The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received the CEO of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority, Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Samari.

During the meeting, the efforts of the authority in enhancing local content and increasing the localization rate in government procurement were reviewed, in addition to discussing programs and initiatives aimed at supporting the national economy and empowering local enterprises, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The Prince of the Medina Region praised the role of the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority in supporting economic development and enhancing local supply chains, emphasizing the importance of integrating efforts among government entities to achieve localization targets and maximize economic impact in the region.

For his part, Al-Samari expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Medina Region for his support and interest in the authority's efforts and programs, affirming the authority's commitment to continue working with relevant entities to achieve its national objectives.