أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار، قرب انتهاء المهلة المحددة للتسجيل العيني الأول للعقار لـ(64,366)، قطعة عقارية في مناطق المدينة المنورة، مكة المكرمة، الرياض، والشرقية، وذلك بنهاية يوم الخميس 5 رجب 1447، الموافق 25 ديسمبر 2025.

وبينت أنّ التسجيل العيني للعقار سينتهي في الأحياء التالية في المدينة المنورة: (القصواء، كتانة، النخيل، الجامعة، القبلتين، جزء من حي المقر، الحفيا، السلام، الزهرة، الشهداء، حرة الوبرة، البركة، إضم، العيون، عروة، بئر عثمان، الجماوات، ذو الحليفة، جزء من حي طابة، البلقاء، جزء من حي الرانوناء، جزء من حي أبو بريقاء، جزء من حي طيبة، جزء من حي الحديقة، جزء من حي جماء أم خالد)، كما ينتهي التسجيل في (حي الصواري وحي العروس) في محافظة جدة، إضافة إلى الأحياء التالية بمحافظة المجمعة بمنطقة الرياض: (الدوائر الحكومية، الروضة، الرفيعة، الفروسية، الصناعية الثانية، الأمير نايف، القطار، المدينة الجامعية، الملك عبدالعزيز)، وحيي (الربيع والخليج) في محافظة الزلفي، وينتهي التسجيل العيني الأول في الأحياء التالية بمحافظة القيصومة: (الروضة، الخالدية، الهداية)، وفي محافظة حفر الباطن بالمنطقة الشرقية في الأحياء التالية: (الربيع، الإسكان، الخليج).

ودعت ملاك العقارات الواقعة ضمن نطاق الأحياء إلى سرعة المبادرة بتسجيل عقاراتهم من خلال منصة السجل العقاري https://rer.sa/ قبل انتهاء مدة التسجيل للاستفادة من خدمات تنفيذ التصرفات العقارية وتوثيق جميع التغييرات التي تطرأ على العقار.

وأوضحت أنّ السجل العقاري سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية تُسجل، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه؛ ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

وأكدت الهيئة أنّ عدم تسجيل العقارات خلال المدة المحددة في قرار الإعلان يعرض ملاكها للغرامات المالية الواردة في نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار التي تحددها لجنة مختصة بالنظر في المخالفات، وأن طلبات التسجيل العيني للعقار مستمرة في جميع المناطق المعلنة حتى بعد انتهاء مدة التسجيل المحددة في قرار الإعلان.

يذكر أن الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تتولى مهمة تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات الحديثة والبيانات الجيومكانية عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة بخدمات وبيانات العقارات.