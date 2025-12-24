توج أمير نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، الفائزين بجائزة الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز للتميز الصحي لعام 2025، في مقر نادي وزارة الداخلية بمدينة نجران، وسط حضور رسمي ومشاركة واسعة من القطاعات الصحية المختلفة.

وتضمّن الحفل عرضًا مرئيًا بعنوان «مسيرة قائد وبصمة إنسان» استعرض منجزات التنمية في المنطقة، إلى جانب أوبريت وطني جسّد قيم العطاء والانتماء.

وفي كلمته خلال الحفل، عبّر أمير نجران عن اعتزازه بإقامة النسخة الخامسة من الجائزة، مؤكدًا أنها تهدف إلى ترسيخ ثقافة التميز، وتحفيز الإبداع، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية في المجالات الصحية والتطوعية، إضافة إلى تحسين جودة الخدمات الصحية وتعزيز تجربة المستفيد، وفتح المجال أمام الأفكار الإبداعية لتحويلها إلى مشاريع مستدامة تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، ودعم مسيرة التحول الصحي وجودة الحياة.

أمير نجران يتوج الفائزين بجائزة التميز الصحي 2025

وأشار إلى اتساع نطاق أثر الجائزة ليشمل مشاركات نوعية من القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية، إضافة إلى الأفراد، ليس على مستوى منطقة نجران فحسب، بل على مستوى مناطق المملكة كافة، ما يعكس تنامي الوعي بأهمية التكامل والعمل المشترك للارتقاء بالخدمات الصحية.

وقال : «إن ما نشهده اليوم من مبادرات ومشاريع مبتكرة ضمن مسارات الجائزة يؤكد أن الاستثمار في الإنسان هو الاستثمار الحقيقي، وأن التميز المؤسسي لا يتحقق إلا بروح الفريق الواحد، والشراكة الفاعلة، ووضوح الأثر»، مثمنًا الدعم السخي الذي يحظى به القطاع الصحي من القيادة الرشيدة – أيدها الله.

كما قدّم شكره لمعالي وزير الصحة، ولمدير عام فرع وزارة الصحة بمنطقة نجران، والفريق المساند لهم، على جهودهم في تنظيم الجائزة واستمراريتها منذ انطلاقها عام 2020.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير نجران الفائزين بجائزة التميز الصحي 2025، حيث نال الجائزة في مسار التميز في الرعاية الصحية كل من: مستشفى صحة الافتراضي ومركز تمكين الابتكار بوزارة الصحة، ومستشفى الولادة والأطفال بتجمع نجران الصحي.
وفي مسار سلامة المرضى: مستشفى السعودي الألماني بمنطقة حائل، ومستشفى القوات المسلحة بشرورة.
أما مسار التطوع الصحي فحصل عليه فرع هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي بنجران، وعثمان العلياني، وعبدالله آل فهاد من مدرسة مصعب بن عمير الابتدائية بتعليم نجران.
وفي مسار السلامة المرورية: فرع وزارة النقل والخدمات اللوجستية بنجران، ولجنة السلامة المرورية بمحافظة حبونا.
وفي مسار الريادة في القطاع الصحي غير الربحي: جمعية الروضتين للخدمات الإنسانية، ومستشفى نجران العام الجديد.
وفي مسار تحسين تجربة المستفيد: مركز خدمات التعاون الصحي التابع لمستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث، ومجمع إرادة والصحة النفسية بتجمع نجران الصحي.

كما كرّم ضيوف الجائزة والجهات المشاركة، وتسلّم هدية تذكارية بهذه المناسبة.