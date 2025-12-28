كشف صندوق تنمية الموارد البشرية مساهمته في توظيف 65 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، خلال الفترة من عام 2020 وحتى النصف الأول عام 2025.

وحرصًا على تعزيز تنافسية الكفاءات الوطنية في هذا القطاع الحيوي ورفع مهاراتهم التقنية وتمكين المواهب الشابة، أبرم الصندوق 8 اتفاقيات تدريب نوعي مرتبطة بالتوظيف خلال ذات الفترة، وبقيمة تتجاوز 273 مليون ريال، مما أسهم في ارتفاع نسبة استدامة التوظيف للمدعومين من الصندوق في القطاع لتصل إلى 81% ليحقق نمو مرتفعًا مقارنةً بنسبة 49% في عام 2020.

وأسهمت برامج الصندوق في تمكين قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات، وتعزيز قدرات الكفاءات الوطنية في القطاع، من خلال دعم الصندوق 76 شهادة مهنية احترافية في التخصصات النوعية بالقطاع، واستفادة 3.877 مواطنًا من منتجات التدريب على رأس العمل في مهن القطاع، بما يسهم في صقل مهارات القوى الوطنية ورفع جاهزيتهم للعمل في التخصصات التقنية المتقدمة كالذكاء الاصطناعي، وعلم البيانات، والأمن السيبراني، والهندسة الرقمية.

وتعكس هذه النتائج الدور الإستراتيجي للصندوق في تمكين قطاع الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات بسوق العمل، ودعم تحوله نحو القطاعات الرقمية النوعية والواعدة، إضافة إلى جهوده المتواصلة في بناء قدرات بشرية وطنية مستدامة تسهم في تعزيز النمو الاقتصادي، وتواكب متطلبات وظائف المستقبل في الاقتصاد الرقمي لا سيما في البيانات الضخمة، والأمن السيبراني، وإدارة الشبكات والمعرفة الرقمية.