أصدرت المديرية العامة للجوازات من خلال لجانها الإدارية بمختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق 25,646 قراراً إدارياً خلال شهر جمادى الأولى 1447، بحق مواطنين ومقيمين لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وتنوعت العقوبات ما بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل.
وأكّدت الجوازات على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.
ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود عبر الاتصال بالرقم 911 في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم 999 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The General Directorate of Passports issued 25,646 administrative decisions during the month of Jumada al-Awwal 1447, through its administrative committees in various passport departments across the regions, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.
The passports authority emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, the importance of not transporting, employing, or sheltering violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, nor concealing them or providing any means of assistance in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.
It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by contacting 911 in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.