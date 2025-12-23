The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the imminent end of the deadline for the first land registration for (64,366) real estate plots in the regions of Medina, Mecca, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, by the end of Thursday, 5 Rajab 1447, corresponding to December 25, 2025.

It clarified that the land registration will end in the following neighborhoods in Medina: (Al-Qaswa, Katana, Al-Nakheel, Al-Jamia, Al-Qiblatain, part of Al-Maqar neighborhood, Al-Hufai, Al-Salam, Al-Zahra, Al-Shuhada, Hura Al-Wabra, Al-Baraka, Idm, Al-Oyoun, Urwah, Bir Othman, Al-Jamawat, Dhul-Hulaifah, part of Al-Taba neighborhood, Al-Balqaa, part of Al-Ranouna neighborhood, part of Abu Buraika neighborhood, part of Al-Tayyiba neighborhood, part of Al-Hadiqa neighborhood, part of Al-Jamaa Um Khalid), as well as in (Al-Sawari and Al-Arous neighborhoods) in Jeddah, in addition to the following neighborhoods in Al-Majma'ah Governorate in the Riyadh region: (Government Circles, Al-Rawda, Al-Rafee'a, Al-Furusiyya, Industrial Area 2, Prince Naif, Al-Qatar, University City, King Abdulaziz), and the neighborhoods of (Al-Rabi and Al-Khaleej) in Al-Zulfi Governorate. The first land registration will also end in the following neighborhoods in Al-Qaisumah Governorate: (Al-Rawda, Al-Khalidiya, Al-Hidaya), and in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate in the Eastern Province in the following neighborhoods: (Al-Rabi, Al-Iskan, Al-Khaleej).

Property owners located within the neighborhoods are urged to quickly register their properties through the real estate registration platform https://rer.sa/ before the registration period ends to benefit from the services for executing real estate transactions and documenting all changes that occur to the property.

It explained that the real estate register will issue a "Property Number" and a title deed for each registered real estate unit, which includes the precise geographical location of the property, the owner's data, its descriptions, status, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur on it; to serve as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its key enablers.

The authority confirmed that failing to register properties within the specified period in the announcement exposes their owners to financial penalties outlined in the land registration system, which are determined by a specialized committee that reviews violations. Requests for land registration continue in all announced areas even after the specified registration period in the announcement has ended.

It is worth mentioning that the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (Real Estate Register) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate register in the Kingdom using modern technologies and geospatial data through a comprehensive digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.