Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received the Minister of Foreign Affairs, External Employment, and Tourism of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Vijitha Herath, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today (Sunday).

During the reception, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

At the end of the reception, the Foreign Minister presented the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister with a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of relations between the two friendly countries.

The reception was attended by the Director of the South Asia Department, Majid bin Abdulrahman Al-Otaibi.