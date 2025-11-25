The General Directorate of Passports issued 25,646 administrative decisions during the month of Jumada al-Awwal 1447, through its administrative committees in various passport departments across the regions, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.

The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the importance of not transporting, employing, or sheltering violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, nor concealing them or providing any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.

It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by contacting 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.