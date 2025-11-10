Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, Abdullah bin Ali Al-Yahya, at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

During the reception, they reviewed the fraternal and historical relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed topics of mutual interest.

Following that, the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, which aims to enhance relations between the two brotherly countries, and comes as a continuation of the fruitful results of the meetings of the committees emanating from the council throughout 2025.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed his welcome for holding the meeting in the capital, Riyadh, and his appreciation for the efforts made by both sides to ensure the success of this meeting, which embodies the depth of fraternal relations and the close ties that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples.

The Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait also expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and the efforts made by the council's secretariat, and Kuwait's eagerness to host the fourth meeting of the council in the future.

(4) Memorandums of Understanding

At the conclusion of the council meeting, (4) memorandums of understanding were signed. The first was a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of radio and television, signed by the Saudi side by the Assistant Minister of Media, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Dr. Nasser Ahmed Muhaysin. The second was a memorandum of understanding in the field of economy and planning, signed by the Saudi side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs, Engineer Rakan bin Waddah Tarabzoni, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil, Dr. Nimer Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah. The third memorandum was a memorandum of understanding in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, signed by the Saudi side by the Vice President for Strategy and Institutional Excellence at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dr. Ziad bin Saleh Al-Rimi, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Asil Suleiman Al-Munifi. The fourth memorandum was a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the area of public-private partnership, signed by the Saudi side by the CEO of the National Center for Privatization, Muhannad bin Ahmed Basudan, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Asil Suleiman Al-Munifi.

Attending the meeting were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Assistant Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Nasser Al-Humaidi Al-Dosari, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment for International Relations, Sarah bint Abdulrahman Al-Sayed, and the Head of the General Secretariat's Working Team from the Saudi side, Engineer Fahd bin Said Al-Harithi.