برعاية صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، وبحضور الأستاذ مساعد الداود، رئيس مجلس إدارة NHC، وقّعت NHC اتفاقية مع مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث، لتخصيص أرض تبلغ مساحتها 15 ألف متر مربع في وجهة بوابة مكة، لإنشاء مركز وقفي لعلاج الأورام وتقديم خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأولية، ومثّل المستشفى الرئيس التنفيذي الدكتور ماجد الفياض، فيما مثّل NHC الرئيس التنفيذي الأستاذ محمد البطي.

وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك لإنشاء مركز متخصص لعلاج الأورام وتقديم خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأولية، بما يسهم في دعم منظومة الرعاية الصحية، وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات الطبية التخصصية بمدينة مكة المكرمة، وتعزيز تكامل المرافق والخدمات ضمن الوجهات العمرانية التي تطورها NHC.

وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لـ NHC الأستاذ محمد البطي أن هذه الاتفاقية تأتي امتداداً لالتزام الشركة بمسؤوليتها المجتمعية والإنسانية، وحرصها على تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تعتني بالإنسان وترتقي بجودة حياته، مشيراً إلى أن وجهة بوابة مكة تمثل نموذجاً لهذا التوجه، من خلال توفير مرافق سكنية وخدمية وصحية متطورة، بما يمكّن السكان من الحصول على الخدمات الصحية بالقرب من أسرهم ومنازلهم.

وتواصل NHC قيادة القطاع العقاري على مختلف الأصعدة، بصفتها أكبر مطور عقاري في الشرق الأوسط، والرائدة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية وفق معايير عالية للجودة، إلى جانب العمل على تحسين تجربة الحياة اليومية للعملاء، وتقديم وجهات متكاملة تلبي تطلعاتهم وتحقق قيمة استثمارية طويلة الأمد.