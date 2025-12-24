أمير نجران يتوج الفائزين بجائزة التميز الصحي 2025

The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, honored the winners of the Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz Award for Health Excellence for the year 2025, at the Ministry of Interior Club in Najran, amidst an official presence and wide participation from various health sectors.

The ceremony included a visual presentation titled "The Journey of a Leader and the Mark of a Human," showcasing the achievements of development in the region, along with a national operetta that embodied the values of giving and belonging.

In his speech during the ceremony, the Emir of Najran expressed his pride in holding the fifth edition of the award, emphasizing that it aims to establish a culture of excellence, stimulate creativity, and empower national competencies in health and volunteer fields, in addition to improving the quality of health services and enhancing the beneficiary experience, and opening the door for creative ideas to transform them into sustainable projects that contribute to achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and support the journey of health transformation and quality of life.

He pointed out the expanding impact of the award to include qualitative contributions from government, private, and non-profit sectors, as well as individuals, not only at the level of Najran but across all regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the growing awareness of the importance of integration and joint work to elevate health services.

He said: "What we witness today of initiatives and innovative projects within the award's pathways confirms that investing in people is the real investment, and that institutional excellence can only be achieved through a unified team spirit, effective partnership, and clear impact," appreciating the generous support that the health sector receives from the wise leadership – may God support it.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Minister of Health, the Director General of the Ministry of Health branch in Najran, and their supporting team, for their efforts in organizing the award and ensuring its continuity since its launch in 2020.

At the end of the ceremony, the Emir of Najran honored the winners of the Health Excellence Award 2025, where the award in the pathway of excellence in healthcare was awarded to: the Virtual Health Hospital and the Innovation Empowerment Center at the Ministry of Health, and the Maternity and Children Hospital at Najran Health Cluster.

In the Patient Safety pathway: the German Saudi Hospital in Hail, and the Armed Forces Hospital in Sharurah.

As for the Health Volunteer pathway, it was awarded to the Saudi Red Crescent Authority branch in Najran, and to Othman Al-Alyani and Abdullah Al-Fahad from Musab bin Umair Primary School in Najran Education.

In the Traffic Safety pathway: the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services branch in Najran, and the Traffic Safety Committee in Habouna Governorate.

In the Leadership in the Non-Profit Health Sector pathway: the Al-Rawdahain Humanitarian Services Association, and the new Najran General Hospital.

In the Beneficiary Experience Improvement pathway: the Health Cooperation Services Center affiliated with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, and the Irada and Mental Health Complex at Najran Health Cluster.

He also honored the guests of the award and the participating entities, and received a commemorative gift on this occasion.