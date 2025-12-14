بدأ السجل العقاري، اليوم (الأحد)، استقبال طلبات التسجيل العيني الأول لـ(8,888) قطعة عقارية بمحافظة الدرعية في منطقة الرياض و(7,925) قطعة عقارية في (16) حياً بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، و(15,133) قطعة عقارية في (14) حياً بمنطقة المدينة المنورة.
ويشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في مكة المكرمة: مخططات ريفان (1، 2، 3، 4)، مخططات الياسمين (1، 2، 3، 4، 5، 6، 7، 8، 9، 10)، ويشمل التسجيل أيضاً الأحياء التالية في محافظة جدة: حي الفنار، حي الفردوس، والأحياء التالية في المدينة المنورة: جزءاً من حي العصبة، جزءاً من حي الدرع، جزءاً من حي المصانع، جزءاً من حي الراية، جزءاً من حي الخاتم، جزءاً من حي الفتح، جزءاً من حي بني حارثة، حي العريض، حي الخالدية، حي الإسكان، جزءاً من حي وادي مهزور، جزءاً من حي الشريبات، جزءاً من حي بني عبدالأشهل، جزءاً من حي وادي مذينب.
ودعا السجل العقاري ملاك العقارات الواقعة في نطاق الأحياء إلى تسجيل عقاراتهم قبل نهاية يوم 19 مارس 2026م، ويمكن التحقق من موقع العقار إذا كان ضمن المناطق المعلنة من خلال منصة السجل العقاري https://rer.sa/، أو تطبيق السجل العقاري، والتواصل مع مركز خدمة العملاء 199002، للاستفسار عن إجراءات وخطوات التسجيل.
وحثّ ملاك العقارات على تسجيل عقاراتهم خلال الفترة المحددة للاستفادة من خدمات السجل العقاري وتنفيذ التصـرفات العقارية بيـسر وسهولة، وتفادي العقوبات والغرامات التي حددها نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار.
وأكد السجل العقاري أنه يواصل أعماله في تسجيل العقارات في المناطق المستفيدة من السجل العقاري ضمن جهوده في زيادة الموثوقية والشفافية في القطاع عبر بناء سجل عقاري شامل لمعلومات العقارات في المملكة، يكون مرجعية موحدة لجميع بيانات العقارات.
وسيصدر السجل العقاري «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، ويتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية الجديد الموقع الجغرافي الدقيق للعقار وبيانات مالكه وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات وجميع التصـرفات العقارية التي تطرأ عليه، ليكون أساساً في توثيق الملكية والحقوق العقارية المترتبة عليها، بما يُسهم في استدامة وتعزيز القطاع العقاري والممكنات الرئيسة له.
وتُحدد المناطق العقارية وفقاً لمعايير عدة وانطلاقاً من دور الهيئة العامة للعقار كونها الجهة المختصة بالتسجيل العيني للعقار وفقاً لقرار مجلس الوزراء وأحكام نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، فيما تتولى الشركة الوطنية لخدمات التسجيل العيني للعقار (السجل العقاري) تنفيذ أعمال إنشاء وإدارة السجل العقاري في المملكة باستخدام التقنيات والبيانات الجيومكانية والتقنيات الحديثة عبر منصة رقمية متكاملة تُسهم في تعزيز الشفافية والثقة في خدمات وبيانات العقارات.
The Real Estate Registry began today (Sunday) receiving applications for the first land registration of (8,888) real estate plots in the Al-Dar'iyyah Governorate in the Riyadh region, (7,925) real estate plots in (16) neighborhoods in the Makkah region, and (15,133) real estate plots in (14) neighborhoods in the Madinah region.
The registration includes the following neighborhoods in Makkah: Rifan Plans (1, 2, 3, 4), Jasmine Plans (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10). The registration also includes the following neighborhoods in Jeddah: Al-Fanar neighborhood, Al-Firdaws neighborhood, and the following neighborhoods in Madinah: part of Al-Asbah neighborhood, part of Al-Dira' neighborhood, part of Al-Masane' neighborhood, part of Al-Rayah neighborhood, part of Al-Khatim neighborhood, part of Al-Fath neighborhood, part of Bani Haritha neighborhood, Al-Areedh neighborhood, Al-Khalidiya neighborhood, Al-Iskan neighborhood, part of Wadi Mahzur neighborhood, part of Al-Shuraibat neighborhood, part of Bani Abdul Ashhal neighborhood, and part of Wadi Muthaynab neighborhood.
The Real Estate Registry called on property owners located within the neighborhoods to register their properties before the end of March 19, 2026. Property owners can verify if their property is within the announced areas through the Real Estate Registry platform at https://rer.sa/, or the Real Estate Registry application, and contact the customer service center at 199002 for inquiries about registration procedures and steps.
Property owners are urged to register their properties within the specified period to benefit from the services of the Real Estate Registry and to carry out real estate transactions easily and smoothly, avoiding the penalties and fines stipulated by the land registration system.
The Real Estate Registry confirmed that it continues its work in registering properties in the areas benefiting from the Real Estate Registry as part of its efforts to enhance reliability and transparency in the sector by building a comprehensive real estate registry of property information in the Kingdom, serving as a unified reference for all property data.
The Real Estate Registry will issue a "Property Number" and a certificate of ownership registration for each real estate unit registered, which will include the precise geographical location of the property, its owner's details, descriptions, condition, and any associated rights and obligations, as well as all real estate transactions that occur, serving as a basis for documenting ownership and the real estate rights arising from it, contributing to the sustainability and enhancement of the real estate sector and its key enablers.
Real estate areas are determined according to several criteria based on the role of the General Authority for Real Estate as the competent authority for land registration according to the Cabinet's decision and the provisions of the land registration system, while the National Company for Real Estate Registration Services (Real Estate Registry) is responsible for implementing the establishment and management of the real estate registry in the Kingdom using geospatial technologies and modern techniques through an integrated digital platform that contributes to enhancing transparency and trust in real estate services and data.