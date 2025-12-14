The Real Estate Registry began today (Sunday) receiving applications for the first land registration of (8,888) real estate plots in the Al-Dar'iyyah Governorate in the Riyadh region, (7,925) real estate plots in (16) neighborhoods in the Makkah region, and (15,133) real estate plots in (14) neighborhoods in the Madinah region.

The registration includes the following neighborhoods in Makkah: Rifan Plans (1, 2, 3, 4), Jasmine Plans (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10). The registration also includes the following neighborhoods in Jeddah: Al-Fanar neighborhood, Al-Firdaws neighborhood, and the following neighborhoods in Madinah: part of Al-Asbah neighborhood, part of Al-Dira' neighborhood, part of Al-Masane' neighborhood, part of Al-Rayah neighborhood, part of Al-Khatim neighborhood, part of Al-Fath neighborhood, part of Bani Haritha neighborhood, Al-Areedh neighborhood, Al-Khalidiya neighborhood, Al-Iskan neighborhood, part of Wadi Mahzur neighborhood, part of Al-Shuraibat neighborhood, part of Bani Abdul Ashhal neighborhood, and part of Wadi Muthaynab neighborhood.

The Real Estate Registry called on property owners located within the neighborhoods to register their properties before the end of March 19, 2026. Property owners can verify if their property is within the announced areas through the Real Estate Registry platform at https://rer.sa/, or the Real Estate Registry application, and contact the customer service center at 199002 for inquiries about registration procedures and steps.

Property owners are urged to register their properties within the specified period to benefit from the services of the Real Estate Registry and to carry out real estate transactions easily and smoothly, avoiding the penalties and fines stipulated by the land registration system.

The Real Estate Registry confirmed that it continues its work in registering properties in the areas benefiting from the Real Estate Registry as part of its efforts to enhance reliability and transparency in the sector by building a comprehensive real estate registry of property information in the Kingdom, serving as a unified reference for all property data.

The Real Estate Registry will issue a "Property Number" and a certificate of ownership registration for each real estate unit registered, which will include the precise geographical location of the property, its owner's details, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its key enablers.

Real estate areas are determined according to several criteria based on the role of the General Authority for Real Estate as the competent authority for land registration according to the Cabinet's decision and the provisions of the land registration system, while the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using geospatial technologies and modern techniques through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.