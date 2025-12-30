تغادر الدكتورة نورة سعد الغامدي موقعها بعد مسيرة مهنية امتدت 37 عاماً في خدمة التعليم، تركت خلالها أثراً واضحاً في مسار التطوير التربوي ورعاية الموهبة في تعليم جدة، وأسهمت برؤية علمية وعمل مؤسسي في نقل الطلبة من حدود المشاركة إلى منصات التتويج المحلية والعالمية.

من رعاية الموهبة إلى التتويج العالمي.. مسيرة تعليمية حافلة لنورة الغامدي

بدأت رحلتها التعليمية من الميدان معلمة للعلوم والرياضيات، ثم مشرفة تربوية، لتتدرج في مواقع العمل التربوي والتدريبي حتى تولت قيادة عدد من الإدارات الحيوية، كان من أبرزها إدارة الموهوبات بتعليم جدة، وشهدت تلك المرحلة نقلة نوعية في برامج اكتشاف الموهبة ورعايتها، وربطها بالتفكير والابتكار والبحث العلمي، ما أسهم في بروز طلاب وطالبات تعليم جدة كأحد أكثر الإدارات التعليمية حصداً للجوائز والتكريمات على المستويين المحلي والعالمي.

وخلال هذه المسيرة، لم تنظر الدكتورة نورة إلى الموهبة بوصفها نشاطاً جانبياً، بل باعتبارها مشروعاً وطنياً واستثماراً في الإنسان، فعملت على بناء برامج نوعية، وتطوير الشراكات، وتهيئة البيئات التعليمية الداعمة، وتمكين الطلبة من المنافسة بثقة في المحافل الدولية، وهو ما انعكس حضوراً مشرفاً ونتائج لافتة رفعت اسم تعليم جدة في العديد من المسابقات العالمية.

ومع انتقالها لاحقا لإدارة التدريب والابتعاث ثم إدارة التطوير والتحول، اتسع نطاق تأثيرها ليشمل بناء القيادات التعليمية، والمشاركة في إعداد الخطط الإستراتيجية، والإشراف على مشاريع التحول، وتمثيل وزارة التعليم في عدد من الملتقيات والفعاليات الإقليمية، إضافة إلى إسهامات علمية وبحثية في مجالات التفكير والتعليم الرقمي ورعاية الموهوبين.

وتُعرف الدكتورة نورة بأسلوب قيادي هادئ يجمع بين الحزم والاحتواء، ويؤمن بالعمل الجماعي وتمكين الكفاءات، ويقيس النجاح بما يتركه من أثر لا بما يحققه من حضور. وقد انعكس هذا النهج في علاقتها بالميدان التعليمي، إذ ظلت قريبة من المعلمين والمعلمات والطلبة، مؤمنة بأن القيادة الحقيقية تبدأ من الثقة بالإنسان.

وبعد 37 عاماً من العطاء المتواصل، تودع الدكتورة نورة الغامدي موقعها وقد اكتملت مسيرة حافلة بالإنجاز، مسيرة لم تنتهِ بخروج من منصب، بل تركت إرثاً تربوياً ومنجزاً عالمياً سيظل حاضراً في ذاكرة تعليم جدة، وشاهداً على أن الإخلاص حين يقترن بالعلم والرؤية يصنع تميزاً يبقى.