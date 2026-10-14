عقار ينهار في حدائق القبة.. 5 ضحايا من أسرة واحدة تحت الأنقاض

The Al-Quba Gardens area in Cairo witnessed a human tragedy following the collapse of a residential building on Al-Khalij Street; resulting in a number of casualties and injuries, while a video captured moments of the aftermath and the extent of the destruction at the site.

The security forces received a report of the building's collapse, prompting civil protection forces and ambulances to immediately rush to the scene, where search and rescue operations began along with debris removal.

For the second consecutive day, civil protection teams and executive authorities continue their efforts to deal with the repercussions of the incident, with search operations so far resulting in the recovery of the bodies of six individuals; including three children and two women, in addition to rescuing seven injured individuals who were transported to the hospital for necessary medical care. Initial examinations revealed that five of the victims belong to the same family, in a tragic scene that cast a shadow over the area and stirred a sense of sorrow among the residents.

The incident brings to the forefront the issue of dilapidated buildings in some Egyptian areas, especially in old neighborhoods with high population density, where collapse incidents recur due to the aging of structures, poor maintenance work, and the existence of construction violations in some buildings.

In contrast, the relevant authorities continue to implement plans to identify buildings at risk of collapse and procedures for demolition and restoration, alongside urban development projects aimed at enhancing safety and protecting lives and property.