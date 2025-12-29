The Municipality of Bisha Governorate has approved a project for the maintenance, rehabilitation, and development of the Bisha Valley Bridge for two lanes, with a total cost of 20 million riyals. This is part of the municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and improve infrastructure efficiency, supported and monitored by the Secretary of the Asir Region.

The Mayor, Engineer Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qahtani, explained that the project includes comprehensive rehabilitation, development, and maintenance works for the bridge, due to its vital importance and its location on Bisha Valley, which is one of the large valleys in the region, experiencing seasonal water flows that require high structural readiness. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Secretary of the Asir Region, Engineer Abdullah Al-Jali, for his continuous support and constant concern for developing infrastructure projects in the governorate. He pointed out that the maintenance works will include comprehensive treatment of all structural elements of the bridge, maintenance of joints and surface layers, improvement of traffic safety measures, and enhancement of rainwater and flood drainage efficiency, ensuring the safety of road users, the sustainability of the bridge, and improving its operational efficiency.

Al-Qahtani indicated that the road on which the bridge is located is considered a strategic traffic axis, as it connects those coming from the Bisha – Riyadh – Al-Rain road, serving the movement of travelers heading to the Hijaz road via Rania or Sabt Al-Alaya, in addition to those coming to and from the Al-Baha region passing through Bisha via Al-Juba.

He added that the bridge is an extension of the Crown Prince Road, one of the most important arterial roads in the governorate, due to its vital role in connecting regional roads, supporting traffic movement between governorates, and serving travelers. He emphasized that the project is part of the municipality's plan to develop the network of roads and bridges, achieving the highest safety standards, which positively reflects on the quality of life and services for residents and visitors.