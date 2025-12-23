استقبل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية عبدالرحمن بن عبدالله السماري.

وجرى خلال اللقاء، استعراض جهود الهيئة في تعزيز المحتوى المحلي ورفع نسبة التوطين في المشتريات الحكومية، إلى جانب مناقشة البرامج والمبادرات الهادفة إلى دعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتمكين المنشآت المحلية، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وأشاد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بدور هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية في دعم التنمية الاقتصادية وتعزيز سلاسل الإمداد المحلية، مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية لتحقيق مستهدفات التوطين وتعظيم الأثر الاقتصادي في المنطقة.

من جانبه، قدم السماري شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة المدينة المنورة على دعمه واهتمامه بجهود الهيئة وبرامجها، مؤكداً حرص الهيئة على مواصلة العمل مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتحقيق مستهدفاتها الوطنية.