rather than by the presence it achieves. This approach has been reflected in her relationship with the educational field, as she remained close to teachers and students, believing that true leadership begins with trust in people.
After 37 years of continuous giving, Dr. Noura Al-Ghamdi bids farewell to her position, having completed a journey filled with achievements—a journey that does not end with leaving a position but leaves an educational legacy and global accomplishments that will remain present in the memory of Jeddah's education, a testament that dedication, when combined with knowledge and vision, creates a lasting distinction.