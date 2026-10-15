تمكّن الفريق الطبي والجراحي المختص التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة اليوم (الخميس)، من تحقيق إنجاز طبي جديد، بفصل التوأم الملتصق الفيجي «جسبيلي وديسيسيا»، حيث أجريت العملية في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية التابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني بمدينة الرياض.
وقال المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة: «إنه بفضل الله وتوفيقه ثم جهود زملائي وزميلاتي أعضاء الفريق الطبي والجراحي تم فصل التوأم الملتصق الفيجي (جسبيلي وديسيسيا) بعد (12) ساعة و45 دقيقة، عبر (9) مراحل».
وأضاف «إنه جرى تنفيذ العملية بمشاركة (34) من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر الفنية والتمريضية من تخصصات التخدير وجراحة الأطفال وجراحة التجميل وجراحة العظام وجراحة المسالك البولية والتخصصات المساندة».
واستذكر أن التوأم كانتا تلتصقان في منطقتي البطن والحوض، وتشتركان في الكبد والأمعاء والقولون وفتحة الشرج والجهاز البولي والجهاز التناسلي وعظمة الحوض.
ولفت النظر إلى أن هذه العملية تُعد أول عملية فصل توأم ملتصق من جمهورية فيجي الديمقراطية ورقم (74) ضمن سلسلة عمليات البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، الذي يمتد تاريخه لأكثر من (35) عامًا، وغطى (28) دولة في (5) قارات، ودرس (159) حالة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وأكد أن ما بلغته المملكة من تميز طبي في البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة وما رسَّخته من ريادةٍ عالمية في التعامل مع أدق الحالات وأشدها تعقيدًا، إنما هو ثمرة رؤية إنسانية عميقة، وإرادة صادقة جعلت من هذا البرنامج أملًا يُولد من رحم المعاناة، وفجرًا يشرق في عيون أسرٍ طالما تطلّعت إلى غدٍ يجمع فلذات أكبادها في حياةٍ كريمة، مشيرًا إلى أن النجاحات المتوالية التي حقّقها الفريق الطبي السعودي التابع للبرنامج -بفضل الله أولًا- ثم بما يمتلكه من خبرات متقدمة وكفاءات عالية، قد رسّخت حضور المملكة مركزًا عالميًا رائدًا في هذا الميدان الطبي الدقيق.
ورفع رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة باسمه ونيابة عن جميع أعضاء الفريق الشكر والعرفان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رئيس مجلس الوزراء على الدعم السخي الذي يحظى به البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، حتى أسهما في أن تغدو المملكة مركزًا عالميًا رائدًا في هذا المجال.
وقدم الشكر لأعضاء الفريق الطبي والجراحي على جهودهم التي كانت سببًا بعد توفيق الله في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز الطبي الجديد الذي يسجّل لهذا الوطن العزيز.
من جانبهم عبر ذوو التوأم الملتصق الفيجي عن شكرهم العميق وامتنانهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد لما قدّموه من رعاية طبية متقدمة، معربين عن تقديرهم الكبير لجهود الفريق الطبي السعودي، التي أسهمت في نجاح العملية وضمان سلامة التوأم.
The specialized medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins achieved a new medical milestone today (Thursday) by successfully separating the Fijian conjoined twins "Jasbili and Desisia." The surgery was performed at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, which is part of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.
Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, and head of the medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins, stated: "Thanks to God and His guidance, and the efforts of my colleagues in the medical and surgical team, the Fijian conjoined twins (Jasbili and Desisia) were separated after (12) hours and 45 minutes, through (9) stages."
He added, "The surgery was carried out with the participation of (34) consultants, specialists, and technical and nursing staff from the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology, and supporting specialties."
He recalled that the twins were conjoined at the abdomen and pelvis, sharing the liver, intestines, colon, rectum, urinary system, reproductive system, and pelvic bone.
He pointed out that this operation is the first separation of conjoined twins from the Democratic Republic of Fiji and is number (74) in the series of operations conducted by the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has a history spanning over (35) years, covering (28) countries across (5) continents, and studying (159) cases from around the world.
He affirmed that the medical excellence achieved by the Kingdom in the Saudi program for conjoined twins and its establishment of global leadership in dealing with the most delicate and complex cases is the result of a profound humanitarian vision and sincere will, making this program a hope born from the womb of suffering, and a dawn that shines in the eyes of families who have long aspired to a tomorrow that brings their beloved children together in a dignified life. He noted that the successive successes achieved by the Saudi medical team affiliated with the program—thanks to God first, and then to their advanced expertise and high competencies—have solidified the Kingdom's presence as a leading global center in this precise medical field.
Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of the medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins, expressed his gratitude and appreciation on behalf of himself and all team members to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, for the generous support provided to the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has contributed to making the Kingdom a leading global center in this field.
He also thanked the members of the medical and surgical team for their efforts, which were instrumental, after God's guidance, in achieving this new medical milestone for this dear nation.
For their part, the family of the Fijian conjoined twins expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the advanced medical care provided, expressing their great appreciation for the efforts of the Saudi medical team, which contributed to the success of the operation and ensured the safety of the twins.