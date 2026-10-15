عقد نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، اجتماعًا مع سفراء الدول الأوروبية والأفريقية المعتمدين لدى المملكة، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بالرياض.
وفي بداية الاجتماع، أكد نائب وزير الخارجية أن اعتداءات ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية بالصواريخ الباليستية وصواريخ الكروز والمسيرات ضد المنشآت المدنية والاقتصادية والمطارات في المملكة جرائم حرب مكتملة الأركان، مشيرًا إلى أن اعتداءات الميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية تجاوزت جميع الاعتبارات الأخلاقية والدينية بتعمدها استهداف مكة المكرمة والمدينة والمعتمرين والزوار.
كما أكد أن المملكة لن تتهاون في حماية مواطنيها والمقيمين فيها أو الزائرين لها، وستتخذ جميع الإجراءات المشروعة للدفاع عن أراضيها وصد العدوان وردع المعتدين، مجددًا التأكيد على استمرار المملكة في دعمها للشعب اليمني وحكومته الشرعية ومساعدتهم في التصدي لاعتداءات مليشيات الحوثي الإرهابية.
وبدورهم جدّد السفراء إدانة بلدانهم للاعتداءات التي تعرضت لها المملكة وأعيانها المدنية ومنشآتها الحيوية، معبرين عن تضامن بلدانهم مع المملكة فيما تتخذ من إجراءات للتصدي لهذه الاعتداءات، وفي الحفاظ على أمن المملكة واستقرارها وحماية المواطنين والمقيمين فيها.
نائب وزير الخارجية يعقد اجتماعًا مع سفراء الدول الأوروبية والأفريقية المعتمدين لدى السعودية
عقد نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، اليوم، اجتماعًا مع سفراء الدول الأوروبية والأفريقية المعتمدين لدى المملكة، وذلك في مقر الوزارة بالرياض.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji, held a meeting today with the ambassadors of European and African countries accredited to the Kingdom, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the attacks by the terrorist Houthi militia using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones against civilian and economic facilities and airports in the Kingdom are complete war crimes. He pointed out that the Houthi militia's attacks have crossed all moral and religious considerations by deliberately targeting Mecca, Medina, pilgrims, and visitors.
He also affirmed that the Kingdom will not hesitate to protect its citizens, residents, and visitors, and will take all legitimate measures to defend its territory, repel aggression, and deter aggressors, reiterating the Kingdom's continued support for the Yemeni people and their legitimate government in their efforts to confront the attacks of the terrorist Houthi militias.
For their part, the ambassadors renewed their countries' condemnation of the attacks against the Kingdom and its civilian entities and vital facilities, expressing their countries' solidarity with the Kingdom in the measures it takes to confront these attacks and in maintaining the Kingdom's security and stability and protecting its citizens and residents.