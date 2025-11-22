بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة في وفاة الشيخ إبراهيم بن حمد بن عبدالله آل خليفة ـ رحمه الله ـ.

وقال الملك سلمان: «علمنا بنبأ وفاة الشيخ إبراهيم بن حمد بن عبدالله آل خليفة ـ رحمه الله ـ وإننا إذ نبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد بالغ التعازي، وصادق المواساة، لنسأل الله سبحانه وتعالى أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون».

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود برقية عزاء ومواساة لملك مملكة البحرين الملك حمد بن عيسى آل خليفة، في وفاة الشيخ إبراهيم بن حمد بن عبدالله آل خليفة ـ رحمه الله ـ.

وقال ولي العهد: «تلقيت نبأ وفاة الشيخ إبراهيم بن حمد بن عبدالله آل خليفة ـ رحمه الله ـ وأبعث لجلالتكم ولأسرة الفقيد أحر التعازي، وأصدق المواساة، سائلاً المولى العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، ويسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يحفظكم من كل سوء، إنه سميع مجيب».