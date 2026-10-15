تمكّن الفريق الطبي والجراحي المختص التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة اليوم (الخميس)، من تحقيق إنجاز طبي جديد، بفصل التوأم الملتصق الفيجي «جسبيلي وديسيسيا»، حيث أجريت العملية في مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بمدينة الملك عبدالعزيز الطبية التابعة لوزارة الحرس الوطني بمدينة الرياض.

وقال المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة: «إنه بفضل الله وتوفيقه ثم جهود زملائي وزميلاتي أعضاء الفريق الطبي والجراحي تم فصل التوأم الملتصق الفيجي (جسبيلي وديسيسيا) بعد (12) ساعة و45 دقيقة، عبر (9) مراحل».

وأضاف «إنه جرى تنفيذ العملية بمشاركة (34) من الاستشاريين والأخصائيين والكوادر الفنية والتمريضية من تخصصات التخدير وجراحة الأطفال وجراحة التجميل وجراحة العظام وجراحة المسالك البولية والتخصصات المساندة».

واستذكر أن التوأم كانتا تلتصقان في منطقتي البطن والحوض، وتشتركان في الكبد والأمعاء والقولون وفتحة الشرج والجهاز البولي والجهاز التناسلي وعظمة الحوض.

ولفت النظر إلى أن هذه العملية تُعد أول عملية فصل توأم ملتصق من جمهورية فيجي الديمقراطية ورقم (74) ضمن سلسلة عمليات البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، الذي يمتد تاريخه لأكثر من (35) عامًا، وغطى (28) دولة في (5) قارات، ودرس (159) حالة من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وأكد أن ما بلغته المملكة من تميز طبي في البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة وما رسَّخته من ريادةٍ عالمية في التعامل مع أدق الحالات وأشدها تعقيدًا، إنما هو ثمرة رؤية إنسانية عميقة، وإرادة صادقة جعلت من هذا البرنامج أملًا يُولد من رحم المعاناة، وفجرًا يشرق في عيون أسرٍ طالما تطلّعت إلى غدٍ يجمع فلذات أكبادها في حياةٍ كريمة، مشيرًا إلى أن النجاحات المتوالية التي حقّقها الفريق الطبي السعودي التابع للبرنامج -بفضل الله أولًا- ثم بما يمتلكه من خبرات متقدمة وكفاءات عالية، قد رسّخت حضور المملكة مركزًا عالميًا رائدًا في هذا الميدان الطبي الدقيق.

ورفع رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي التابع للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة باسمه ونيابة عن جميع أعضاء الفريق الشكر والعرفان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رئيس مجلس الوزراء على الدعم السخي الذي يحظى به البرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة، حتى أسهما في أن تغدو المملكة مركزًا عالميًا رائدًا في هذا المجال.

وقدم الشكر لأعضاء الفريق الطبي والجراحي على جهودهم التي كانت سببًا بعد توفيق الله في تحقيق هذا الإنجاز الطبي الجديد الذي يسجّل لهذا الوطن العزيز.

من جانبهم عبر ذوو التوأم الملتصق الفيجي عن شكرهم العميق وامتنانهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد لما قدّموه من رعاية طبية متقدمة، معربين عن تقديرهم الكبير لجهود الفريق الطبي السعودي، التي أسهمت في نجاح العملية وضمان سلامة التوأم.