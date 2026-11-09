كشف وزير الحج والعمرة الدكتور توفيق الربيعة عن سبعة تحولات كبرى شهدتها منظومة الحج والعمرة، أسهمت في رفع نسبة رضا الحجاج إلى 93% خلال موسم حج 1447هـ، مؤكداً أن هذه التحولات شملت تطوير سوق الخدمات، وتوسيع فرص الوصول إلى الحج، والتحول الرقمي، وتحسين منظومة النقل والخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن.

وأوضح الربيعة أن برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن، أحد برامج رؤية السعودية 2030، يعمل على تسهيل رحلة الحاج منذ مرحلة التخطيط في بلده وحتى عودته، من خلال الارتقاء بجودة الخدمات وإثراء التجربة الإيمانية والثقافية للحجاج والمعتمرين.

وأشار إلى أن فتح المنافسة في سوق خدمات الحج أتاح لبعثات الحج خيارات أوسع عبر الاستفادة من خدمات 34 شركة لخدمة حجاج الخارج، فيما جرى توسيع الاستفادة من برنامج الحج المباشر ليشمل 133 دولة حول العالم، ما أسهم في تسهيل وصول المزيد من المسلمين لأداء المناسك.

وبيّن أن الاستعداد لموسم الحج أصبح يبدأ مبكراً عبر خطط تشغيلية متكاملة وبرامج تدريب وتوعية بلغات متعددة، إلى جانب استكمال التعاقدات قبل الموسم بفترة كافية لضمان الجاهزية ورفع كفاءة الخدمات.

وفي جانب التطوير التقني، أوضح أن منصة وتطبيق (نسك) تحولا إلى بوابة رقمية متكاملة يستخدمها أكثر من 70 مليون مسلم حول العالم، فيما تتعامل المنظومة الرقمية مع أكثر من 4.4 مليار عملية سنوياً لتسهيل إجراءات وخدمات ضيوف الرحمن.

وأضاف أن مبادرة (مسافر بلا حقيبة) تعاملت مع نحو 2.9 مليون حقيبة خلال موسم حج 1447هـ، وأسهمت في تقليص زمن إنهاء إجراءات السفر بالمطارات من ساعتين إلى 15 دقيقة فقط، بينما ارتفع عدد المواقع التاريخية والوجهات الإثرائية المؤهلة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة من 15 موقعاً في 2022 إلى 102 مواقع في 2026.

وأكد الربيعة أن تطوير الخدمات في الحرمين الشريفين أسهم كذلك في زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية للروضة الشريفة، حيث ارتفع عدد زوارها من نحو ستة ملايين زائر عام 2022 إلى قرابة 16 مليون زائر عام 2025.

ولفت إلى أن أثر هذه الجهود انعكس بصورة مباشرة على تجربة ضيوف الرحمن، إذ ارتفعت نسبة رضا الحجاج من 74% في عام 1443هـ إلى 93% في موسم حج 1447هـ، في مؤشرٍ يعكس نجاح خطط التطوير المستمرة والجهود المتكاملة للارتقاء بمنظومة الحج والعمرة.