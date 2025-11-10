استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله بديوان الوزارة في الرياض اليوم وزير خارجية دولة الكويت عبدالله بن علي اليحيا.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

عقب ذلك، ترأس وزير الخارجية ووزير خارجية دولة الكويت الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي الكويتي الذي يهدف لتعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين، ويأتي استكمالاً للنتائج المثمرة لاجتماعات اللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس خلال أعمالها طوال عام 2025.

وفي مستهل الاجتماع، أعرب وزير الخارجية عن ترحيبه بانعقاد الاجتماع في العاصمة الرياض، وتقديره للجهود المبذولة من الجانبين لإنجاح أعمال هذا الاجتماع الذي يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والروابط الوثيقة التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.

كما أعرب وزير خارجية دولة الكويت عن تقديره لكرم الضيافة، وللجهود المبذولة من قبل أمانة المجلس، وتطلع دولة الكويت لاستضافة الاجتماع الرابع للمجلس مستقبلاً.

(4) مذكرات تفاهم

وفي ختام اجتماع المجلس، تم التوقيع على (4) مذكرات تفاهم، الأولى: مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني وقعها من الجانب السعودي مساعد وزير الإعلام عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث، ومن الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة الإعلام الدكتور ناصر أحمد محيسن، والثانية كانت مذكرة تفاهم في مجال الاقتصاد والتخطيط وقعها من جانب المملكة وكيل وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط للشؤون الاقتصادية الدولية المهندس راكان بن وضاح طرابزوني، فيما وقعها من الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة النفط الكويتية الدكتور نمر فهد المالك الصباح، والمذكرة الثالثة هي مذكرة تفاهم في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والابتكار وقعها من جانب المملكة نائب الرئيس لقطاع الإستراتيجية والتميز المؤسسي بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية الدكتور زياد بن صالح الريمي، ومن الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة المالية أسيل سليمان المنيفي. فيما كانت المذكرة الرابعة هي مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص وقعها من جانب المملكة الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للتخصيص مهند بن أحمد باسودان، ومن الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة المالية أسيل سليمان المنيفي.

حضر الاجتماع مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومساعد وزير الإعلام الدكتور عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، ووكيل وزارة الطاقة الدكتور ناصر الحميدي الدوسري، ووكيل وزارة الاستثمار للعلاقات الدولية سارة بنت عبدالرحمن السيد، ورئيس فريق عمل الأمانة العامة للمجلس من الجانب السعودي المهندس فهد بن سعيد الحارثي.