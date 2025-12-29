اعتمدت بلدية محافظة بيشة مشروعاً لصيانة وإعادة تأهيل وتطوير جسر وادي بيشة للمسارين، بتكلفة إجمالية بلغت 20 مليون ريال، وذلك في إطار جهود البلدية المستمرة لتعزيز السلامة المرورية ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، بدعم ومتابعة أمين منطقة عسير.
وأوضح رئيس البلدية المهندس محمد بن فلاح القحطاني أن المشروع يشمل أعمال إعادة التأهيل والتطوير والصيانة الشاملة للجسر، نظرًا إلى أهميته الحيوية وموقعه على وادي بيشة، الذي يُعد من الأودية الكبيرة في المنطقة، وما يشهده من تدفقات مائية موسمية تتطلب جاهزية إنشائية عالية، مقدّمًا شكره وتقديره لأمين منطقة عسير المهندس عبدالله الجالي على دعمه المستمر وحرصه الدائم على تطوير مشاريع البنية التحتية بالمحافظة. وأشار إلى أن أعمال الصيانة ستتضمن معالجة شامل جميع العناصر للجسر الإنشائية، وصيانة الفواصل والطبقات السطحية، وتحسين وسائل السلامة المرورية، ورفع كفاءة تصريف مياه الأمطار والسيول، بما يضمن سلامة مستخدمي الطريق، واستدامة الجسر، ورفع كفاءته التشغيلية.
وبيّن القحطاني أن الطريق الذي يقع عليه الجسر يُعد محورًا مروريًا إستراتيجيًا، حيث يربط القادمين بطريق بيشة – الرياض – الرين، ويخدم حركة المسافرين المتجهين إلى طريق الحجاز عبر رنية أو سبت العلايا، إضافة إلى القادمين من وإلى منطقة الباحة مرورًا بمحافظة بيشة عبر الجعبة.
وأضاف أن الجسر يُعد امتدادًا لطريق ولي العهد، أحد أهم الطرق المحورية في المحافظة، لما يمثله من دور حيوي في ربط الطرق الإقليمية، ودعم الحركة المرورية بين المحافظات، وخدمة المسافرين، مؤكدًا أن المشروع يأتي ضمن خطة البلدية لتطوير شبكة الطرق والجسور، وتحقيق أعلى معايير السلامة، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الحياة وخدمة الأهالي والزوار.
The Municipality of Bisha Governorate has approved a project for the maintenance, rehabilitation, and development of the Bisha Valley Bridge for two lanes, with a total cost of 20 million riyals. This is part of the municipality's ongoing efforts to enhance traffic safety and improve infrastructure efficiency, supported and monitored by the Secretary of the Asir Region.
The Mayor, Engineer Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qahtani, explained that the project includes comprehensive rehabilitation, development, and maintenance works for the bridge, due to its vital importance and its location on Bisha Valley, which is one of the large valleys in the region, experiencing seasonal water flows that require high structural readiness. He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Secretary of the Asir Region, Engineer Abdullah Al-Jali, for his continuous support and constant concern for developing infrastructure projects in the governorate. He pointed out that the maintenance works will include comprehensive treatment of all structural elements of the bridge, maintenance of joints and surface layers, improvement of traffic safety measures, and enhancement of rainwater and flood drainage efficiency, ensuring the safety of road users, the sustainability of the bridge, and improving its operational efficiency.
Al-Qahtani indicated that the road on which the bridge is located is considered a strategic traffic axis, as it connects those coming from the Bisha – Riyadh – Al-Rain road, serving the movement of travelers heading to the Hijaz road via Rania or Sabt Al-Alaya, in addition to those coming to and from the Al-Baha region passing through Bisha via Al-Juba.
He added that the bridge is an extension of the Crown Prince Road, one of the most important arterial roads in the governorate, due to its vital role in connecting regional roads, supporting traffic movement between governorates, and serving travelers. He emphasized that the project is part of the municipality's plan to develop the network of roads and bridges, achieving the highest safety standards, which positively reflects on the quality of life and services for residents and visitors.