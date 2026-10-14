شهدت منطقة حدائق القبة بالقاهرة فاجعة إنسانية إثر انهيار عقار سكني بشارع الخليج؛ ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد من الضحايا والمصابين، فيما وثق مقطع فيديو لحظات من آثار الحادث وحجم الدمار في الموقع.

وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت بلاغًا بانهيار العقار، لتنتقل على الفور قوات الحماية المدنية وسيارات الإسعاف إلى المكان، حيث بدأت عمليات البحث والإنقاذ ورفع الأنقاض.

عقار ينهار في حدائق القبة.. 5 ضحايا من أسرة واحدة تحت الأنقاض

ولليوم الثاني على التوالي، تواصل فرق الحماية المدنية والأجهزة التنفيذية جهودها للتعامل مع تداعيات الحادث، فيما أسفرت أعمال البحث حتى الآن عن انتشال جثامين ستة أشخاص؛ بينهم ثلاثة أطفال وسيدتان، إلى جانب إنقاذ سبعة مصابين جرى نقلهم إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة. وأظهرت المعاينات الأولية أن خمسًا من الضحايا ينتمون إلى أسرة واحدة، في مشهد مأساوي خيم على المنطقة وأثار حالة من الحزن بين الأهالي.

ويعيد الحادث إلى الواجهة أزمة العقارات المتهالكة في بعض المناطق المصرية، خاصة الأحياء القديمة ذات الكثافة السكانية المرتفعة، حيث تتكرر حوادث الانهيار نتيجة تقادم المباني وضعف أعمال الصيانة ووجود مخالفات إنشائية في بعض العقارات.

في المقابل، تواصل الجهات المعنية تنفيذ خطط لحصر المباني الآيلة للسقوط وإجراءات الإزالة والترميم، بالتزامن مع مشروعات التطوير الحضري الهادفة إلى تعزيز السلامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات.