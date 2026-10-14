دشّن المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة بمقر المركز في الرياض اليوم، برنامج (أثر) التطوعي السعودي لدعم السودان.

وفي بداية الحفل شاهد الجميع فيلمًا عن برنامج (أثر) التطوعي السعودي في السودان، يعرض لمحات عن العون الإنساني السعودي المستمر والمساعدات الإغاثية التي دأبت السعودية على تقديمها للأشقاء في جمهورية السودان، وخصوصاً مع اندلاع الأزمة السودانية الأخيرة عام 2023.

وأكد الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة أن المملكة دأبت منذ توحيدها على يد الملك عبدالعزيز على مدّ يد العون والمساعدة للدول الشقيقة والصديقة، حتى وصلت مساعدات المملكة إلى 175 دولة في العالم بقيمة تجاوزت 145.7 مليار دولار أمريكي خلال العقود الثلاثة الماضية.

وأشار إلى مبادرة خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد بإنشاء مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في عام 2015؛ لتوحيد العمل الإنساني السعودي، ليصبح المركز مثالاً دولياً للعمل المؤسسي الذي لا يفرّق بين لون وجنس وعرق ودين، ووصل المركز اليوم إلى 113 دولة من خلال تقديمه 4475 مشروعًا.

وبيّن الربيعة بأن التوجيه قد جاء بأن يحتضن المركز التطوع الإنساني الخارجي؛ ليرسم أبناء وبنات الوطن نموذجاً حياً للعطاء والمبادرة الإنسانية العظيمة، ليصل عدد المتطوعين المسجلين لدى المركز إلى 85000 متطوع، وتنفيذ 1471 حملة تطوعية في 61 دولة ليصل عدد المستفيدين منها إلى قرابة ثلاثة ملايين مستفيد، موضحًا أن ذلك يأتي تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأضاف الربيعة بأن السودان واليمن وغزة لم تكن غائبة عن المملكة بل كانت في مقدمة الدول التي تحظى بالدعم في كافة المجالات، ومنها العمل الإنساني المستمر، وها نحن اليوم ندشن إحدى المبادرات الإنسانية المهمة للأشقاء في السودان، وهو برنامج «أثر» التطوعي الذي يهدف إلى تخفيف المعاناة الإنسانية وزيادة التدريب والتمكين الاقتصادي في القطاع الصحي وبقية المجالات؛ ويتضمن المشروع 200 مشروع تطوعي، وأكثر من 58000 عملية جراحية ويستفيد من المشروع قرابة 600,000 مستفيد.