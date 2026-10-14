عقار ينهار في حدائق القبة.. 5 ضحايا من أسرة واحدة تحت الأنقاض

شهدت منطقة حدائق القبة بالقاهرة فاجعة إنسانية إثر انهيار عقار سكني بشارع الخليج؛ ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد من الضحايا والمصابين، فيما وثق مقطع فيديو لحظات من آثار الحادث وحجم الدمار في الموقع.
وكانت الأجهزة الأمنية قد تلقت بلاغًا بانهيار العقار، لتنتقل على الفور قوات الحماية المدنية وسيارات الإسعاف إلى المكان، حيث بدأت عمليات البحث والإنقاذ ورفع الأنقاض.
ولليوم الثاني على التوالي، تواصل فرق الحماية المدنية والأجهزة التنفيذية جهودها للتعامل مع تداعيات الحادث، فيما أسفرت أعمال البحث حتى الآن عن انتشال جثامين ستة أشخاص؛ بينهم ثلاثة أطفال وسيدتان، إلى جانب إنقاذ سبعة مصابين جرى نقلهم إلى المستشفى لتلقي الرعاية الطبية اللازمة. وأظهرت المعاينات الأولية أن خمسًا من الضحايا ينتمون إلى أسرة واحدة، في مشهد مأساوي خيم على المنطقة وأثار حالة من الحزن بين الأهالي.
ويعيد الحادث إلى الواجهة أزمة العقارات المتهالكة في بعض المناطق المصرية، خاصة الأحياء القديمة ذات الكثافة السكانية المرتفعة، حيث تتكرر حوادث الانهيار نتيجة تقادم المباني وضعف أعمال الصيانة ووجود مخالفات إنشائية في بعض العقارات.
في المقابل، تواصل الجهات المعنية تنفيذ خطط لحصر المباني الآيلة للسقوط وإجراءات الإزالة والترميم، بالتزامن مع مشروعات التطوير الحضري الهادفة إلى تعزيز السلامة وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات.
The Al-Quba Gardens area in Cairo witnessed a human tragedy following the collapse of a residential building on Al-Khalij Street; resulting in a number of casualties and injuries, while a video captured moments of the aftermath and the extent of the destruction at the site.
The security forces received a report of the building's collapse, prompting civil protection forces and ambulances to immediately rush to the scene, where search and rescue operations began along with debris removal.
For the second consecutive day, civil protection teams and executive authorities continue their efforts to deal with the repercussions of the incident, with search operations so far resulting in the recovery of the bodies of six individuals; including three children and two women, in addition to rescuing seven injured individuals who were transported to the hospital for necessary medical care. Initial examinations revealed that five of the victims belong to the same family, in a tragic scene that cast a shadow over the area and stirred a sense of sorrow among the residents.
The incident brings to the forefront the issue of dilapidated buildings in some Egyptian areas, especially in old neighborhoods with high population density, where collapse incidents recur due to the aging of structures, poor maintenance work, and the existence of construction violations in some buildings.
In contrast, the relevant authorities continue to implement plans to identify buildings at risk of collapse and procedures for demolition and restoration, alongside urban development projects aimed at enhancing safety and protecting lives and property.