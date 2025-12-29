اعتمدت بلدية محافظة بيشة مشروعاً لصيانة وإعادة تأهيل وتطوير جسر وادي بيشة للمسارين، بتكلفة إجمالية بلغت 20 مليون ريال، وذلك في إطار جهود البلدية المستمرة لتعزيز السلامة المرورية ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية، بدعم ومتابعة أمين منطقة عسير.

وأوضح رئيس البلدية المهندس محمد بن فلاح القحطاني أن المشروع يشمل أعمال إعادة التأهيل والتطوير والصيانة الشاملة للجسر، نظرًا إلى أهميته الحيوية وموقعه على وادي بيشة، الذي يُعد من الأودية الكبيرة في المنطقة، وما يشهده من تدفقات مائية موسمية تتطلب جاهزية إنشائية عالية، مقدّمًا شكره وتقديره لأمين منطقة عسير المهندس عبدالله الجالي على دعمه المستمر وحرصه الدائم على تطوير مشاريع البنية التحتية بالمحافظة. وأشار إلى أن أعمال الصيانة ستتضمن معالجة شامل جميع العناصر للجسر الإنشائية، وصيانة الفواصل والطبقات السطحية، وتحسين وسائل السلامة المرورية، ورفع كفاءة تصريف مياه الأمطار والسيول، بما يضمن سلامة مستخدمي الطريق، واستدامة الجسر، ورفع كفاءته التشغيلية.

وبيّن القحطاني أن الطريق الذي يقع عليه الجسر يُعد محورًا مروريًا إستراتيجيًا، حيث يربط القادمين بطريق بيشة – الرياض – الرين، ويخدم حركة المسافرين المتجهين إلى طريق الحجاز عبر رنية أو سبت العلايا، إضافة إلى القادمين من وإلى منطقة الباحة مرورًا بمحافظة بيشة عبر الجعبة.

وأضاف أن الجسر يُعد امتدادًا لطريق ولي العهد، أحد أهم الطرق المحورية في المحافظة، لما يمثله من دور حيوي في ربط الطرق الإقليمية، ودعم الحركة المرورية بين المحافظات، وخدمة المسافرين، مؤكدًا أن المشروع يأتي ضمن خطة البلدية لتطوير شبكة الطرق والجسور، وتحقيق أعلى معايير السلامة، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على جودة الحياة وخدمة الأهالي والزوار.