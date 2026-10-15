وصف مدرب الحزم جلال القادري خسارة فريقه أمام الفتح بنتيجة 2-3، ضمن الجولة التاسعة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، بالقاسية، مؤكداً أن فريقه قدّم واحدة من أفضل مبارياته، لكنه دفع ثمن إهدار الفرص والأخطاء التي استثمرها المنافس.
وقال القادري خلال المؤتمر الصحفي عقب اللقاء إن كرة القدم لم تنصف الحزم، رافضاً تحميل اللاعبين وحدهم مسؤولية الهزيمة أو زيادة الضغوط عليهم، بعدما أظهروا شخصية قوية رغم عودة الفتح في النتيجة.
وأوضح أن فريقه كان الأفضل من حيث السيطرة والاستحواذ وصناعة الفرص، لكنه افتقد اللمسة الأخيرة، مشيراً إلى أن مجريات اللقاء انقلبت خلال خمس دقائق، بعدما تحولت كرات كانت بحوزة لاعبيه إلى هجمات مرتدة استغلها الفتح.
وأضاف أن الحزم كان قادراً على تسجيل الهدف الثالث عندما تقدم بنتيجة 2-1، إلا أن غياب التركيز في إنهاء الفرص أبقى المنافس في أجواء المباراة، مؤكداً أن مسؤولية الخسارة يتحملها الجميع داخل الفريق.
وأشاد القادري بإمكانات مراد باتنا وتأثيره في المواجهة، مبيناً أن الجهاز الفني أجرى تعديلات في الجهة اليسرى، وكلّف لاعب المحور الثالث بالمساهمة في تغطيته، غير أن الأخطاء منحت لاعب الفتح فرصاً لإظهار قدراته الفنية.
وأشار إلى أن بعض التبديلات كانت اضطرارية، مشدداً على أن أفضلية فريقه لم تكن كافية لحسم النتيجة، في سيناريو يتكرر في كرة القدم عندما لا تُترجم الفرص إلى أهداف.
وفي رده على سؤال «عكاظ» عن أسباب تكرار النتائج السلبية، رفض القادري هذا التوصيف، موضحاً أن المواجهات الماضية كانت أمام فرق خطيرة، ومعرباً عن ثقته في قدرة الحزم على الظهور بصورة أفضل مستقبلاً.
وعن الاستعداد لمواجهة الهلال على أرضه، في ظل فاصل لا يتجاوز ثلاثة أيام يتخلله التدريب والسفر، أكد أن جاهزية اللاعبين ستكون المعيار الأساسي لاختيار التشكيلة، وأن الجهاز الفني سيعمل على الاستفادة من المجموعة المتاحة بأفضل صورة ممكنة.
The coach of Al-Hazm, Jalal Al-Qadri, described his team's loss to Al-Fateh with a score of 2-3 in the ninth round of the Saudi Pro League as harsh, confirming that his team delivered one of their best performances, but paid the price for missed opportunities and mistakes that the opponent capitalized on.
Al-Qadri said during the press conference after the match that football did not favor Al-Hazm, refusing to place the blame solely on the players for the defeat or to increase the pressure on them, as they showed strong character despite Al-Fateh's comeback in the score.
He explained that his team was the better side in terms of control, possession, and creating chances, but they lacked the final touch, pointing out that the course of the match turned within five minutes, as balls that were in his players' possession turned into counter-attacks exploited by Al-Fateh.
He added that Al-Hazm was capable of scoring the third goal when they led 2-1, but the lack of focus in finishing opportunities kept the opponent in the game, emphasizing that the responsibility for the loss is shared by everyone within the team.
Al-Qadri praised the capabilities of Mourad Batna and his impact in the match, indicating that the coaching staff made adjustments on the left side and tasked the third central midfielder with contributing to its coverage, but mistakes allowed Al-Fateh's player opportunities to showcase his technical abilities.
He noted that some substitutions were forced, stressing that his team's superiority was not enough to secure the result, in a scenario that repeats in football when chances are not converted into goals.
In response to a question from "Okaz" about the reasons for the repeated negative results, Al-Qadri rejected this characterization, explaining that the previous matches were against dangerous teams, expressing his confidence in Al-Hazm's ability to perform better in the future.
Regarding the preparations for facing Al-Hilal on their home ground, with a gap of no more than three days that includes training and travel, he confirmed that the players' readiness will be the main criterion for selecting the lineup, and that the coaching staff will work to make the best use of the available group.