تواجه عدد من مدارس البنين والبنات نقصًا في المظلات الخارجية عند المداخل الرئيسية، سواء بسبب تهالك المظلات القائمة وخروجها عن الخدمة أو لعدم توفرها. وتبرز الحاجة إلى تنفيذ أعمال إعادة التأهيل والاستبدال والتوفير لهذه المظلات، لما تمثله من عنصر أساسي في توفير بيئة مدرسية آمنة ومهيأة للطلاب والطالبات وأولياء الأمور.

وتكتسب الحاجة أهمية خاصة في مدارس الطفولة المبكرة والمدارس الابتدائية للبنين والبنات، نظرًا لاعتماد الطلاب والطالبات في هذه المرحلة العمرية على أولياء أمورهم في الحضور والانصراف، الأمر الذي يترتب عليه فترات انتظار يومية عند بوابات المدارس.

وتسهم المظلات في حمايتهم من التعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة، بما يعزز مستوى السلامة والراحة ويرفع من جودة البيئة التعليمية والخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

ورصدت «عكاظ»، وجود مساحات واسعة وممتدة بمحاذاة الأرصفة المحيطة بالمدارس، لا سيما في المباني التعليمية الحديثة، مما يؤكد إمكانية تنفيذ مشاريع المظلات الخارجية واستيعابها بما يحقق الأهداف المرجوة منها.

ويتطلع أولياء الأمور إلى إعادة تأهيل المظلات القائمة والمتضررة، وإنشاء مظلات جديدة في المدارس التي تفتقر إليها. وأشاروا إلى أن الطلاب والطالبات وأولياء الأمور يتعرضون بشكل يومي لأشعة الشمس ودرجات الحرارة المرتفعة، خصوصاً خلال فصل الصيف، الأمر الذي يستدعي الإسراع في تنفيذ هذه المشاريع.