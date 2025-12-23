أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار، قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول للعقار لـ(64,366)، قطعة عقارية في مناطق المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، الرياض، والشرقية، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 5 رجب 1447، الموافق 25 ديسمبر 2025.
وبينت أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في الأحياء التالية في المدينة المنورة: (القصواء، كتانة، النخيل، الجامعة، القبلتين، جزء من حي المقر، الحفيا، السلام، الزهرة، الشهداء، حرة الوبرة، البركة، إضم، العيون، عروة، بئر عثمان، الجماوات، ذو الحليفة، جزء من حي طابة، البلقاء، جزء من حي الرانوناء، جزء من حي أبو بريقاء، جزء من حي طيبة، جزء من حي الحديقة، جزء من حي جماء أم خالد)، كما ينتهي التسجيل في (حي الصواري وحي العروس) في محافظة جدة، إضافة إلى الأحياء التالية بمحافظة المجمعة بمنطقة الرياض: (الدوائر الحكومية، الروضة، الرفيعة، الفروسية، الصناعية الثانية، الأمير نايف، القطار، المدينة الجامعية، الملك عبدالعزيز)، وحيي (الربيع والخليج) في محافظة الزلفي، وينتهي التسجيل العيني الأول في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة القيصومة: (الروضة، الخالدية، الهداية)، وفي محافظة حفر الباطن بالمنطقة الشرقية في الأحياء التالية: (الربيع، الإسكان، الخليج).
ودعت ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري https://rer.sa/ قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.
وأوضحت أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية تُسجل، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه؛ ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.
وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأن طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.
يذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.
The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the imminent end of the deadline for the first land registration for (64,366) real estate plots in the regions of Medina, Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, by the end of Thursday, 5 Rajab 1447, corresponding to December 25, 2025.
It clarified that the land registration will end in the following neighborhoods in Medina: (Al-Qaswa, Katana, Al-Nakheel, Al-Jamia, Al-Qiblatain, part of Al-Maqar neighborhood, Al-Hufai, Al-Salam, Al-Zahra, Al-Shuhada, Hura Al-Wabra, Al-Baraka, Idm, Al-Oyoun, Urwah, Bir Othman, Al-Jamawat, Dhul-Hulaifah, part of Al-Taba neighborhood, Al-Balqaa, part of Al-Ranouna neighborhood, part of Abu Buraika neighborhood, part of Al-Tayyiba neighborhood, part of Al-Hadiqa neighborhood, part of Al-Jamaa Um Khalid), as well as in (Al-Sawari and Al-Arous neighborhoods) in Jeddah, in addition to the following neighborhoods in Al-Majma'ah Governorate in the Riyadh region: (Government Circles, Al-Rawda, Al-Rafee'a, Al-Furusiyya, Industrial Area 2, Prince Naif, Al-Qatar, University City, King Abdulaziz), and the neighborhoods of (Al-Rabi and Al-Khaleej) in Al-Zulfi Governorate. The first land registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in Al-Qaisumah Governorate: (Al-Rawda, Al-Khalidiya, Al-Hidaya), and in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate in the Eastern Province in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Rabi, Al-Iskan, Al-Khaleej).
Property owners located within the neighborhoods are urged to quickly register their properties through the real estate registration platform https://rer.sa/ before the registration period ends to benefit from the services for executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.
It explained that the real estate register will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each registered real estate unit, which includes the precise geographical location of the property, the owner's data, its descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it; to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its key enablers.
The authority confirmed that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the land registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee that reviews violations. Requests for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period in the announcement has ended.
It is worth mentioning that the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (Real Estate Register) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate register in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through a comprehensive digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.