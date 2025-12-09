قررت إدارة تعليم القصيم، تحويل الدراسة الحضورية في مدارس التعليم العام يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء) إلى الدراسة (عن بُعد) عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة القصيم.

يأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.