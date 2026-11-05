برعاية صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة، وبحضور الأستاذ مساعد الداود، رئيس مجلس إدارة NHC، وقّعت NHC اتفاقية مع مستشفى الملك فيصل التخصصي ومركز الأبحاث، لتخصيص أرض تبلغ مساحتها 15 ألف متر مربع في وجهة بوابة مكة، لإنشاء مركز وقفي لعلاج الأورام وتقديم خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأولية، ومثّل المستشفى الرئيس التنفيذي الدكتور ماجد الفياض، فيما مثّل NHC الرئيس التنفيذي الأستاذ محمد البطي.
وتهدف الاتفاقية إلى تعزيز التعاون المشترك لإنشاء مركز متخصص لعلاج الأورام وتقديم خدمات الرعاية الصحية الأولية، بما يسهم في دعم منظومة الرعاية الصحية، وتوسيع نطاق الخدمات الطبية التخصصية بمدينة مكة المكرمة، وتعزيز تكامل المرافق والخدمات ضمن الوجهات العمرانية التي تطورها NHC.
وأكد الرئيس التنفيذي لـ NHC الأستاذ محمد البطي أن هذه الاتفاقية تأتي امتداداً لالتزام الشركة بمسؤوليتها المجتمعية والإنسانية، وحرصها على تطوير وجهات عمرانية متكاملة تعتني بالإنسان وترتقي بجودة حياته، مشيراً إلى أن وجهة بوابة مكة تمثل نموذجاً لهذا التوجه، من خلال توفير مرافق سكنية وخدمية وصحية متطورة، بما يمكّن السكان من الحصول على الخدمات الصحية بالقرب من أسرهم ومنازلهم.
وتواصل NHC قيادة القطاع العقاري على مختلف الأصعدة، بصفتها أكبر مطور عقاري في الشرق الأوسط، والرائدة في تطوير وجهات عمرانية وفق معايير عالية للجودة، إلى جانب العمل على تحسين تجربة الحياة اليومية للعملاء، وتقديم وجهات متكاملة تلبي تطلعاتهم وتحقق قيمة استثمارية طويلة الأمد.
Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, and in the presence of Mr. Musaad Al-Dawood, Chairman of the Board of Directors of NHC, NHC signed an agreement with King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre to allocate a land area of 15,000 square meters in the Makkah Gateway destination for the establishment of a charitable center for cancer treatment and the provision of primary healthcare services. The hospital was represented by CEO Dr. Majid Al-Fayyad, while NHC was represented by CEO Mr. Mohammed Al-Batti.
The agreement aims to enhance joint cooperation to establish a specialized center for cancer treatment and provide primary healthcare services, contributing to the support of the healthcare system, expanding the scope of specialized medical services in the city of Makkah, and enhancing the integration of facilities and services within the urban destinations developed by NHC.
CEO of NHC, Mr. Mohammed Al-Batti, confirmed that this agreement is an extension of the company's commitment to its social and humanitarian responsibility, and its keenness to develop integrated urban destinations that care for people and enhance their quality of life. He pointed out that the Makkah Gateway destination represents a model for this approach by providing advanced residential, service, and health facilities, enabling residents to access healthcare services close to their families and homes.
NHC continues to lead the real estate sector on various fronts, being the largest real estate developer in the Middle East and a pioneer in developing urban destinations according to high-quality standards, in addition to working on improving the daily life experience of customers and providing integrated destinations that meet their aspirations and achieve long-term investment value.