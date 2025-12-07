The Yemeni Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Khaled Al-Wasabi, confirmed that it is not possible to discuss Saudi support for Yemen in haste due to its magnitude, as it exceeds 27 million dollars targeting all sectors, contributing to the well-being of the Yemeni people. Al-Wasabi stated in an interview with "Okaz" that the King Salman Medical and Educational City is considered the largest project at the level of Yemen. He pointed out that the Saudi program for the development and reconstruction of Yemen is effectively contributing to the projects of the Ministry of Higher Education, Scientific Research, and Technical and Vocational Education by constructing colleges and institutes, rehabilitating universities, supporting scholarships for Yemeni students, and enabling them to study abroad.



The Minister of Higher Education addressed several topics through the following dialogue:



Factors Hindering the Education Journey



• After years of war, how is higher education and vocational training, especially concerning universities, institutes, and equipment?



•• There is no doubt that the war conditions that Yemen has experienced have affected all service sectors, including education. Many government buildings, including those of universities and colleges, have been destroyed and turned into military centers, as well as being looted and becoming shelters for displaced people in Aden, Marib, Abyan, and Taiz. All these factors have hindered the education journey. Since 2018, we have started implementing a plan to identify these issues and begin restoration work, either with support from donor organizations or through university revenues. We have succeeded in rehabilitating many university facilities to operate, overcoming energy problems by introducing solar and alternative energy, and addressing the shortage of staff due to the migration of a large number of competencies outside Yemen by appointing or contracting new staff to fill the gap. We have also used blended and electronic education programs to contract with some staff located outside Yemen. Regarding equipment, we have managed to rehabilitate many laboratories and open new ones, all of which has significantly contributed to addressing the shortages faced by universities, colleges, and institutes. New colleges have been opened in the liberated governorates, and God willing, in the coming years, institutes will be rehabilitated as part of a strategic plan for education in Yemen.

من الفعاليات التي يدعمها البرنامج السعودي في الجامعات والكليات.



Massive Saudi Support



• How do you view the cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Yemen in various fields, particularly in higher education and vocational training?



•• The Saudi support is substantial, and it is not easy to discuss it due to its magnitude, as we are talking about 27 billion dollars in health, education, roads, government support, oil derivatives, electricity, and the rehabilitation of government buildings. The Saudi support has been comprehensive across all fields as support for the Presidential Leadership Council and the government. This support is significant and directed towards developing the governmental system in Yemen, going directly to its intended locations and reflecting positively on the Yemeni citizen. In the field of higher education and vocational training, there is a grant from Saudi Arabia amounting to 100 million dollars to establish 20 technical and vocational institutes across Yemen with the highest specifications. These institutes will elevate the level of education in Yemen across all disciplines and enable Yemeni youth to easily enter the job market both domestically and abroad. This giant project provided by Saudi Arabia will represent a leap in vocational and technical education. There are courses supervised by the King Salman Center in Hadramout, Aden, Lahij, and Abyan that include short and medium-term courses to qualify Yemeni youth in maintenance, decoration, and automotive engineering. There is ongoing communication with the Saudi program for the development and reconstruction of Yemen to rehabilitate some old technical institutes in Aden, Lahij, and Taiz. Saudi Arabia has also funded the scholarship of Yemeni students with an amount of 50 million dollars and financed many college laboratories, including one of the most important qualitative educational projects, the College of Medicine building at Taiz University. It is worth mentioning the King Salman Medical and Educational City in Al-Mahra Governorate. These projects are sustainable and contribute to raising the level of education and all fields.



Grants from the Saudi Program



• Tell us about Saudi support for Yemen through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen...



•• Many grants have been provided to the Yemeni government, in addition to what I previously mentioned regarding support for higher education and vocational training. Currently, the construction of the College of Medicine at Taiz University, the College of Pharmacy, and the Forensic Laboratory at Aden University is being completed, along with the project for the College of Medicine and the teaching hospital at the University of the Saba Region, the medical city in Al-Mahra, and the roads that have been built to the highest standards, as well as the reconstruction and rehabilitation of dozens of other roads that have become lifelines. There are also grants for electricity, training for young men and women to enter the job market, establishing hospitals, supporting health centers, and securing medicines and equipment. Perhaps the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Hospital, this global edifice, is a good indicator of the continuous Saudi support, especially since complex surgeries, including cardiac and vascular operations, are performed in this hospital using the latest treatment methods. Therefore, Saudi support has alleviated the suffering of the Yemeni citizen and secured many of their essential needs.



King Salman City: The Largest Project



• What role will the King Salman Medical and Educational City play in the future of higher education?



•• It is considered the largest medical and educational project in Yemen, serving many governorates. It includes important colleges that serve the future of Yemen in many fields, in addition to a college for medical sciences and nursing. The city includes a hospital with all its departments, which will operate according to the highest international standards, along with landing pads for medical evacuation aircraft. This project will bring about an educational and medical transformation in Yemen and create medical and educational job opportunities.



