شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن جلوي والرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر المهندس أحمد بن صالح العيادة مراسم توقيع أربع اتفاقيات تعاون بين المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، وكلٍّ من المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير جازان، وجامعة جازان، وأمانة المنطقة، وغرفة جازان؛ بهدف تعزيز الشراكات وتكامل الجهود في مجالات تنمية الغطاء النباتي والتأهيل البيئي والاستدامة.
ومثّل المركز خلال مراسم توقيع الاتفاقيات، مدير عام فرع المركز بالمنطقة خالد الحازمي، فيما مثّل الجهات الأخرى، الرئيس التنفيذي للمكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير جازان المهندس عبدالإله إدريس، ورئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد أبو راسين، وأمين المنطقة المهندس يحيى الغزواني، ورئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة جازان حامد الحمراني.
وتهدف الاتفاقيات إلى تعزيز التعاون في مجالات التشجير ومكافحة التصحر، وتبادل الخبرات والبيانات، وتنفيذ البرامج البحثية والتوعوية والتدريبية، وتحديد المواقع الملائمة للزراعة واختيار الأنواع النباتية المحلية المناسبة، إلى جانب توسيع المشاركة المجتمعية، وتحفيز الاستثمارات البيئية، وتعزيز إسهام القطاع الخاص في المبادرات ذات الصلة، بما يدعم حماية التنوع النباتي، وتحسين المشهد الحضري، ورفع جودة الحياة، وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة في المنطقة.
ونوّه أمير منطقة جازان، عقب مراسم التوقيع، بما يحظى به القطاع البيئي من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من القيادة الرشيدة مؤكداً أهمية تكامل الجهود وتعزيز الشراكات للمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية وتحقيق الاستدامة البيئية، بما يسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
جازان: توقيع أربع اتفاقيات لتعزيز الشراكات البيئية والتنموية
شهد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن جلوي والرئيس التنفيذي للمركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر المهندس أحمد بن صالح العيادة مراسم توقيع أربع اتفاقيات تعاون بين المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر، وكلٍّ من المكتب الإستراتيجي لتطوير جازان، وجامعة جازان، وأمانة المنطقة، وغرفة جازان؛ بهدف تعزيز الشراكات وتكامل الجهود في مجالات تنمية الغطاء النباتي والتأهيل البيئي والاستدامة.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, attended the signing ceremony of four cooperation agreements between the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification and the Strategic Office for Jazan Development, Jazan University, the Municipality of the Region, and the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, with the aim of enhancing partnerships and integrating efforts in the fields of vegetation cover development, environmental rehabilitation, and sustainability.
Representing the center during the signing ceremony was the Director General of the center's branch in the region, Khalid Al-Hazmi, while the other parties were represented by the CEO of the Strategic Office for Jazan Development, Engineer Abdulilah Idris, the President of Jazan University, Dr. Mohammed Abu Rasain, the Municipality Secretary, Engineer Yahya Al-Ghuzwani, and the Chairman of the Jazan Chamber of Commerce, Hamid Al-Hamrani.
The agreements aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of afforestation and combating desertification, exchange of experiences and data, implementation of research, awareness, and training programs, identification of suitable locations for agriculture, and selection of appropriate local plant species, in addition to expanding community participation, stimulating environmental investments, and enhancing the private sector's contribution to related initiatives, all of which support the protection of plant diversity, improve the urban landscape, raise the quality of life, and achieve sustainable development goals in the region.
The Emir of the Jazan Region noted, following the signing ceremony, the support and attention that the environmental sector receives from the wise leadership, emphasizing the importance of integrating efforts and enhancing partnerships to preserve natural resources and achieve environmental sustainability, which contributes to improving the quality of life and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.