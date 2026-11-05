Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, and in the presence of Mr. Musaad Al-Dawood, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NHC, NHC signed an agreement with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre to allocate a land area of 15,000 square meters in the Makkah Gateway destination for the establishment of a charitable center for cancer treatment and the provision of primary healthcare services. The hospital was represented by CEO Dr. Majid Al-Fayyad, while NHC was represented by CEO Mr. Mohammed Al-Batti.

The agreement aims to enhance joint cooperation to establish a specialized center for cancer treatment and provide primary healthcare services, contributing to the support of the healthcare system, expanding the scope of specialized medical services in the city of Makkah, and enhancing the integration of facilities and services within the urban destinations developed by NHC.

CEO of NHC, Mr. Mohammed Al-Batti, confirmed that this agreement is an extension of the company's commitment to its social and humanitarian responsibility, and its keenness to develop integrated urban destinations that care for people and enhance their quality of life. He pointed out that the Makkah Gateway destination represents a model for this approach by providing advanced residential, service, and health facilities, enabling residents to access healthcare services close to their families and homes.

NHC continues to lead the real estate sector on various fronts, being the largest real estate developer in the Middle East and a pioneer in developing urban destinations according to high-quality standards, in addition to working on improving the daily life experience of customers and providing integrated destinations that meet their aspirations and achieve long-term investment value.