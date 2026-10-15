الحمد لله الذي أنعم علينا بالأمن، وجمع كلمتنا على المحبة والوفاء، والصلاة والسلام على نبينا محمد، الذي جاء بحفظ النفس وصيانة الكرامة.


حين يمتد العدوان إلى مطار مدني، وتُزهق أرواح أبرياء من المسافرين والمعتمرين والزوار والمواطنين، تتجاوز الجريمة حدود المكان؛ فتصيب ضمير الإنسانية، وتنتهك حرمة النفس التي حرّم الله إلا بالحق. وما وقع في مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض اعتداء آثم ندينه بكل وضوح، ونقف أمام ضحاياه بحزن صادق ودعاء لا ينقطع.


إن استهداف المدنيين لا يصدر عن صاحب قضية عادلة، ولا يقرّه دين أو خلق. وما تمارسه ميليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية يكشف حقيقة خطابها؛ خطابٌ تتستر خلفه نزعة الحقد والطائفية، وتمضي به في الارتهان لأجندات خارجية لا تخدم اليمن ولا أهله. فالمطارات والمنشآت المدنية ليست ميدانًا لتصفية الحسابات، وأرواح الأبرياء ليست وقودًا لمغامرات الغوغاء.


وفي المواقف العصيبة تتجلى معاني الولاء والانتماء، ويزداد اعتزازنا بقيادتنا الرشيدة. نجدد العهد والولاء والطاعة لمولاي خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولسيدي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، حفظهما الله. ونقف صفًّا واحدًا خلفهما، واثقين بحكمة القيادة وقدرتها على حماية الوطن وصون أمنه وسيادته، وردع المعتدين بما تراه من إجراءات مشروعة.


ومن واقع اهتمامنا بخدمة المجتمع، نؤمن أن حماية الوطن مسؤولية تتكامل فيها جهود الدولة ووعي المواطنين. فالمواطن شريكٌ في صون أمن بلاده حين يلتزم توجيهات الجهات المختصة، ويتثبت من الأخبار، ولا ينساق وراء شائعة أو تهويل. للكلمة أمانة، وقد تكون الكلمة الواعية سندًا للوطن، فيما يفتح تداول الخبر المجهول بابًا للبلبلة والإرباك. وفي زمن تتسارع فيه الأخبار، يصبح التحقق منها مظهرًا من مظاهر الولاء، وحفظًا لتماسك الصف.


نترحم على الشهداء الذين قضوا في هذا الاعتداء، ونسأل الله أن يتغمدهم بواسع رحمته، وأن يمنّ على المصابين بالشفاء العاجل، وأن يجبر قلوب أسرهم وذويهم. ونقدّر عناية الدولة بالمصابين، وجهود الجهات المختصة في حماية الأرواح واستعادة سلامة المرافق.


سيبقى الوطن عزيزًا بقيادته، شامخًا بوحدة أبنائه، متمسكًا بقيمه الإسلامية والإنسانية. نسأل الله أن يحفظ المملكة وولاة أمرها، وأن يديم عليها أمنها واستقرارها، وأن يرد كيد المعتدين إلى نحورهم. وعلى درب الوفاء نمضي، صفًّا واحدًا خلف قيادتنا، لا نحيد.