أكد وزير التعليم العالي اليمني الدكتور خالد الوصابي أنه لا يمكن الحديث عن الدعم السعودي لليمن في عجالة؛ لضخامته، إذ يتجاوز 27 مليون دولار مستهدفاً كل المجالات، بما يسهم في تحقيق الرفاه للشعب اليمني. وقال الوصابي في حوار أجرته معه «عكاظ»، إن مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية تعتبر أضخم مشروع على مستوى اليمن. مشيراً إلى أن البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن يساهم بفعالية في مشاريع وزارة التعليم العالي والبحث العلمي والتعليم الفني والتدريب المهني، من خلال تشييد الكليات والمعاهد، وإعادة تأهيل الجامعات، والعمل على دعم الابتعاث للطلبة اليمنيين، وتمكينهم من الدراسة في الخارج


وتطرق وزير التعليم العالي إلى عدد من المواضيع من خلال الحوار التالي:


عوامل عرقلة مسيرة التعليم


• بعد سنوات من الحرب كيف حال التعليم العالي والتدريب المهني خصوصاً ما يتعلق بالجامعات والمعاهد والتجهيزات؟


•• لا شك أن ظروف الحرب التي عاشتها اليمن أثرت على جميع القطاعات الخدمية بما فيها قطاع التعليم، وتعرضت كثير من المباني الحكومية للدمار بما فيها مبانٍ للجامعات والكليات، وتحولت إلى مراكز عسكرية، كما تعرضت للنهب وتحولت إلى مأوى للنازحين في عدن ومأرب وأبين وتعز، فكل هذه العوامل عرقلت مسيرة التعليم، ومنذ العام 2018 بدأنا تنفيذ خطة لحصر هذه الإشكالات والبدء في أعمال الترميم سواء بدعم من المنظمات المانحة أو بتمويل إيرادات الجامعات، ونجحنا في إعادة تأهيل كثير من المرافق الجامعية للعمل، ونجحنا في التغلب على مشكلات الطاقة بإدخال الطاقة الشمسية والطاقة البديلة ونقص الكادر جراء هجرة أعداد كبيرة من الكفاءات إلى خارج اليمن من خلال التعيينات أو التعاقد مع كوادر جديدة لسد النقص، كما استخدمنا برامج التعليم المدمج والإلكتروني في التعاقد مع بعض الكوادر المتواجدة خارج اليمن، أما ما يتعلق بالتجهيزات استطعنا إعادة تأهيل كثير من المعامل وافتتاح أخرى جديدة، كل هذا ساهم إلى حد كبير في سد العجز الذي عانت منه الجامعات والكليات والمعاهد، وتم افتتاح كليات جديدة في المحافظات المحررة، وبإذن الله خلال السنوات القادمة يتم تأهيل المعاهد ضمن خطة استراتيجية خاصة بالتعليم في اليمن.

من الفعاليات التي يدعمها البرنامج السعودي في الجامعات والكليات.

من الفعاليات التي يدعمها البرنامج السعودي في الجامعات والكليات.


دعم سعودي ضخم


• كيف تنظرون إلى التعاون بين السعودية واليمن في المجالات المختلفة عموماً والتعليم العالي والتدريب المهني خصوصاً؟


•• الدعم السعودي كبير، وليس من السهل الحديث عنه؛ لضخامته، ولأننا نتحدث عن 27 مليار دولار في المجالات الصحية والتعليمية والطرق ودعم الحكومة والمشتقات النفطية، والكهرباء، وتأهيل المباني الحكومية، فالدعم السعودي جاء شاملاً لجميع المجالات كدعم لمجلس القيادة الرئاسي والحكومة، فهذا الدعم عظيم وموجه لتطوير المنظومة الحكومية في اليمن، ويذهب إلى مواقعه مباشرة وبما ينعكس على المواطن اليمني. وفي مجال التعليم العالي والتدريب المهني فهناك منحة من السعودية بمبلغ 100 مليون دولار لتشييد 20 معهداً تقنيّاً وفنيّاً على مستوى اليمن وعلى أرقى المواصفات، وستنقل هذه المعاهد مستوى التعليم في اليمن وفي جميع التخصصات وتمكّن الشباب اليمني من سوق العمل في الداخل والخارج بكل سهولة، فهذا المشروع العملاق المقدم من السعودية سيشكل نقلة في التعليم المهني والتقني، وهناك دورات يشرف عليها مركز الملك سلمان في حضرموت وعدن ولحج وأبين تتضمن دورات قصيرة ومتوسطة المدى لتأهيل الشباب اليمني في مجال الصيانة والديكور وهندسة السيارات، وهناك تواصل مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لإعادة تأهيل بعض المعاهد الفنية القديمة في عدن ولحج وتعز، والسعودية موّلت أيضاً ابتعاث الطلاب اليمنيين بمبلغ 50 مليون دولار، وموّلت معامل كثير من الكليات، في واحد من أهم المشاريع التعليمية النوعية، ومبنى كلية الطب بجامعة تعز، وتجب الإشارة إلى مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية في محافظة المهرة، فهذه المشاريع مستدامة، وتسهم في رفع مستوى التعليم وجميع المجالات.


