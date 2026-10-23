أصدرت صحة المنطقة الشرقية بياناً توضيحياً كشفت فيه ملابسات استقبال أحد المصابين جراء الاعتداء الغاشم على مطار الملك فهد الدولي، موضحة الإجراءات الطبية والنظامية التي تم اتخاذها منذ وصوله إلى المستشفى.
وأوضحت صحة الشرقية أن البيان جاء إشارة إلى ما جرى تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تعامل المستشفى السعودي الألماني بالدمام مع أحد المصابين في الحادثة، مؤكدةً أنها تحققت من تفاصيل الواقعة وراجعت السجلات الطبية والإجراءات المتبعة.
وبيّنت أن المصاب استُقبل في المستشفى فور وصوله، وقدمت له الرعاية الطبية اللازمة وفق البروتوكولات المعتمدة، إلا أنه تُوفي لاحقاً داخل المستشفى متأثراً بإصابته. وأضافت أن جثمان المتوفى نُقل بعد ذلك إلى مجمع الدمام الطبي لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية المتعلقة بحالات الوفاة والدفن؛ وفق الأنظمة والإجراءات المعمول بها.
وفي ختام البيان، تقدمت صحة الشرقية بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة لأسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان.
The Eastern Province Health Authority issued a clarifying statement revealing the circumstances surrounding the reception of one of the injured due to the brutal attack on King Fahd International Airport, outlining the medical and procedural actions taken since his arrival at the hospital.
The Eastern Province Health Authority clarified that the statement was in response to what has been circulated on social media regarding the Saudi German Hospital in Dammam's handling of one of the injured in the incident, confirming that it verified the details of the incident and reviewed the medical records and procedures followed.
It indicated that the injured person was received at the hospital immediately upon arrival and was provided with the necessary medical care according to the approved protocols; however, he later passed away inside the hospital due to his injuries. It added that the deceased's body was subsequently transferred to the Dammam Medical Complex to complete the procedural requirements related to death and burial, in accordance with the applicable regulations and procedures.
In conclusion, the Eastern Province Health Authority extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying that God grants him His vast mercy and forgiveness, and inspires his family with patience and solace.