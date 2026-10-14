The Shura Council has called on the National Infrastructure Fund to develop a model for measuring the developmental impact of its financing portfolio and to prepare a map of national priorities for infrastructure projects according to regions and sectors. This aims to enhance the direction of funding towards projects with the highest impact and need, supporting balanced development and private sector participation. This came during the sixth regular session of the third year of the ninth term, which was held yesterday under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chairman of the Council, Dr. Mishal Fahm Al-Sulami. The session witnessed the issuance of decisions regarding several universities, in addition to discussing annual reports from national entities and institutions. Regarding university affairs, the council urged the Northern Borders University to build an institutional framework for measuring the impact of research and innovation on development in the region, as well as to develop its self-resources and diversify its revenues. The Islamic University in Medina was also called upon to solidify its scientific identity and areas of focus within its updated strategic plan, to develop its measurement indicators, and to enhance the efficiency of managing its resources and investments, while completing the accreditation of its academic programs to improve the quality of its outputs and competitiveness. The council requested Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University to attract distinguished talents to enhance its research outputs, maximize the benefits from the oral heritage project, and utilize the outputs of its academic programs in producing knowledge, cultural, and creative products that contribute to preserving national heritage. The University of Hail was called upon to develop its digital transformation and technical integration system, improve the efficiency of utilizing its assets, facilities, and infrastructure, and strengthen its research and innovation partnerships with agricultural companies. In the context of discussing annual reports, the council reviewed the report from the Special Economic Zones Center in Riyadh for the fiscal year 1446/1447 AH, and members expressed their observations and opinions on it, before the Trade and Investment Committee requested additional time to study it and return with its perspective in a later session. The council also discussed the annual report of the King Salman Park Foundation, where council member Nasser Al-Dughither called for creating suitable conditions for private sector participation and attracting investments, as well as finding solutions to the challenges of attracting talents, in support of achieving the project's objectives. The Culture and Tourism Committee requested more time to study the members' interventions. The council discussed the annual report of Jeddah University for the academic year 2025, where council member Dr. Abdullah Addas emphasized the importance of addressing the indicators affecting the university's competitiveness and setting measurable time targets for improvement. For his part, council member Dr. Mohammed Al-Aqeel called on the university to adopt a financial sustainability plan that specifies annual targets for the ratio of self-generated revenues to the total budget, in addition to investing its university endowments. The Education and Scientific Research Committee requested additional time to study the members' observations and proposals and return with its perspective to the council in a later session. Al-Najjar to "Okaz":

The Special Economic Zones Center did not clarify the readiness of opportunities

Council member Dr. Abdullah Al-Najjar urged the Special Economic Zones Center in Riyadh to develop a unified phased portfolio of opportunities and proposals that clarifies the readiness level of each opportunity, its phase, and transition durations. He also called for including in the annual reports indicators that measure the transition from study and demand to approval, development, and operation, which enhances the measurement of results and economic impact. During his conversation with "Okaz," he called for coordination with relevant entities to complete the requirements for financial and human empowerment, including allocating the necessary budget and approving positions according to actual needs and strategic priorities, and establishing a phased executive plan to measure progress in fulfilling those requirements and achieving its objectives. He emphasized the need to prepare a phased plan to complete and approve regulatory and supervisory frameworks and activate the comprehensive service center, which includes responsibilities, a timeline, readiness indicators, and service efficiency.