منح من البرنامج السعودي


• حدّثنا عن الدعم السعودي لليمن عن طريق البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن..


•• قدم الكثير من المنح للحكومة اليمنية، يضاف إلى ما سبق وذكرته من دعم للتعليم العالي والتدريب المهني والتقني، إذ يتم حالياً استكمال مبنى كلية الطب بجامعة تعز، وكلية الصيدلة ومعمل الأدلة الجنائية بجامعة عدن، ومشروع كلية الطب والمستشفى التعليمي في جامعة إقليم سبأ، والمدينة الطبية في المهرة، والطرق التي جاءت على أفضل وأرقى المواصفات، وإعادة بناء وتأهيل عشرات الطرق الأخرى، التي تحولت إلى طرق للحياة، وكذلك منح الكهرباء، وتدريب الشباب والفتيات للانخراط في سوق العمل، وإقامة المستشفيات ودعم المراكز الصحية، وتأمين الأدوية والأدوات، ولعل مستشفى الأمير محمد بن سلمان هذا الصرح العالمي خير مؤشر على الدعم السعودي الذي لم ينقطع، خصوصاً أنه تُجرى في هذا المستشفى العمليات الجراحية المعقدة، ومن بينها القلب والأوعية الدموية، بأحدث الطرق العلاجية؛ لذلك الدعم السعودي خفّف من معاناة المواطن اليمني، وأمّن له الكثير من حاجاته الضرورية.


مدينة سلمان أضخم مشروع


• ما الدور الذي ستلعبه مدينة الملك سلمان الطبية والتعليمية مستقبلاً في مجال التعليم العالي؟


•• تعتبر أضخم مشروع طبي وتعليمي في اليمن، وتخدم محافظات كثيرة، وتشتمل على الكليات المهمة، وما يخدم مستقبل اليمن في كثير من المجالات، إضافة إلى كلية للعلوم الطبية والتمريض، وتضم المدينة مستشفى بجميع أقسامه، سيعمل وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، ومهابط لطائرات الإخلاء الطبي، فالمشروع سيحدث نقلة تعليمية وطبية في اليمن، ويخلق فرصاً وظيفية طبية وتعليمية.


تحسين الإيرادات لمواجهة التحديات


• ما أبرز المشكلات التي ما زالت تواجهكم؟ وكيف تعملون للتغلب عليها؟


•• في التعليم العالي بدأنا بعد انتقالنا للعاصمة عدن من الصفر، وخلال السنوات الماضية أنجزنا الكثير، واستكملنا البنية الأهم، وعملنا على التأهيل والتدريب، وإنجاز متطلبات العمل الأكاديمي إلى أن استقرت الأوضاع في الوزارة والمشكلات لم تعد إستراتيجية؛ لأننا استطعنا تحسين الإيرادات وتحقيق الفائض، ولأننا انتهجنا للاعتماد على إمكاناتنا والعمل على تحسين إيرادات الوزارة بما يضمن قيامها بمهماتها الأساسية، وبدأنا في عملية التقييم والمراقبة وفق منهجية مدروسة، وعززنا منح الدراسات، وتسديد الرسوم الدراسية، وانتظام عمل الملحقيات، بعد تطوير آليات الابتعاث بما يضمن منحاً دراسية للطلبة المتفوقين، وأقمنا دورات تتعلق بالجودة في الجامعات الحكومية، فكل ما يتعلق بالتحديات التي نواجهها نسعى إلى تذليلها وإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لها، أما في مجال التعليم المهني ما زالت هناك مشكلة تواجهنا تتمثل في البنية التحتية المتقادمة، وليس لها علاقة بالمعاهد الجديدة التي بنتها السعودية، ونحن في الوزارة حريصون على مواكبة التقدم في التعليم الجامعي والتقني على مستوى العالم.


اعتماد البرامج بعد إقرارها


• كيف استطعتم المحافظة على المناهج الدراسية الجامعية رغم سنوات الحرب وما تعرضت له مسيرة التعليم من عقبات؟


•• الدراسة الجامعية تعتمد على التوصيف العام من أساتذة البرامج، والقديمة منها لم تتغير مع إدخال تعديلات بسيطة، والمناهج الحديثة تتم من خلال لجان مشكلة من الوزارة، وبالتالي لا تعتمد أي برامج إلا بعد إقرارها من قبل الوزارة والمجلس الأعلى للتعليم العالي، هناك إشكالية تتعلق بمناهج الجامعات التي ما زالت تحت سيطرة الحوثيين، ونحن نشدد من عملية المراقبة على المناهج بحيث تكون بعيدة عن الشعارات التي تحث على العنف والاحتراب.


