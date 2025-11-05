The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office at the ministry the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Bulgaria, Daniel Mitov.

During the reception, ways to enhance security cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries were discussed, along with several topics of mutual interest.

Attending the reception were the Deputy Minister of Interior, Prince Dr. Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Ayaf, the Assistant Minister of Interior, Dr. Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al-Falih, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of Drug Enforcement, Major General Mohammed bin Said Al-Qarni, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arawan, and the Director General of Legal Affairs and International Cooperation, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Essa.

Also present from the Bulgarian side were the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Kingdom, Lyubomir Popov, the Director General of the General Directorate for Combating Organized Crime, Boyan Raev, and the Director of the European Union and International Cooperation Department, Rosen Koko Shev.