أكدت مصادر خاصة لـ«عكاظ» أن مدرب الدرعية برونو لاج تلقى عرضين من الدوري الفرنسي خلال الأيام الماضية.

موقف برونو لاج

وأوضحت المصادر أن برونو لاج سعيد للغاية بوجوده في نادي الدرعية، ويشعر براحة كبيرة في التعامل مع إدارة النادي، لكن لا أحد يعلم ما قد يحدث خلال الأيام المقبلة.

ويُعد أولمبيك ليون أحد الأندية الفرنسية التي تواصلت مع المدرب البرتغالي في الفترة الماضية، دون التوصل إلى اتفاق.

وكان نادي الدرعية قد تعاقد مع برونو لاج مطلع الموسم الحالي، بعد صعوده إلى دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين للمرة الأولى في تاريخه.

أرقام لاج مع الدرعية

وقاد لاج الدرعية في 8 مباريات بدوري روشن السعودي، حقق خلالها 3 انتصارات، وخسر 3 مباريات، وتعادل في مباراتين، ليحتل الفريق المركز التاسع برصيد 11 نقطة.

مسيرة لافتة

وسبق لبرونو لاج تدريب أندية بنفيكا وولفرهامبتون وبوتافوغو، وحقق المدرب البرتغالي، البالغ من العمر 50 عاماً، أربعة ألقاب، جميعها مع بنفيكا، إذ توج بلقب الدوري البرتغالي مرة واحدة، وكأس الرابطة البرتغالية مرة واحدة، وكأس السوبر البرتغالي مرتين، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».