تأثيث وتجهيز المشاريع


• ماذا عن التنسيق مع السعودية لإعادة تأهيل الجامعات ومراكز التدريب؟


•• التواصل مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن مستمر لاستكمال مبنى كلية الطب والعلوم الصحية والمستشفى التعليمي في جامعة تعز، وقريباً تستكمل مراحل التأثيث والتجهيز، وهو مشروع يشكل نقلة نوعية لمحافظة تعز، يضاف لذلك إعادة تأهيل بعض الكليات والمعاهد بالتشاور والتنسيق مع الأشقاء في السعودية، وفي مطلع العام 2026 سيكون هناك مشروع لإعادة تأهيل بعض المعاهد الفنية، واستكمال مرحلة تجهيز وتأثيث للمعاهد الحديثة التي شيدت على نفقة السعودية، ولدينا الكثير من المشاريع التي ستتم دراستها ومناقشها مع المسؤولين في البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن.

- د. خالد الوصابي.
- د. خالد الوصابي.


التوسع في إنشاء جامعات جديدة


• ماذا عن الجامعات والكليات وصيانة القائم منها؟ وكيف نجحتم في زيادة عددها؟


•• معظم الجامعات تعمل بشكل جيد، وتستقبل آلاف الطلاب سنوياً في جميع المحافظات، ولن نكتفي بإعادة تأهيل وترميم هذه الجامعات، وإنما التوسع في إنشاء جامعات جديدة، منها على سبيل المثال جامعات لحج والمهرة وإقليم سبأ وشبوة أنشئت جميعها في سنوات الحرب واليوم تستقبل هذه الجامعات عشرات الآلاف من الطلاب، وافتتحت كليات نوعية، وهذه هي الروح التي نعمل بها ونواجه بها التحديات ومكنتنا من استحداث عشرات البرامج في جميع الكليات وفي جميع التخصصات وفق معايير قانونية وصعبة. وهذه النجاحات في جميع الاتجاهات لم تكن لتحقق لو توقفنا نندب حظنا، فمنذ اللحظات الأولى وأثناء الحرب نضع خطط التطوير وإعادة البناء والعمل، وهو ما أنجح عمليات التطوير ولله الحمد وصولاً إلى تحقيق الجامعات اليمنية أفضل التصنيفات على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.


تطوير برامج الابتعاث


• ما أهم المشاريع المستقبلية في مجال التعليم العالي؟ ومَنْ يمولها؟


•• الوزارة تسعى حالياً إلى تطوير المنظومة الرقمية مثل برامج الابتعاث التي ما زالت تعمل وفق برامج قديمة، بحيث يتم الربط عبر شبكة حديثة بين الوزارة والملحقيات الثقافية في الخارج، وآخر ما بين الوزارة والجامعات، وهذا المشروع تأخر كثيراً، لكن يبقى استراتيجياً ومهماً، ولدينا مشروع، ونحن بصدد استكمال منصة المجلات العلمية، خصوصاً أن لدينا خطة لتطويرها بما يتسق مع الشروط العربية والدولية، ولدينا خطة لاستكمال تأهيل الجامعات المتضررة من الحرب وتطوير برامجها بما يتوافق مع معايير الاعتماد والجودة، ولدينا خطة استراتيجية لوضع التعليم في اليمن من حيث الرؤية والأهداف ومراحل التطوير، وخطة أخرى لضم كليات المجتمع والمعاهد للوزارة وتعزيز التعليم التقني، وتشجيع الطلاب للانخراط في هذا النوع من التعليم، وهناك تواصل سيتم قريباً مع البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن لاستكمال المرحلة الثانية من مشروع تأثيث وتجهيز 20 من المعاهد الفنية.

وزير التعليم العالي مع مجموعة من المبتعثين لمناقشة حاجاتهم.
وزير التعليم العالي مع مجموعة من المبتعثين لمناقشة حاجاتهم.


تحويل التحديات إلى فرص للنجاح


• كيف تنظر إلى مستقبل التعليم في اليمن؟


•• لا شك أن هناك تحديات تواجه التعليم في اليمن منها مخرجات التعليم العام، وهجرة الكفاءات العلمية، وتدني حجم التمويل الحكومي لقطاع التعليم العالي والمهني، وضعف مستوى الكادر التعليمي، وحاجة كثير من البرامج للتطوير، وتدني مستوى الإقبال على التعليم عموماً، ومستوى التحاق الفتيات بالتعليم العالي والفني، وكل هذه التحديات طبيعية في ظل الأوضاع التي نعيشها، وسنضع الخطط اللازمة للتغلب عليها، ولدينا فرص قائمة من بينها عودة العقول المهاجرة والمساهمة في عملية التطوير وتطويع ما يتوفر من بنى تحتية والبناء عليها، وتوفر الهمة والرغبة الصادقة لدى الطالب اليمني في التعلم، خصوصاً أنهم في الخارج يحققون مستويات متقدمة رغم الإمكانات البسيطة، كل هذا سيساعدنا على استغلال الفرص لمواجهة التحديات وتحقيق النجاح المطلوب.