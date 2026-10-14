The advisor at the Royal Court and the General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, inaugurated today at the center's headquarters in Riyadh, the Saudi volunteer program (Ather) to support Sudan.

At the beginning of the ceremony, everyone watched a film about the Saudi volunteer program (Ather) in Sudan, showcasing glimpses of the continuous Saudi humanitarian aid and the relief assistance that Saudi Arabia has consistently provided to its brothers in the Republic of Sudan, especially with the outbreak of the recent Sudanese crisis in 2023.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah confirmed that the Kingdom has been extending a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries since its unification by King Abdulaziz, with Saudi assistance reaching 175 countries worldwide, amounting to over 145.7 billion US dollars over the past three decades.

He pointed to the initiative of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince to establish the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Action in 2015; to unify Saudi humanitarian efforts, making the center an international example of institutional work that does not differentiate between color, gender, race, or religion. Today, the center has reached 113 countries by implementing 4,475 projects.

Al-Rabeeah indicated that the directive was given for the center to embrace external humanitarian volunteering; to create a living model of giving and great humanitarian initiative among the sons and daughters of the nation, bringing the number of registered volunteers at the center to 85,000, and executing 1,471 volunteer campaigns in 61 countries, benefiting nearly three million beneficiaries, noting that this aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

He added that Sudan, Yemen, and Gaza have not been absent from the Kingdom's support but have been among the first countries to receive assistance in all fields, including ongoing humanitarian work. Today, we are launching one of the important humanitarian initiatives for our brothers in Sudan, which is the volunteer program "Ather" aimed at alleviating humanitarian suffering and enhancing training and economic empowerment in the health sector and other areas; the project includes 200 volunteer projects, more than 58,000 surgical operations, and nearly 600,000 beneficiaries from the project.