All praise is due to Allah, who has blessed us with security, uniting our words in love and loyalty, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, who came to protect life and uphold dignity.



When aggression extends to a civilian airport, and innocent lives of travelers, pilgrims, visitors, and citizens are lost, the crime transcends the boundaries of place; it strikes the conscience of humanity and violates the sanctity of life, which Allah has forbidden to take except in truth. What occurred at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is a sinful attack that we condemn clearly, and we stand before its victims with sincere sorrow and unending prayers.



The targeting of civilians does not come from someone with a just cause, nor is it supported by any religion or morality. What the Houthi terrorist militia practices reveals the truth of its rhetoric; a rhetoric that hides behind it a tendency of hatred and sectarianism, and is driven by external agendas that do not serve Yemen or its people. Airports and civilian facilities are not a battleground for settling scores, and the lives of innocents are not fuel for the adventures of the mob.



In difficult times, the meanings of loyalty and belonging become evident, and our pride in our wise leadership increases. We renew our pledge of loyalty and obedience to my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to my master, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah protect them. We stand united behind them, confident in the wisdom of our leadership and its ability to protect the homeland and safeguard its security and sovereignty, and to deter aggressors with whatever legitimate measures it sees fit.



From our commitment to serving the community, we believe that protecting the homeland is a responsibility that integrates the efforts of the state and the awareness of citizens. The citizen is a partner in safeguarding the security of his country when he adheres to the directives of the relevant authorities, verifies news, and does not succumb to rumors or exaggeration. Words carry a trust, and a conscious word can be a support for the homeland, while the circulation of unknown news opens the door to confusion and chaos. In a time when news is accelerating, verifying it becomes a manifestation of loyalty and a means of preserving unity.



We pray for the martyrs who lost their lives in this attack, and we ask Allah to envelop them in His vast mercy, to grant the injured a swift recovery, and to comfort the hearts of their families and loved ones. We appreciate the state's care for the injured and the efforts of the relevant authorities in protecting lives and restoring the safety of facilities.



The homeland will remain dear through its leadership, towering with the unity of its children, and holding onto its Islamic and humanitarian values. We ask Allah to protect the Kingdom and its leaders, to sustain its security and stability, and to turn the plots of the aggressors back upon themselves. On the path of loyalty, we proceed, united behind our leadership, unwavering.