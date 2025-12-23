استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله السماري.
وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض جهود الهيئة في تعزيز المحتوى المحلي ورفع نسبة التوطين في المشتريات الحكومية، إلى جانب مناقشة البرامج والمبادرات الهادفة إلى دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتمكين المنشآت المحلية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
وأشاد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بدور هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية وتعزيز سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية لتحقيق مستهدفات التوطين وتعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي في المنطقة.
من جانبه، قدم السماري شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على دعمه واهتمامه بجهود الهيئة وبرامجها، مؤكداً حرص الهيئة على مواصلة العمل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتحقيق مستهدفاتها الوطنية.
The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the CEO of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Samari.
During the meeting, the efforts of the authority in enhancing local content and increasing the localization rate in government procurement were reviewed, in addition to discussing programs and initiatives aimed at supporting the national economy and empowering local enterprises, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Prince of the Medina Region praised the role of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in supporting economic development and enhancing local supply chains, emphasizing the importance of integrating efforts among government entities to achieve localization targets and maximize economic impact in the region.
For his part, Al-Samari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina Region for his support and interest in the authority's efforts and programs, affirming the authority's commitment to continue working with relevant entities to achieve its national objectives.