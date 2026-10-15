قدّم المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، صورًا وشواهد تضع المأساة الإنسانية للاعتداءات الحوثية أمام العالم. خلف أرقام الوفيات والإصابات مدنيون وضيوف للرحمن، وأسر فُجعت بأحبّتها، وأناس امتد إليهم العدوان وهم يمارسون حياتهم أو يقصدون أرض المقدسات.


بهذا المعنى، يشكّل بيان التحالف، وما عرضه المالكي، وثيقة إنسانية وسياسية موجّهة إلى العالم أجمع؛ توثّق معاناة الأبرياء، وتكشف طبيعة السلوك الحوثي، وتضع المجتمع الدولي أمام مسؤوليته تجاه جماعة تتخذ من ترويع الآمنين وسيلة لتحقيق أغراضها.


حين يستهدف الحوثي المدنيين والمطارات والمنشآت السعودية، فإنه يحاول تحويل الدم والخوف وتعطيل الحياة إلى أدوات ضغط. يريد للجريمة أن تمنحه مكسبًا سياسيًا، وللأذى الذي يلحقه بالناس أن يصنع له صورة قوة. وتكشف هذه الممارسة إفلاس مشروع يستمد حضوره من قدرته على الإضرار بالحياة.


في المقابل، عرض المالكي نهج التحالف في توجيه عملياته إلى منصات إطلاق الصواريخ والثكنات والقدرات العسكرية، مع التأكيد على حماية أرواح المدنيين. هنا يظهر الفارق بين مليشيا إرهابية تستهدف الآمنين، وتحالف يواجه مصادر التهديد ويدعم استعادة الدولة اليمنية، ويلتزم بمراعاة حماية السكان أثناء عملياته.


وتكتسب هذه المقارنة أهميتها من محاولات الحوثي اختزال اليمن في جماعته، وتصوير مواجهة قدراته العسكرية باعتبارها استهدافًا لليمنيين. الشعب اليمني هو أول من دفع ثمن هذا المشروع؛ فقر وجوع وخوف وتهجير، وموارد تُستنزف في الحرب، وأطفال يُنتزعون من مقاعد الدراسة ويُدفع بهم إلى الجبهات، وقودًا لصراع يلتهم أعمارهم بلا رحمة.


لهذا يحمل استمرار السعودية في دعم الشرعية اليمنية غاية سياسية وإنسانية واضحة: استعادة اليمن لأهله، وتمكين مؤسساته من حماية مواطنيه، وتوجيه موارده إلى معيشتهم وتعليم أبنائهم ومستقبلهم. وجود دولة يمنية قادرة على ضبط أراضيها وقرارها يحمي اليمنيين، ويعزّز أمن السعودية والمنطقة.


ومن هذا المنظور، يُقرأ تحذير المالكي للحوثي من مواصلة استهداف المدنيين، ودعوته إلى قراءة ما بين السطور. الرسالة تستهدف حسابات الجماعة: القدرة على إطلاق صاروخ لا تمنحها السيطرة على عواقب إطلاقه، واستمرار الاعتداء يحمّل قيادتها مسؤولية ما يترتب عليه. أما تفاصيل الرد وتوقيته، فتحددها القيادة وفق تقديرها للموقف.


أهمية البيان أنه يعيد الإنسان إلى صدارة المشهد، ويضع أمام العالم سؤال المسؤولية: من يستهدف حياته؟ ومن يستخدم الأبرياء وموارده ومستقبله لاستدامة الحرب؟


تدعم السعودية يمنًا يستعيد دولته ويعيش أهله بأمان. ويواصل الحوثي استهلاك اليمنيين في مشروع يقيس مكاسبه بما يستطيع تدميره. وبين الغايتين تتضح حقيقة الصراع، ومعنى استمرار دعم الشرعية.