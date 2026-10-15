The specialized medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins achieved a new medical milestone today (Thursday) by successfully separating the Fijian conjoined twins "Jasbili and Desisia." The surgery was performed at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, which is part of the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, advisor at the Royal Court and general supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, and head of the medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins, stated: "Thanks to God and His guidance, and the efforts of my colleagues in the medical and surgical team, the Fijian conjoined twins (Jasbili and Desisia) were separated after (12) hours and 45 minutes, through (9) stages."

He added, "The surgery was carried out with the participation of (34) consultants, specialists, and technical and nursing staff from the fields of anesthesia, pediatric surgery, plastic surgery, orthopedic surgery, urology, and supporting specialties."

He recalled that the twins were conjoined at the abdomen and pelvis, sharing the liver, intestines, colon, rectum, urinary system, reproductive system, and pelvic bone.

He pointed out that this operation is the first separation of conjoined twins from the Democratic Republic of Fiji and is number (74) in the series of operations conducted by the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has a history spanning over (35) years, covering (28) countries across (5) continents, and studying (159) cases from around the world.

He affirmed that the medical excellence achieved by the Kingdom in the Saudi program for conjoined twins and its establishment of global leadership in dealing with the most delicate and complex cases is the result of a profound humanitarian vision and sincere will, making this program a hope born from the womb of suffering, and a dawn that shines in the eyes of families who have long aspired to a tomorrow that brings their beloved children together in a dignified life. He noted that the successive successes achieved by the Saudi medical team affiliated with the program—thanks to God first, and then to their advanced expertise and high competencies—have solidified the Kingdom's presence as a leading global center in this precise medical field.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of the medical and surgical team affiliated with the Saudi program for conjoined twins, expressed his gratitude and appreciation on behalf of himself and all team members to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, for the generous support provided to the Saudi program for conjoined twins, which has contributed to making the Kingdom a leading global center in this field.

He also thanked the members of the medical and surgical team for their efforts, which were instrumental, after God's guidance, in achieving this new medical milestone for this dear nation.

For their part, the family of the Fijian conjoined twins expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince for the advanced medical care provided, expressing their great appreciation for the efforts of the Saudi medical team, which contributed to the success of the operation and ensured the safety of the twins.