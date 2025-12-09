قررت إدارة تعليم القصيم، تحويل الدراسة الحضورية في مدارس التعليم العام يوم غدٍ (الأربعاء) إلى الدراسة (عن بُعد) عبر منصة «مدرستي» لجميع الطلبة ومنسوبي ومنسوبات مدارس منطقة القصيم.
يأتي ذلك بناءً على التقارير الواردة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وحرصاً على سلامة الجميع.
The Education Administration of Al-Qassim has decided to convert in-person classes in public schools tomorrow (Wednesday) to (remote) learning via the "Madrasati" platform for all students and staff of schools in the Al-Qassim region.
This decision comes based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure everyone's safety.