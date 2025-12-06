The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has achieved the fifth position globally and the first position Arabically in the growth of the artificial intelligence sector according to the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, marking a national achievement that complements the series of accomplishments in the field of artificial intelligence, which has enabled the Kingdom to advance steadily across various global indicators. This reflects the efficiency of its development plans and its ability to achieve high competitiveness on the international level within the framework of Vision 2030.

During the measurement period of the Global Artificial Intelligence Index, a wide range of national initiatives led by "SDAIA" were launched, enhancing the Kingdom's position in the index through numerous projects and initiatives, including the "Pioneers Package" initiative designed to support entrepreneurs and startups by enabling them to verify customer data through electronic linkage with the National Information Center's databases.

SDAIA launched the incentive tags initiative for artificial intelligence ethics to enhance awareness of ethical practices and support the responsible use of technologies, through a clear framework that helps entities and developers adhere to the best global standards. More than 50 accreditation certificates were granted to national artificial intelligence companies for developing products based on artificial intelligence technologies to serve priority sectors in the field.

The generative artificial intelligence accelerator "Ghayath," supported by SDAIA and the National Program for Information Technology Development in collaboration with New Native, has contributed to empowering many startups and accelerating their market entry.

These efforts extended to the "SDAIA Academy," which has worked on building national capacities in the Kingdom and empowering young talents through advanced training programs with international partners in the fields of data and artificial intelligence.

The "SDAIA Academy" has contributed to training more than one million citizens in data and artificial intelligence skills through the "Smai" initiative in collaboration with several government entities, which is considered one of the largest global training initiatives targeting all citizens.

These achievements confirm the success of the efforts made by SDAIA in the field of data and artificial intelligence both locally and globally, as it serves as the national reference for everything related to their organization, development, and management, in order to elevate the Kingdom to leadership among economies based on data and artificial intelligence.