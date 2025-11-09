The special forces for environmental security, while carrying out their duties in enforcing the environmental system, managed to apprehend a citizen violating the environmental law for attempting to hunt without a license in the King Salman Royal Reserve, in possession of an air rifle. Legal procedures were applied against him.

The forces emphasized the importance of adhering to the environmental law and its executive regulations, which criminalize the hunting of wild animals, confirming that the penalty for hunting in prohibited areas is a fine of (5,000) riyals, and the penalty for hunting without a license is a fine of (10,000) riyals.

At the same time, they urged the public to report any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife by calling (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.