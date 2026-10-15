أكدت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن مدرب الدرعية برونو لاج تلقى عرضين من الدوري الفرنسي خلال الأيام الماضية.
موقف برونو لاج
وأوضحت المصادر أن برونو لاج سعيد للغاية بوجوده في نادي الدرعية، ويشعر براحة كبيرة في التعامل مع إدارة النادي، لكن لا أحد يعلم ما قد يحدث خلال الأيام المقبلة.
ويُعد أولمبيك ليون أحد الأندية الفرنسية التي تواصلت مع المدرب البرتغالي في الفترة الماضية، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق.
وكان نادي الدرعية قد تعاقد مع برونو لاج مطلع الموسم الحالي، بعد صعوده إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.
أرقام لاج مع الدرعية
وقاد لاج الدرعية في 8 مباريات بدوري روشن السعودي، حقق خلالها 3 انتصارات، وخسر 3 مباريات، وتعادل في مباراتين، ليحتل الفريق المركز التاسع برصيد 11 نقطة.
مسيرة لافتة
وسبق لبرونو لاج تدريب أندية بنفيكا وولفرهامبتون وبوتافوغو، وحقق المدرب البرتغالي، البالغ من العمر 50 عاماً، أربعة ألقاب، جميعها مع بنفيكا، إذ توج بلقب الدوري البرتغالي مرة واحدة، وكأس الرابطة البرتغالية مرة واحدة، وكأس السوبر البرتغالي مرتين، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
Special sources confirmed to "Okaz" that Al-Dhariyah coach Bruno Lage received two offers from the French league in recent days.
Bruno Lage's Position
The sources indicated that Bruno Lage is very happy to be at Al-Dhariyah Club and feels very comfortable dealing with the club's management, but no one knows what might happen in the coming days.
Olympique Lyon is one of the French clubs that have contacted the Portuguese coach recently, but no agreement has been reached.
Al-Dhariyah Club had signed Bruno Lage at the beginning of the current season after its first-ever promotion to the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Lage's Numbers with Al-Dhariyah
Lage has led Al-Dhariyah in nine matches in the Roshan Saudi League, achieving three victories, losing three matches, and drawing in two, placing the team in ninth place with 11 points.
Notable Career
Bruno Lage previously coached Benfica, Wolverhampton, and Botafogo, and the 50-year-old Portuguese coach has won four titles, all with Benfica, including one Primeira Liga title, one Portuguese League Cup, and two Portuguese Super Cups, according to "Transfermarkt."