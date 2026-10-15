The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, held a meeting today with the ambassadors of European and African countries accredited to the Kingdom, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against civilian and economic facilities and airports in the Kingdom are complete war crimes. He pointed out that the Houthi militia's attacks have crossed all moral and religious considerations by deliberately targeting Mecca, Medina, pilgrims, and visitors.

He also affirmed that the Kingdom will not hesitate to protect its citizens, residents, and visitors, and will take all legitimate measures to defend its territory, repel aggression, and deter aggressors, reiterating the Kingdom's continued support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government in their efforts to confront the attacks of the terrorist Houthi militias.

For their part, the ambassadors renewed their countries' condemnation of the attacks against the Kingdom and its civilian entities and vital facilities, expressing their countries' solidarity with the Kingdom in the measures it takes to confront these attacks and in maintaining the Kingdom's security and stability and protecting its citizens and residents.