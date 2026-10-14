طالب مجلس الشورى، صندوق البنية التحتية الوطني بتطوير نموذج لقياس الأثر التنموي لمحفظته التمويلية، وإعداد خريطة للأولويات الوطنية لمشاريع البنية التحتية بحسب المناطق والقطاعات، بما يعزّز توجيه التمويل نحو المشاريع الأعلى أثراً واحتياجاً، ويدعم التنمية المتوازنة ومشاركة القطاع الخاص. جاء ذلك خلال الجلسة العادية السادسة من أعمال السنة الثالثة للدورة التاسعة، التي عقدها المجلس أمس برئاسة نائب رئيس المجلس الدكتور مشعل فهم السلمي، وشهدت إصدار قرارات بشأن عدد من الجامعات، إلى جانب مناقشة تقارير سنوية لجهات ومؤسسات وطنية. وفي الشأن الجامعي، طالب المجلس جامعة الحدود الشمالية ببناء إطار مؤسسي لقياس أثر البحث والابتكار على التنمية في المنطقة، وتنمية مواردها الذاتية وتنويع إيراداتها. كما دعا الجامعة الإسلامية بالمدينة المنورة، إلى ترسيخ هويتها العلمية ومجالات تركيزها ضمن خطتها الإستراتيجية المحدثة، وتطوير مؤشرات قياسها، ورفع كفاءة إدارة مواردها واستثماراتها، واستكمال اعتماد برامجها الأكاديمية لتعزيز جودة مخرجاتها وتنافسيتها. وطالب المجلس جامعة الأميرة نورة بنت عبدالرحمن، باستقطاب الكفاءات المميّزة لتعزيز مخرجاتها البحثية، وتعظيم الاستفادة من مشروع التراث الشفهي، وتوظيف مخرجات برامجها الأكاديمية في إنتاج منتجات معرفية وثقافية وإبداعية تسهم في حفظ التراث الوطني. ودعا جامعة حائل إلى تطوير منظومتها للتحول الرقمي والتكامل التقني، ورفع كفاءة الاستفادة من أصولها ومرافقها وبنيتها التحتية، وتعزيز شراكاتها البحثية والابتكارية مع الشركات الزراعية. وفي سياق مناقشة التقارير السنوية، بحث المجلس تقرير مركز المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة بمدينة الرياض للعام المالي 1446/1447هـ، وأبدى الأعضاء ملاحظاتهم وآراءهم بشأنه، قبل أن تطلب لجنة التجارة والاستثمار مهلة إضافية لدراستها والعودة بوجهة نظرها في جلسة لاحقة. كما ناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لمؤسسة حديقة الملك سلمان، إذ طالب عضو المجلس ناصر الدغيثر، بتهيئة الظروف المناسبة لمشاركة القطاع الخاص وجذب الاستثمارات، وإيجاد حلول لتحديات استقطاب الكفاءات، بما يدعم تحقيق مستهدفات المشروع. وطلبت لجنة الثقافة والسياحة مزيداً من الوقت لدراسة مداخلات الأعضاء. وناقش المجلس التقرير السنوي لجامعة جدة للعام الجامعي 2025م، حيث أكد عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله عداس، أهمية معالجة المؤشرات المؤثرة في تنافسية الجامعة، ووضع مستهدفات زمنية قابلة للقياس لتحسينها. من جانبه، دعا عضو المجلس الدكتور محمد العقيل، الجامعة إلى اعتماد خطة للاستدامة المالية تحدد مستهدفات سنوية لنسبة الإيرادات الذاتية إلى إجمالي الميزانية، إلى جانب استثمار أوقافها الجامعية. وطلبت لجنة التعليم والبحث العلمي مهلة إضافية لدراسة ملاحظات الأعضاء ومقترحاتهم والعودة بوجهة نظرها إلى المجلس في جلسة لاحقة.النجار لـ«عكاظ»:

مركز المناطق الاقتصادية لم يوضح جاهزية الفرص

طالب عضو المجلس الدكتور عبدالله النجار، مركز المناطق الاقتصادية الخاصة بمدينة الرياض بتطوير محفظة مرحلية موحدة للفرص والمقترحات توضح مستوى جاهزية كل فرصة ومرحلتها ومدد انتقالها، مع تضمين التقارير السنوية مؤشرات تقيس انتقالها من الدراسة والطلب إلى الاعتماد والتطوير والتشغيل، بما يعزّز قياس النتائج والأثر الاقتصادي. كما دعا خلال حديثة لـ«عكاظ»: إلى التنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لاستكمال متطلبات تمكينه المالي والبشري، بما في ذلك تخصيص الميزانية اللازمة واعتماد الوظائف وفق حاجاته الفعلية وأولوياته الإستراتيجية، ووضع خطة تنفيذية مرحلية لقياس التقدم في استكمال تلك المتطلبات وتحقيق مستهدفاته. وأكد على إعداد خطة مرحلية لاستكمال واعتماد الأطر التنظيمية والرقابية وتفعيل مركز الخدمة الشاملة، تتضمن المسؤوليات والجدول الزمني ومؤشرات الجاهزية وكفاءة الخدمات.