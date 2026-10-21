The "Madrasati" electronic platform has enabled school principals to manage self-learning elective courses efficiently, from assignment to monitoring student progress.

The first step involves assigning the course to the facilitating teacher through the teacher data management icon. The teacher is selected, then course management is accessed, followed by defining the educational sequence for the self-learning elective course, then selecting a facilitating teacher and adding them.

The second step is linking students to the course through the course and resources management icon. The academic courses are selected, the educational sequence for the grade is defined, and the course type is set to elective - self-learning, followed by managing the course students, selecting the students, and adding the specified students.

The platform has defined the third step as monitoring progress and exporting grades. The facilitating teacher can follow up on student progress reports and their completion of course tasks, and export their final grades to be uploaded into the "Noor" system through the electronic course reports icon, noting that it is essential to ensure that the courses and assigned students in the Madrasati platform match the approved data in the "Noor" electronic system.