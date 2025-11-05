استقبل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بالوزارة اليوم، وزير الداخلية بجمهورية بلغاريا دانيل ميتوف.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث سُبل تعزيز التعاون الأمني بين وزارتي الداخلية في البلدين، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

حضر الاستقبال، نائب وزير الداخلية المكلف الأمير الدكتور عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عيّاف، ومساعد وزير الداخلية الدكتور هشام بن عبدالرحمن الفالح، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكافحة المخدرات اللواء محمد بن سعيد القرني، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام الشؤون القانونية والتعاون الدولي أحمد بن سليمان العيسى.

كما حضره من الجانب البلغاري، سفير جمهورية بلغاريا لدى المملكة ليوبومير بوبوف، ومدير عام المديرية العامة لمكافحة الجريمة المنظمة بويان رايف، ومدير إدارة الاتحاد الأوروبي والتعاون الدولي روزن كوكو شيف.