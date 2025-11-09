تمكنت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي وهي تؤدي مهماتها في تنفيذ نظام البيئة من ضبط مواطن مخالف لنظام البيئة لارتكابه مخالفة الشروع في الصيد دون ترخيص في محمية الملك سلمان الملكية، بحوزته بندقية هوائية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وشددت القوات على الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تجرم صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مؤكدةً أن عقوبة الصيد في أماكن محظور الصيد فيها غرامة (5.000) ريال، وعقوبة الصيد دون ترخيص غرامة (10.000) ريال.

وأهابت في الوقت ذاته بالمبادرة بالإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية، وذلك بالاتصال بالرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.