شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن جلوي والرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر المهندس أحمد بن صالح العيادة مراسم توقيع أربع اتفاقيات تعاون بين المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، وكلٍّ من المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير جازان، وجامعة جازان، وأمانة المنطقة، وغرفة جازان؛ بهدف تعزيز الشراكات وتكامل الجهود في مجالات تنمية الغطاء النباتي والتأهيل البيئي والاستدامة.
ومثّل المركز خلال مراسم توقيع الاتفاقيات، مدير عام فرع المركز بالمنطقة خالد الحازمي، فيما مثّل الجهات الأخرى، الرئيس التنفيذي للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير جازان المهندس عبدالإله إدريس، ورئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد أبو راسين، وأمين المنطقة المهندس يحيى الغزواني، ورئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة جازان حامد الحمراني.
وتهدف الاتفاقيات إلى تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التشجير ومكافحة التصحر، وتبادل الخبرات والبيانات، وتنفيذ البرامج البحثية والتوعوية والتدريبية، وتحديد المواقع الملائمة للزراعة واختيار الأنواع النباتية المحلية المناسبة، إلى جانب توسيع المشاركة المجتمعية، وتحفيز الاستثمارات البيئية، وتعزيز إسهام القطاع الخاص في المبادرات ذات الصلة، بما يدعم حماية التنوع النباتي، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.
ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان، عقب مراسم التوقيع، بما يحظى به القطاع البيئي من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من القيادة الرشيدة مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود وتعزيز الشراكات للمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية وتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.