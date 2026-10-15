«لا تقبلون ولا يليق بنا أبداً الصف الثاني».. توقفت عند هذه العبارة لسمو الأمير سلطان بن سلمان، خلال كلمته في افتتاح المؤتمر الدولي السابع للإعاقة والتأهيل واستعدت معها معنى يستحق التأمل؛ فالسعودي الذي ينتمي إلى وطن بحجم المملكة، وتاريخها، ومكانتها، وطموحها، يعرف أن الصف الأول هو المكان الذي يليق به، وأن التقدّم مسؤولية تفرضها الثقة بالإنسان وقدراته.

لم تعد المملكة اليوم تتحدث عن طموحات مستقبلية فحسب، بل تقدّم للعالم تجربة تنموية تتسع كل يوم، وتفتح أمام أبنائها فرصاً جديدة للتميّز والابتكار والقيادة. وفي كل مجال نرى سعوديين وسعوديات يتقدّمون بثقة، يحملون مؤهلاتهم وخبراتهم، ويثبتون أن الإنسان السعودي قادر على المنافسة وصناعة الفارق متى امتلك الفرصة وأحسن استثمارها.

والصف الأول هنا يتجاوز مفهوم السبق إلى المراكز المتقدّمة؛ إنه عقلية تؤمن بالقدرة، وروح تتطلع إلى الإنجاز، وإرادة ترى في النجاح بداية لنجاح أكبر. فالسعودي الذي يعمل في التعليم أو الاقتصاد أو الثقافة أو التقنية أو أي مجال آخر، يستطيع أن يكون في مقدّمة المشهد حين يمنح عمله ما يستحق من معرفة وإتقان وطموح.

وما يلفت النظر في هذه المرحلة أن أبناء الوطن يتسابقون في اتجاه واحد، رغم اختلاف تخصصاتهم ومواقعهم؛ كل منهم يريد أن يقدّم شيئاً يضاف إلى رصيد المملكة، وأن يكون جزءاً من تحوّلاتها الكبرى. هذا التنافس يمنح التنمية قوتها، ويجعل الإنجاز مسؤولية مشتركة، ويؤكد أن نهضة الأوطان تبدأ حين يتحوّل طموح الفرد إلى قيمة يلمسها المجتمع.

ولأن المملكة تنعم بالأمن والأمان، فإن المواطن ينطلق في حياته وعمله وهو يستند إلى استقرار يمنحه القدرة على البناء والتطلع إلى المستقبل. ومن هذا الاستقرار تنشأ مسؤولية الدفاع عن الوطن، وحماية مكتسباته، وصيانة وحدته، والذود عنه بالكلمة والموقف والعمل. فالدفاع عن المملكة لا يقتصر على موقف بعينه، بل يظهر في إخلاص المواطن، ووعيه، وتمسّكه بهويته، وحرصه على أن تبقى بلاده قوية وآمنة وماضية نحو أهدافها.

إن عبارة سمو الأمير سلطان بن سلمان تضع أمامنا سؤالاً مهماً: كيف نصل إلى الصف الأول؟ والإجابة تبدأ من الإنسان نفسه؛ من تطوير قدراته، والثقة بإمكاناته، والحرص على التعلّم، والمبادرة إلى الفرص، وتحمّل المسؤولية. فالمكانة لا تصنعها الأمنيات وحدها، وإنما يصنعها العمل الذي يترجم الطموح إلى نتائج.

ختامًا.. الصف الأول يليق بالسعوديين؛ لأنهم أبناء وطن اختار أن يكون طموحه بحجم إمكاناته، ولأنهم شركاء في صناعة مستقبله، وحرّاس أمنه، وصنّاع منجزاته. وحين يؤمن كل سعودي بأنه قادر على أن يكون في المقدّمة، ثم يعمل من أجل ذلك، يصبح تقدّم المملكة مسؤولية يعيشها أبناؤها كل يوم، وإنجازاً يرفعون به اسم وطنهم بين الأمم.