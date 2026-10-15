The coach of Al-Hazm, Jalal Al-Qadri, described his team's loss to Al-Fateh with a score of 2-3 in the ninth round of the Saudi Pro League as harsh, confirming that his team delivered one of their best performances, but paid the price for missed opportunities and mistakes that the opponent capitalized on.



Al-Qadri said during the press conference after the match that football did not favor Al-Hazm, refusing to place the blame solely on the players for the defeat or to increase the pressure on them, as they showed strong character despite Al-Fateh's comeback in the score.



He explained that his team was the better side in terms of control, possession, and creating chances, but they lacked the final touch, pointing out that the course of the match turned within five minutes, as balls that were in his players' possession turned into counter-attacks exploited by Al-Fateh.



He added that Al-Hazm was capable of scoring the third goal when they led 2-1, but the lack of focus in finishing opportunities kept the opponent in the game, emphasizing that the responsibility for the loss is shared by everyone within the team.



Al-Qadri praised the capabilities of Mourad Batna and his impact in the match, indicating that the coaching staff made adjustments on the left side and tasked the third central midfielder with contributing to its coverage, but mistakes allowed Al-Fateh's player opportunities to showcase his technical abilities.



He noted that some substitutions were forced, stressing that his team's superiority was not enough to secure the result, in a scenario that repeats in football when chances are not converted into goals.



In response to a question from "Okaz" about the reasons for the repeated negative results, Al-Qadri rejected this characterization, explaining that the previous matches were against dangerous teams, expressing his confidence in Al-Hazm's ability to perform better in the future.



Regarding the preparations for facing Al-Hilal on their home ground, with a gap of no more than three days that includes training and travel, he confirmed that the players' readiness will be the main criterion for selecting the lineup, and that the coaching staff will work to make the best use of the available group.