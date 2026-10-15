تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
الحمد لله الذي أنعم علينا بالأمن، وجمع كلمتنا على المحبة والوفاء، والصلاة والسلام على نبينا محمد، الذي جاء بحفظ النفس وصيانة الكرامة.
حين يمتد العدوان إلى مطار مدني، وتُزهق أرواح أبرياء من المسافرين والمعتمرين والزوار والمواطنين، تتجاوز الجريمة حدود المكان؛ فتصيب ضمير الإنسانية، وتنتهك حرمة النفس التي حرّم الله إلا بالحق. وما وقع في مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض اعتداء آثم ندينه بكل وضوح، ونقف أمام ضحاياه بحزن صادق ودعاء لا ينقطع.
إن استهداف المدنيين لا يصدر عن صاحب قضية عادلة، ولا يقرّه دين أو خلق. وما تمارسه ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية يكشف حقيقة خطابها؛ خطابٌ تتستر خلفه نزعة الحقد والطائفية، وتمضي به في الارتهان لأجندات خارجية لا تخدم اليمن ولا أهله. فالمطارات والمنشآت المدنية ليست ميدانًا لتصفية الحسابات، وأرواح الأبرياء ليست وقودًا لمغامرات الغوغاء.
وفي المواقف العصيبة تتجلى معاني الولاء والانتماء، ويزداد اعتزازنا بقيادتنا الرشيدة. نجدد العهد والولاء والطاعة لمولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولسيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، حفظهما الله. ونقف صفًّا واحدًا خلفهما، واثقين بحكمة القيادة وقدرتها على حماية الوطن وصون أمنه وسيادته، وردع المعتدين بما تراه من إجراءات مشروعة.
ومن واقع اهتمامنا بخدمة المجتمع، نؤمن أن حماية الوطن مسؤولية تتكامل فيها جهود الدولة ووعي المواطنين. فالمواطن شريكٌ في صون أمن بلاده حين يلتزم توجيهات الجهات المختصة، ويتثبت من الأخبار، ولا ينساق وراء شائعة أو تهويل. للكلمة أمانة، وقد تكون الكلمة الواعية سندًا للوطن، فيما يفتح تداول الخبر المجهول بابًا للبلبلة والإرباك. وفي زمن تتسارع فيه الأخبار، يصبح التحقق منها مظهرًا من مظاهر الولاء، وحفظًا لتماسك الصف.
نترحم على الشهداء الذين قضوا في هذا الاعتداء، ونسأل الله أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته، وأن يمنّ على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يجبر قلوب أسرهم وذويهم. ونقدّر عناية الدولة بالمصابين، وجهود الجهات المختصة في حماية الأرواح واستعادة سلامة المرافق.
سيبقى الوطن عزيزًا بقيادته، شامخًا بوحدة أبنائه، متمسكًا بقيمه الإسلامية والإنسانية. نسأل الله أن يحفظ المملكة وولاة أمرها، وأن يديم عليها أمنها واستقرارها، وأن يرد كيد المعتدين إلى نحورهم. وعلى درب الوفاء نمضي، صفًّا واحدًا خلف قيادتنا، لا نحيد.
All praise is due to Allah, who has blessed us with security, uniting our words in love and loyalty, and peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, who came to protect life and uphold dignity.
When aggression extends to a civilian airport, and innocent lives of travelers, pilgrims, visitors, and citizens are lost, the crime transcends the boundaries of place; it strikes the conscience of humanity and violates the sanctity of life, which Allah has forbidden to take except in truth. What occurred at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is a sinful attack that we condemn clearly, and we stand before its victims with sincere sorrow and unending prayers.
The targeting of civilians does not come from someone with a just cause, nor is it supported by any religion or morality. What the Houthi terrorist militia practices reveals the truth of its rhetoric; a rhetoric that hides behind it a tendency of hatred and sectarianism, and is driven by external agendas that do not serve Yemen or its people. Airports and civilian facilities are not a battleground for settling scores, and the lives of innocents are not fuel for the adventures of the mob.
In difficult times, the meanings of loyalty and belonging become evident, and our pride in our wise leadership increases. We renew our pledge of loyalty and obedience to my master, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to my master, the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah protect them. We stand united behind them, confident in the wisdom of our leadership and its ability to protect the homeland and safeguard its security and sovereignty, and to deter aggressors with whatever legitimate measures it sees fit.
From our commitment to serving the community, we believe that protecting the homeland is a responsibility that integrates the efforts of the state and the awareness of citizens. The citizen is a partner in safeguarding the security of his country when he adheres to the directives of the relevant authorities, verifies news, and does not succumb to rumors or exaggeration. Words carry a trust, and a conscious word can be a support for the homeland, while the circulation of unknown news opens the door to confusion and chaos. In a time when news is accelerating, verifying it becomes a manifestation of loyalty and a means of preserving unity.
We pray for the martyrs who lost their lives in this attack, and we ask Allah to envelop them in His vast mercy, to grant the injured a swift recovery, and to comfort the hearts of their families and loved ones. We appreciate the state's care for the injured and the efforts of the relevant authorities in protecting lives and restoring the safety of facilities.
The homeland will remain dear through its leadership, towering with the unity of its children, and holding onto its Islamic and humanitarian values. We ask Allah to protect the Kingdom and its leaders, to sustain its security and stability, and to turn the plots of the aggressors back upon themselves. On the path of loyalty, we proceed, united behind our leadership, unwavering.