عقد نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، اجتماعًا مع سفراء الدول الأوروبية والأفريقية المعتمدين لدى المملكة، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بالرياض.
وفي بداية الاجتماع، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية أن اعتداءات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية بالصواريخ الباليستية وصواريخ الكروز والمسيرات ضد المنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية والمطارات في المملكة جرائم حرب مكتملة الأركان، مشيرًا إلى أن اعتداءات الميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية تجاوزت جميع الاعتبارات الأخلاقية والدينية بتعمدها استهداف مكة المكرمة والمدينة والمعتمرين والزوار.
كما أكد أن المملكة لن تتهاون في حماية مواطنيها والمقيمين فيها أو الزائرين لها، وستتخذ جميع الإجراءات المشروعة للدفاع عن أراضيها وصد العدوان وردع المعتدين، مجددًا التأكيد على استمرار المملكة في دعمها للشعب اليمني وحكومته الشرعية ومساعدتهم في التصدي لاعتداءات مليشيات الحوثي الإرهابية.
وبدورهم جدّد السفراء إدانة بلدانهم للاعتداءات التي تعرضت لها المملكة وأعيانها المدنية ومنشآتها الحيوية، معبرين عن تضامن بلدانهم مع المملكة فيما تتخذ من إجراءات للتصدي لهذه الاعتداءات، وفي الحفاظ على أمن المملكة واستقرارها وحماية المواطنين والمقيمين فيها.