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قدّم المؤتمر الصحفي الذي عقده المتحدث باسم تحالف دعم الشرعية اللواء الركن تركي المالكي، صورًا وشواهد تضع المأساة الإنسانية للاعتداءات الحوثية أمام العالم. خلف أرقام الوفيات والإصابات مدنيون وضيوف للرحمن، وأسر فُجعت بأحبّتها، وأناس امتد إليهم العدوان وهم يمارسون حياتهم أو يقصدون أرض المقدسات.
بهذا المعنى، يشكّل بيان التحالف، وما عرضه المالكي، وثيقة إنسانية وسياسية موجّهة إلى العالم أجمع؛ توثّق معاناة الأبرياء، وتكشف طبيعة السلوك الحوثي، وتضع المجتمع الدولي أمام مسؤوليته تجاه جماعة تتخذ من ترويع الآمنين وسيلة لتحقيق أغراضها.
حين يستهدف الحوثي المدنيين والمطارات والمنشآت السعودية، فإنه يحاول تحويل الدم والخوف وتعطيل الحياة إلى أدوات ضغط. يريد للجريمة أن تمنحه مكسبًا سياسيًا، وللأذى الذي يلحقه بالناس أن يصنع له صورة قوة. وتكشف هذه الممارسة إفلاس مشروع يستمد حضوره من قدرته على الإضرار بالحياة.
في المقابل، عرض المالكي نهج التحالف في توجيه عملياته إلى منصات إطلاق الصواريخ والثكنات والقدرات العسكرية، مع التأكيد على حماية أرواح المدنيين. هنا يظهر الفارق بين مليشيا إرهابية تستهدف الآمنين، وتحالف يواجه مصادر التهديد ويدعم استعادة الدولة اليمنية، ويلتزم بمراعاة حماية السكان أثناء عملياته.
وتكتسب هذه المقارنة أهميتها من محاولات الحوثي اختزال اليمن في جماعته، وتصوير مواجهة قدراته العسكرية باعتبارها استهدافًا لليمنيين. الشعب اليمني هو أول من دفع ثمن هذا المشروع؛ فقر وجوع وخوف وتهجير، وموارد تُستنزف في الحرب، وأطفال يُنتزعون من مقاعد الدراسة ويُدفع بهم إلى الجبهات، وقودًا لصراع يلتهم أعمارهم بلا رحمة.
لهذا يحمل استمرار السعودية في دعم الشرعية اليمنية غاية سياسية وإنسانية واضحة: استعادة اليمن لأهله، وتمكين مؤسساته من حماية مواطنيه، وتوجيه موارده إلى معيشتهم وتعليم أبنائهم ومستقبلهم. وجود دولة يمنية قادرة على ضبط أراضيها وقرارها يحمي اليمنيين، ويعزّز أمن السعودية والمنطقة.
ومن هذا المنظور، يُقرأ تحذير المالكي للحوثي من مواصلة استهداف المدنيين، ودعوته إلى قراءة ما بين السطور. الرسالة تستهدف حسابات الجماعة: القدرة على إطلاق صاروخ لا تمنحها السيطرة على عواقب إطلاقه، واستمرار الاعتداء يحمّل قيادتها مسؤولية ما يترتب عليه. أما تفاصيل الرد وتوقيته، فتحددها القيادة وفق تقديرها للموقف.
أهمية البيان أنه يعيد الإنسان إلى صدارة المشهد، ويضع أمام العالم سؤال المسؤولية: من يستهدف حياته؟ ومن يستخدم الأبرياء وموارده ومستقبله لاستدامة الحرب؟
تدعم السعودية يمنًا يستعيد دولته ويعيش أهله بأمان. ويواصل الحوثي استهلاك اليمنيين في مشروع يقيس مكاسبه بما يستطيع تدميره. وبين الغايتين تتضح حقيقة الصراع، ومعنى استمرار دعم الشرعية.
The press conference held by the spokesperson for the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, Major General Turki Al-Maliki, presented images and evidence that place the humanitarian tragedy of the Houthi attacks before the world. Behind the numbers of deaths and injuries are civilians and guests of the Merciful, families devastated by the loss of their loved ones, and people who have been affected by aggression while they are going about their lives or heading to the holy lands.
In this sense, the coalition's statement, along with what Al-Maliki presented, serves as a humanitarian and political document directed at the entire world; it documents the suffering of the innocent, reveals the nature of Houthi behavior, and places the international community before its responsibility towards a group that uses terrorizing the safe as a means to achieve its goals.
When the Houthis target civilians, airports, and Saudi facilities, they attempt to turn blood and fear and the disruption of life into tools of pressure. They want crime to grant them a political gain, and the harm they inflict on people to create an image of power. This practice reveals the bankruptcy of a project that derives its presence from its ability to harm life.
In contrast, Al-Maliki presented the coalition's approach in directing its operations towards missile launch platforms, military barracks, and military capabilities, while emphasizing the protection of civilian lives. Here, the difference appears between a terrorist militia that targets the safe and a coalition that confronts sources of threat and supports the restoration of the Yemeni state, while committing to consider the protection of the population during its operations.
This comparison gains importance from the Houthis' attempts to reduce Yemen to their group and to portray the confrontation of their military capabilities as an attack on Yemenis. The Yemeni people are the first to pay the price of this project: poverty, hunger, fear, displacement, and resources being drained in the war, with children being pulled from their classrooms and pushed to the front lines, fuel for a conflict that mercilessly consumes their lives.
Therefore, Saudi Arabia's continued support for the Yemeni legitimacy carries a clear political and humanitarian goal: to restore Yemen to its people, empower its institutions to protect its citizens, and direct its resources towards their livelihoods, the education of their children, and their future. The existence of a Yemeni state capable of controlling its territory and decision-making protects Yemenis and enhances the security of Saudi Arabia and the region.
From this perspective, Al-Maliki's warning to the Houthis against continuing to target civilians and his call to read between the lines is understood. The message targets the group's calculations: the ability to launch a missile does not grant them control over the consequences of its launch, and the continuation of the aggression holds its leadership responsible for the repercussions. As for the details of the response and its timing, they are determined by the leadership according to its assessment of the situation.
The importance of the statement is that it brings the human element back to the forefront and poses to the world the question of responsibility: who targets lives? And who uses the innocent, their resources, and their future to sustain the war?
Saudi Arabia supports a Yemen that is regaining its state and where its people live in safety. Meanwhile, the Houthis continue to consume Yemenis in a project that measures its gains by what it can destroy. Between these two goals, the reality of the conflict becomes clear, as does the meaning of continued support for legitimacy.