أصدرت المديرية العامة للجوازات من خلال لجانها الإدارية بمختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق 25,646 قراراً إدارياً خلال شهر جمادى الأولى 1447، بحق مواطنين ومقيمين لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وتنوعت العقوبات ما بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل.

وأكّدت الجوازات على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.

ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود عبر الاتصال بالرقم 911 في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم 999 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.