Improving Revenues to Face Challenges



• What are the main problems you still face? How are you working to overcome them?



•• In higher education, we started from scratch after moving to the capital, Aden, and over the past years, we have accomplished a lot, completing the most important infrastructure, working on rehabilitation and training, and fulfilling the requirements for academic work until the situation in the ministry stabilized, and the problems are no longer strategic because we managed to improve revenues and achieve a surplus. We have adopted a policy of relying on our capabilities and working to improve the ministry's revenues to ensure it can carry out its essential tasks. We began the process of evaluation and monitoring according to a studied methodology, enhanced scholarship grants, tuition fee payments, and regularized the work of attachés after developing scholarship mechanisms to ensure scholarships for outstanding students. We established courses related to quality in public universities. We strive to overcome all challenges we face and find appropriate solutions. However, in the field of vocational education, there is still a problem we face related to outdated infrastructure, which is not related to the new institutes built by Saudi Arabia. We in the ministry are keen to keep pace with advancements in university and technical education worldwide.



Approval of Programs After Ratification



• How have you managed to maintain university curricula despite years of war and the obstacles faced by the education journey?



•• University study relies on the general description from program professors, and the old ones have not changed except for minor modifications. Modern curricula are developed through committees formed by the ministry, and thus no programs are approved without ratification by the ministry and the Supreme Council for Higher Education. There is an issue related to the curricula of universities that are still under the control of the Houthis, and we emphasize monitoring the curricula to ensure they are free from slogans that incite violence and conflict.



Furnishing and Equipping Projects



• What about coordination with Saudi Arabia to rehabilitate universities and training centers?



•• Communication with the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen is ongoing to complete the building of the College of Medicine and Health Sciences and the teaching hospital at Taiz University. Soon, the stages of furnishing and equipping will be completed, and this project represents a qualitative leap for Taiz Governorate. In addition, we are rehabilitating some colleges and institutes in consultation and coordination with our brothers in Saudi Arabia. At the beginning of 2026, there will be a project to rehabilitate some technical institutes and complete the furnishing and equipping phase for the modern institutes built at Saudi expense. We have many projects that will be studied and discussed with the officials in the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen.

- د. خالد الوصابي.



Expanding the Establishment of New Universities



• What about the universities and colleges, and the maintenance of existing ones? How have you succeeded in increasing their number?



•• Most universities are functioning well and receive thousands of students annually across all governorates. We will not be satisfied with rehabilitating and restoring these universities; rather, we will expand the establishment of new universities. For example, the universities of Lahij, Al-Mahra, the Saba Region, and Shabwa were all established during the war years, and today these universities welcome tens of thousands of students and have opened specialized colleges. This is the spirit with which we work and face challenges, enabling us to create dozens of programs across all colleges and disciplines according to legal and rigorous standards. These successes in all directions would not have been achieved if we had stopped lamenting our fate. From the very first moments during the war, we have been developing plans for improvement, reconstruction, and work, which has successfully led to the Yemeni universities achieving the best rankings at both regional and international levels.



Developing Scholarship Programs



• What are the most important future projects in the field of higher education? Who funds them?



•• The ministry is currently seeking to develop the digital system, such as scholarship programs that are still operating under old frameworks, to connect via a modern network between the ministry and cultural attachés abroad, and between the ministry and universities. This project has been delayed for a long time, but it remains strategic and important. We have a project, and we are in the process of completing the platform for scientific journals, especially since we have a plan to develop it in line with Arab and international standards. We have a plan to complete the rehabilitation of universities affected by the war and develop their programs in accordance with accreditation and quality standards. We also have a strategic plan to position education in Yemen in terms of vision, goals, and stages of development, along with another plan to integrate community colleges and institutes into the ministry and enhance technical education, encouraging students to engage in this type of education. There will soon be communication with the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen to complete the second phase of the project to furnish and equip 20 technical institutes.

وزير التعليم العالي مع مجموعة من المبتعثين لمناقشة حاجاتهم.



Turning Challenges into Opportunities for Success



• How do you view the future of education in Yemen?



•• There is no doubt that there are challenges facing education in Yemen, including the outputs of general education, the migration of scientific competencies, the low level of government funding for higher and vocational education, the weakness of the educational staff, the need for many programs to be developed, and the low level of enrollment in education in general, as well as the level of girls' enrollment in higher and vocational education. All these challenges are natural given the circumstances we live in, and we will put in place the necessary plans to overcome them. We have existing opportunities, including the return of migrating minds and their contribution to the development process, utilizing available infrastructure and building upon it, and the genuine enthusiasm and desire of Yemeni students to learn, especially since they achieve advanced levels abroad despite limited resources. All of this will help us seize opportunities to face challenges and achieve the desired success.