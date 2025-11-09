استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم (الأحد)، وزير الخارجية والتوظيف الخارجي والسياحة في جمهورية سريلانكا الديموقراطية الاشتراكية فيجيثا هيراث.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، وتبادل الرؤى حيال عدد من الموضوعات الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

وفي ختام الاستقبال، قام وزير الخارجية بتسليم وزير الخارجية السريلانكي طابعاً بريدياً تذكارياً بمناسبة مرور 50 عاماً على العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين.

حضر الاستقبال مدير إدارة جنوب آسيا ماجد بن عبدالرحمن العتيبي.