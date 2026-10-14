تواجه عدد من مدارس البنين والبنات نقصًا في المظلات الخارجية عند المداخل الرئيسية، سواء بسبب تهالك المظلات القائمة وخروجها عن الخدمة أو لعدم توفرها. وتبرز الحاجة إلى تنفيذ أعمال إعادة التأهيل والاستبدال والتوفير لهذه المظلات، لما تمثله من عنصر أساسي في توفير بيئة مدرسية آمنة ومهيأة للطلاب والطالبات وأولياء الأمور.
وتكتسب الحاجة أهمية خاصة في مدارس الطفولة المبكرة والمدارس الابتدائية للبنين والبنات، نظرًا لاعتماد الطلاب والطالبات في هذه المرحلة العمرية على أولياء أمورهم في الحضور والانصراف، الأمر الذي يترتب عليه فترات انتظار يومية عند بوابات المدارس.
وتسهم المظلات في حمايتهم من التعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة، بما يعزز مستوى السلامة والراحة ويرفع من جودة البيئة التعليمية والخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.
ورصدت «عكاظ»، وجود مساحات واسعة وممتدة بمحاذاة الأرصفة المحيطة بالمدارس، لا سيما في المباني التعليمية الحديثة، مما يؤكد إمكانية تنفيذ مشاريع المظلات الخارجية واستيعابها بما يحقق الأهداف المرجوة منها.
ويتطلع أولياء الأمور إلى إعادة تأهيل المظلات القائمة والمتضررة، وإنشاء مظلات جديدة في المدارس التي تفتقر إليها. وأشاروا إلى أن الطلاب والطالبات وأولياء الأمور يتعرضون بشكل يومي لأشعة الشمس ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة، خصوصاً خلال فصل الصيف، الأمر الذي يستدعي الإسراع في تنفيذ هذه المشاريع.
A number of boys' and girls' schools are facing a shortage of outdoor canopies at the main entrances, either due to the deterioration of the existing canopies and their unserviceability or due to their unavailability. There is a pressing need to implement rehabilitation, replacement, and provision works for these canopies, as they represent an essential element in providing a safe and prepared school environment for students, parents, and guardians.
The need is particularly significant in early childhood and elementary schools for boys and girls, as students in this age group rely on their parents for arrival and departure, which results in daily waiting periods at the school gates.
The canopies help protect them from direct exposure to sunlight and high temperatures, thereby enhancing safety and comfort levels and improving the quality of the educational environment and services provided to beneficiaries.
“Okaz” has observed the presence of wide and extended areas alongside the sidewalks surrounding the schools, especially in modern educational buildings, which confirms the feasibility of implementing outdoor canopy projects that can accommodate the desired objectives.
Parents are looking forward to rehabilitating the existing damaged canopies and creating new canopies in schools that lack them. They pointed out that students and parents are exposed daily to sunlight and high temperatures, especially during the summer, which necessitates the expedited implementation of these projects.