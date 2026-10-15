The press conference held by the spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, presented images and evidence that place the humanitarian tragedy of the Houthi attacks before the world. Behind the numbers of deaths and injuries are civilians and guests of the Merciful, families devastated by the loss of their loved ones, and people who have been affected by aggression while they are going about their lives or heading to the holy lands.



In this sense, the coalition's statement, along with what Al-Maliki presented, serves as a humanitarian and political document directed at the entire world; it documents the suffering of the innocent, reveals the nature of Houthi behavior, and places the international community before its responsibility towards a group that uses terrorizing the safe as a means to achieve its goals.



When the Houthis target civilians, airports, and Saudi facilities, they attempt to turn blood and fear and the disruption of life into tools of pressure. They want crime to grant them a political gain, and the harm they inflict on people to create an image of power. This practice reveals the bankruptcy of a project that derives its presence from its ability to harm life.



In contrast, Al-Maliki presented the coalition's approach in directing its operations towards missile launch platforms, military barracks, and military capabilities, while emphasizing the protection of civilian lives. Here, the difference appears between a terrorist militia that targets the safe and a coalition that confronts sources of threat and supports the restoration of the Yemeni state, while committing to consider the protection of the population during its operations.



This comparison gains importance from the Houthis' attempts to reduce Yemen to their group and to portray the confrontation of their military capabilities as an attack on Yemenis. The Yemeni people are the first to pay the price of this project: poverty, hunger, fear, displacement, and resources being drained in the war, with children being pulled from their classrooms and pushed to the front lines, fuel for a conflict that mercilessly consumes their lives.



Therefore, Saudi Arabia's continued support for the Yemeni legitimacy carries a clear political and humanitarian goal: to restore Yemen to its people, empower its institutions to protect its citizens, and direct its resources towards their livelihoods, the education of their children, and their future. The existence of a Yemeni state capable of controlling its territory and decision-making protects Yemenis and enhances the security of Saudi Arabia and the region.



From this perspective, Al-Maliki's warning to the Houthis against continuing to target civilians and his call to read between the lines is understood. The message targets the group's calculations: the ability to launch a missile does not grant them control over the consequences of its launch, and the continuation of the aggression holds its leadership responsible for the repercussions. As for the details of the response and its timing, they are determined by the leadership according to its assessment of the situation.



The importance of the statement is that it brings the human element back to the forefront and poses to the world the question of responsibility: who targets lives? And who uses the innocent, their resources, and their future to sustain the war?



Saudi Arabia supports a Yemen that is regaining its state and where its people live in safety. Meanwhile, the Houthis continue to consume Yemenis in a project that measures its gains by what it can destroy. Between these two goals, the reality of the conflict becomes clear, as does the meaning of continued support for legitimacy.