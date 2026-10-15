Special sources confirmed to "Okaz" that Al-Dhariyah coach Bruno Lage received two offers from the French league in recent days.

Bruno Lage's Position

The sources indicated that Bruno Lage is very happy to be at Al-Dhariyah Club and feels very comfortable dealing with the club's management, but no one knows what might happen in the coming days.

Olympique Lyon is one of the French clubs that have contacted the Portuguese coach recently, but no agreement has been reached.

Al-Dhariyah Club had signed Bruno Lage at the beginning of the current season after its first-ever promotion to the Roshan Saudi Professional League.

Lage's Numbers with Al-Dhariyah

Lage has led Al-Dhariyah in nine matches in the Roshan Saudi League, achieving three victories, losing three matches, and drawing in two, placing the team in ninth place with 11 points.

Notable Career

Bruno Lage previously coached Benfica, Wolverhampton, and Botafogo, and the 50-year-old Portuguese coach has won four titles, all with Benfica, including one Primeira Liga title, one Portuguese League Cup, and two Portuguese Super Cups, according to "Transfermarkt."