The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, attended the signing ceremony of four cooperation agreements between the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification and the Strategic Office for Jazan Development, Jazan University, the Municipality of the Region, and the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, with the aim of enhancing partnerships and integrating efforts in the fields of vegetation cover development, environmental rehabilitation, and sustainability.

Representing the center during the signing ceremony was the Director General of the center's branch in the region, Khalid Al-Hazmi, while the other parties were represented by the CEO of the Strategic Office for Jazan Development, Engineer Abdulilah Idris, the President of Jazan University, Dr. Mohammed Abu Rasain, the Municipality Secretary, Engineer Yahya Al-Ghuzwani, and the Chairman of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, Hamid Al-Hamrani.

The agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of afforestation and combating desertification, exchange of experiences and data, implementation of research, awareness, and training programs, identification of suitable locations for agriculture, and selection of appropriate local plant species, in addition to expanding community participation, stimulating environmental investments, and enhancing the private sector's contribution to related initiatives, all of which support the protection of plant diversity, improve the urban landscape, raise the quality of life, and achieve sustainable development goals in the region.

The Emir of the Jazan Region noted, following the signing ceremony, the support and attention that the environmental sector receives from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of integrating efforts and enhancing partnerships to preserve natural resources and achieve environmental sustainability, which contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.