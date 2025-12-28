The Human Resources Development Fund revealed its contribution to employing 65,000 citizens in the telecommunications and information technology sector, during the period from 2020 to the first half of 2025.

In order to enhance the competitiveness of national talents in this vital sector, improve their technical skills, and empower young talents, the fund signed 8 qualitative training agreements linked to employment during the same period, with a value exceeding 273 million riyals. This contributed to an increase in the sustainability rate of employment for those supported by the fund in the sector, reaching 81%, achieving significant growth compared to 49% in 2020.

The fund's programs have contributed to empowering the telecommunications and information technology sector and enhancing the capabilities of national talents in the sector, by supporting 76 professional certifications in specialized fields within the sector, and benefiting 3,877 citizens from on-the-job training products in sector professions. This helps refine the skills of the national workforce and improve their readiness for work in advanced technical specialties such as artificial intelligence, data science, cybersecurity, and digital engineering.

These results reflect the strategic role of the fund in empowering the telecommunications and information technology sector in the labor market, supporting its transition towards promising and qualitative digital sectors, in addition to its ongoing efforts to build sustainable national human capacities that contribute to enhancing economic growth and meet the requirements of future jobs in the digital economy, especially in big data, cybersecurity, network management, and digital knowledge.