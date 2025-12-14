بدأ السجل العقاري، اليوم (الأحد)، استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لـ(8,888) قطعة عقارية بمحافظة الدرعية في منطقة الرياض و(7,925) قطعة عقارية في (16) حياً بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، و(15,133) قطعة عقارية في (14) حياً بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.

ويشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في مكة المكرمة: مخططات ريفان (1، 2، 3، 4)، مخططات الياسمين (1، 2، 3، 4، 5، 6، 7، 8، 9، 10)، ويشمل التسجيل أيضاً الأحياء التالية في محافظة جدة: حي الفنار، حي الفردوس، والأحياء التالية في المدينة المنورة: جزءاً من حي العصبة، جزءاً من حي الدرع، جزءاً من حي المصانع، جزءاً من حي الراية، جزءاً من حي الخاتم، جزءاً من حي الفتح، جزءاً من حي بني حارثة، حي العريض، حي الخالدية، حي الإسكان، جزءاً من حي وادي مهزور، جزءاً من حي الشريبات، جزءاً من حي بني عبدالأشهل، جزءاً من حي وادي مذينب.

ودعا السجل العقاري ملاك العقارات الواقعة في نطاق الأحياء إلى تسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم 19 مارس 2026م، ويمكن التحقق من موقع العقار إذا كان ضمن المناطق المعلنة من خلال منصة السجل العقاري https://rer.sa/، أو تطبيق السجل العقاري، والتواصل مع مركز خدمة العملاء 199002، للاستفسار عن إجراءات وخطوات التسجيل.

وحثّ ملاك العقارات على تسجيل عقاراتهم خلال الفترة المحددة للاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصـرفات العقارية بيـسر وسهولة، وتفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي حددها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.

وأكد السجل العقاري أنه يواصل أعماله في تسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة من السجل العقاري ضمن جهوده في زيادة الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع عبر بناء سجل عقاري شامل لمعلومات العقارات في المملكة، يكون مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات.

وسيصدر السجل العقاري «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصـرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.

وتُحدد المناطق العقارية وفقاً لمعايير عدة وانطلاقاً من دور الهيئة العامة للعقار كونها الجهة المختصة بالتسجيل العيني للعقار وفقاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء وأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيما تتولى الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات والبيانات الجيومكانية والتقنيات الحديثة عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة في خدمات وبيانات العقارات.