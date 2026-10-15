وصف مدرب الحزم جلال القادري خسارة فريقه أمام الفتح بنتيجة 2-3، ضمن الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بالقاسية، مؤكداً أن فريقه قدّم واحدة من أفضل مبارياته، لكنه دفع ثمن إهدار الفرص والأخطاء التي استثمرها المنافس.


وقال القادري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء إن كرة القدم لم تنصف الحزم، رافضاً تحميل اللاعبين وحدهم مسؤولية الهزيمة أو زيادة الضغوط عليهم، بعدما أظهروا شخصية قوية رغم عودة الفتح في النتيجة.


وأوضح أن فريقه كان الأفضل من حيث السيطرة والاستحواذ وصناعة الفرص، لكنه افتقد اللمسة الأخيرة، مشيراً إلى أن مجريات اللقاء انقلبت خلال خمس دقائق، بعدما تحولت كرات كانت بحوزة لاعبيه إلى هجمات مرتدة استغلها الفتح.


وأضاف أن الحزم كان قادراً على تسجيل الهدف الثالث عندما تقدم بنتيجة 2-1، إلا أن غياب التركيز في إنهاء الفرص أبقى المنافس في أجواء المباراة، مؤكداً أن مسؤولية الخسارة يتحملها الجميع داخل الفريق.


وأشاد القادري بإمكانات مراد باتنا وتأثيره في المواجهة، مبيناً أن الجهاز الفني أجرى تعديلات في الجهة اليسرى، وكلّف لاعب المحور الثالث بالمساهمة في تغطيته، غير أن الأخطاء منحت لاعب الفتح فرصاً لإظهار قدراته الفنية.


وأشار إلى أن بعض التبديلات كانت اضطرارية، مشدداً على أن أفضلية فريقه لم تكن كافية لحسم النتيجة، في سيناريو يتكرر في كرة القدم عندما لا تُترجم الفرص إلى أهداف.


وفي رده على سؤال «عكاظ» عن أسباب تكرار النتائج السلبية، رفض القادري هذا التوصيف، موضحاً أن المواجهات الماضية كانت أمام فرق خطيرة، ومعرباً عن ثقته في قدرة الحزم على الظهور بصورة أفضل مستقبلاً.


وعن الاستعداد لمواجهة الهلال على أرضه، في ظل فاصل لا يتجاوز ثلاثة أيام يتخلله التدريب والسفر، أكد أن جاهزية اللاعبين ستكون المعيار الأساسي لاختيار التشكيلة، وأن الجهاز الفني سيعمل على الاستفادة من المجموعة المتاحة بأفضل صورة ممكنة.