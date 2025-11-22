The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to the King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa – may he rest in peace.

King Salman said: “We have received the news of the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa – may he rest in peace – and as we send our deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, we ask Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return.”

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a telegram of condolence and sympathy to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa – may he rest in peace.

The Crown Prince said: “I received the news of the passing of Sheikh Ibrahim bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Khalifa – may he rest in peace – and I send my warmest condolences and sincerest sympathy to Your Majesty and to the family of the deceased, asking the Almighty Lord to envelop him in His vast mercy and forgiveness, and to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to protect you from all harm. Indeed, He is All-Hearing, All-Responding.”