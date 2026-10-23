أصدرت صحة المنطقة الشرقية بياناً توضيحياً كشفت فيه ملابسات استقبال أحد المصابين جراء الاعتداء الغاشم على مطار الملك فهد الدولي، موضحة الإجراءات الطبية والنظامية التي تم اتخاذها منذ وصوله إلى المستشفى.

وأوضحت صحة الشرقية أن البيان جاء إشارة إلى ما جرى تداوله عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بشأن تعامل المستشفى السعودي الألماني بالدمام مع أحد المصابين في الحادثة، مؤكدةً أنها تحققت من تفاصيل الواقعة وراجعت السجلات الطبية والإجراءات المتبعة.

وبيّنت أن المصاب استُقبل في المستشفى فور وصوله، وقدمت له الرعاية الطبية اللازمة وفق البروتوكولات المعتمدة، إلا أنه تُوفي لاحقاً داخل المستشفى متأثراً بإصابته. وأضافت أن جثمان المتوفى نُقل بعد ذلك إلى مجمع الدمام الطبي لاستكمال الإجراءات النظامية المتعلقة بحالات الوفاة والدفن؛ وفق الأنظمة والإجراءات المعمول بها.

وفي ختام البيان، تقدمت صحة الشرقية بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة لأسرة الفقيد وذويه، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ومغفرته، وأن يلهم أهله الصبر والسلوان.