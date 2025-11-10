استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله بديوان الوزارة في الرياض اليوم وزير خارجية دولة الكويت عبدالله بن علي اليحيا.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
عقب ذلك، ترأس وزير الخارجية ووزير خارجية دولة الكويت الاجتماع الثالث لمجلس التنسيق السعودي الكويتي الذي يهدف لتعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الشقيقين، ويأتي استكمالاً للنتائج المثمرة لاجتماعات اللجان المنبثقة عن المجلس خلال أعمالها طوال عام 2025.
وفي مستهل الاجتماع، أعرب وزير الخارجية عن ترحيبه بانعقاد الاجتماع في العاصمة الرياض، وتقديره للجهود المبذولة من الجانبين لإنجاح أعمال هذا الاجتماع الذي يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية والروابط الوثيقة التي تجمع البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين.
كما أعرب وزير خارجية دولة الكويت عن تقديره لكرم الضيافة، وللجهود المبذولة من قبل أمانة المجلس، وتطلع دولة الكويت لاستضافة الاجتماع الرابع للمجلس مستقبلاً.
(4) مذكرات تفاهم
وفي ختام اجتماع المجلس، تم التوقيع على (4) مذكرات تفاهم، الأولى: مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في المجال الإذاعي والتلفزيوني وقعها من الجانب السعودي مساعد وزير الإعلام عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث، ومن الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة الإعلام الدكتور ناصر أحمد محيسن، والثانية كانت مذكرة تفاهم في مجال الاقتصاد والتخطيط وقعها من جانب المملكة وكيل وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط للشؤون الاقتصادية الدولية المهندس راكان بن وضاح طرابزوني، فيما وقعها من الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة النفط الكويتية الدكتور نمر فهد المالك الصباح، والمذكرة الثالثة هي مذكرة تفاهم في مجالات العلوم والتقنية والابتكار وقعها من جانب المملكة نائب الرئيس لقطاع الإستراتيجية والتميز المؤسسي بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز للعلوم والتقنية الدكتور زياد بن صالح الريمي، ومن الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة المالية أسيل سليمان المنيفي. فيما كانت المذكرة الرابعة هي مذكرة تفاهم للتعاون في مجال الشراكة بين القطاعين العام والخاص وقعها من جانب المملكة الرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني للتخصيص مهند بن أحمد باسودان، ومن الجانب الكويتي وكيل وزارة المالية أسيل سليمان المنيفي.
حضر الاجتماع مساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومساعد وزير الإعلام الدكتور عبدالله بن أحمد المغلوث، ووكيل وزارة الخارجية للشؤون السياسية السفير الدكتور سعود الساطي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، ووكيل وزارة الطاقة الدكتور ناصر الحميدي الدوسري، ووكيل وزارة الاستثمار للعلاقات الدولية سارة بنت عبدالرحمن السيد، ورئيس فريق عمل الأمانة العامة للمجلس من الجانب السعودي المهندس فهد بن سعيد الحارثي.
Today, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait, Abdullah bin Ali Al-Yahya, at the Ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
During the reception, they reviewed the fraternal and historical relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed topics of mutual interest.
Following that, the Foreign Minister and the Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait chaired the third meeting of the Saudi-Kuwaiti Coordination Council, which aims to enhance relations between the two brotherly countries, and comes as a continuation of the fruitful results of the meetings of the committees emanating from the council throughout 2025.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed his welcome for holding the meeting in the capital, Riyadh, and his appreciation for the efforts made by both sides to ensure the success of this meeting, which embodies the depth of fraternal relations and the close ties that bind the two countries and their brotherly peoples.
The Foreign Minister of the State of Kuwait also expressed his appreciation for the hospitality and the efforts made by the council's secretariat, and Kuwait's eagerness to host the fourth meeting of the council in the future.
(4) Memorandums of Understanding
At the conclusion of the council meeting, (4) memorandums of understanding were signed. The first was a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of radio and television, signed by the Saudi side by the Assistant Minister of Media, Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Dr. Nasser Ahmed Muhaysin. The second was a memorandum of understanding in the field of economy and planning, signed by the Saudi side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Planning for International Economic Affairs, Engineer Rakan bin Waddah Tarabzoni, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Kuwaiti Ministry of Oil, Dr. Nimer Fahd Al-Malik Al-Sabah. The third memorandum was a memorandum of understanding in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, signed by the Saudi side by the Vice President for Strategy and Institutional Excellence at King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, Dr. Ziad bin Saleh Al-Rimi, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Asil Suleiman Al-Munifi. The fourth memorandum was a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the area of public-private partnership, signed by the Saudi side by the CEO of the National Center for Privatization, Muhannad bin Ahmed Basudan, and by the Kuwaiti side by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, Asil Suleiman Al-Munifi.
Attending the meeting were the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Assistant Minister of Media, Dr. Abdullah bin Ahmed Al-Maghlouth, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy, Dr. Nasser Al-Humaidi Al-Dosari, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment for International Relations, Sarah bint Abdulrahman Al-Sayed, and the Head of the General Secretariat's Working Team from the Saudi side, Engineer Fahd bin Said Al-Harithi.