The Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, revealed seven major transformations that the Hajj and Umrah system has undergone, contributing to an increase in the satisfaction rate of pilgrims to 93% during the Hajj season of 1447 AH. He confirmed that these transformations included the development of the service market, expanding access to Hajj, digital transformation, and improving the transportation system and services provided to the guests of the Most Merciful.

Al-Rabiah explained that the Guest of the Most Merciful Service Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030, works to facilitate the pilgrim's journey from the planning stage in their home country until their return, by enhancing the quality of services and enriching the spiritual and cultural experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers.

He pointed out that opening competition in the Hajj services market has provided Hajj missions with broader options by benefiting from the services of 34 companies serving pilgrims from abroad, while the direct Hajj program has been expanded to include 133 countries around the world, which has contributed to facilitating the arrival of more Muslims to perform the rituals.

He indicated that preparations for the Hajj season now begin early through comprehensive operational plans and training and awareness programs in multiple languages, in addition to completing contracts well in advance of the season to ensure readiness and enhance service efficiency.

In terms of technical development, he clarified that the Nusuk platform and application have transformed into a comprehensive digital gateway used by more than 70 million Muslims worldwide, while the digital system handles more than 4.4 billion transactions annually to facilitate the procedures and services for the guests of the Most Merciful.

He added that the "Traveler Without Luggage" initiative dealt with approximately 2.9 million bags during the Hajj season of 1447 AH, contributing to reducing the time taken to complete travel procedures at airports from two hours to just 15 minutes, while the number of historical sites and enriching destinations qualified in Mecca and Medina increased from 15 sites in 2022 to 102 sites in 2026.

Al-Rabiah confirmed that the development of services in the two holy mosques has also contributed to increasing the capacity of the Noble Rawdah, as the number of its visitors rose from about six million visitors in 2022 to nearly 16 million visitors in 2025.

He noted that the impact of these efforts has directly reflected on the experience of the guests of the Most Merciful, as the satisfaction rate of pilgrims increased from 74% in 1443 AH to 93% in the Hajj season of 1447 AH, indicating the success of ongoing development plans and integrated efforts to elevate the Hajj and Umrah system.