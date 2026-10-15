“You do not accept, and it is never appropriate for us to be in the second row”... I paused at this phrase from His Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman during his speech at the opening of the seventh international conference on disability and rehabilitation, and it brought to mind a meaning that deserves reflection; the Saudi, who belongs to a nation as vast as the Kingdom, with its history, status, and ambitions, knows that the first row is the place that befits him, and that progress is a responsibility imposed by trust in the individual and his capabilities.

Today, the Kingdom no longer speaks only of future ambitions, but presents the world with a developmental experience that expands every day, opening new opportunities for its children for distinction, innovation, and leadership. In every field, we see Saudis confidently advancing, carrying their qualifications and experiences, proving that the Saudi individual is capable of competing and making a difference whenever he has the opportunity and makes the best use of it.

The first row here transcends the concept of leading to advanced positions; it is a mentality that believes in ability, a spirit that aspires to achievement, and a will that sees success as the beginning of greater success. A Saudi working in education, economics, culture, technology, or any other field can be at the forefront when he gives his work the knowledge, mastery, and ambition it deserves.

What is striking at this stage is that the sons of the nation are racing in one direction, despite their different specializations and positions; each of them wants to contribute something to the Kingdom's assets and to be part of its major transformations. This competition empowers development, makes achievement a shared responsibility, and affirms that the renaissance of nations begins when an individual's ambition transforms into a value that the community feels.

Because the Kingdom enjoys security and safety, the citizen embarks on his life and work relying on stability that grants him the ability to build and look to the future. From this stability arises the responsibility to defend the homeland, protect its gains, preserve its unity, and stand up for it with words, positions, and actions. Defending the Kingdom is not limited to a specific stance, but is manifested in the citizen's loyalty, awareness, adherence to his identity, and his keenness for his country to remain strong, safe, and moving towards its goals.

The phrase of His Highness Prince Sultan bin Salman presents us with an important question: How do we reach the first row? The answer begins with the individual himself; by developing his abilities, trusting in his potential, being keen on learning, seizing opportunities, and taking on responsibility. Status is not created by wishes alone, but is made by the work that translates ambition into results.

In conclusion... the first row befits Saudis; because they are the sons of a nation that chose to have ambitions commensurate with its capabilities, and because they are partners in shaping its future, guardians of its security, and makers of its achievements. When every Saudi believes that he is capable of being at the forefront, and then works towards that, the progress of the Kingdom becomes a responsibility that its children live every day, and an achievement by which they raise the name of their homeland among nations.