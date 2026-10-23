The Eastern Province Health Authority issued a clarifying statement revealing the circumstances surrounding the reception of one of the injured due to the brutal attack on King Fahd International Airport, outlining the medical and procedural actions taken since his arrival at the hospital.

The Eastern Province Health Authority clarified that the statement was in response to what has been circulated on social media regarding the Saudi German Hospital in Dammam's handling of one of the injured in the incident, confirming that it verified the details of the incident and reviewed the medical records and procedures followed.

It indicated that the injured person was received at the hospital immediately upon arrival and was provided with the necessary medical care according to the approved protocols; however, he later passed away inside the hospital due to his injuries. It added that the deceased's body was subsequently transferred to the Dammam Medical Complex to complete the procedural requirements related to death and burial, in accordance with the applicable regulations and procedures.

In conclusion, the Eastern Province Health Authority extended its heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to the family and relatives of the deceased, praying that God grants him His vast mercy and forgiveness, and inspires his family with patience and solace.