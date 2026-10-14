A number of boys' and girls' schools are facing a shortage of outdoor canopies at the main entrances, either due to the deterioration of the existing canopies and their unserviceability or due to their unavailability. There is a pressing need to implement rehabilitation, replacement, and provision works for these canopies, as they represent an essential element in providing a safe and prepared school environment for students, parents, and guardians.

The need is particularly significant in early childhood and elementary schools for boys and girls, as students in this age group rely on their parents for arrival and departure, which results in daily waiting periods at the school gates.

The canopies help protect them from direct exposure to sunlight and high temperatures, thereby enhancing safety and comfort levels and improving the quality of the educational environment and services provided to beneficiaries.

“Okaz” has observed the presence of wide and extended areas alongside the sidewalks surrounding the schools, especially in modern educational buildings, which confirms the feasibility of implementing outdoor canopy projects that can accommodate the desired objectives.

Parents are looking forward to rehabilitating the existing damaged canopies and creating new canopies in schools that lack them. They pointed out that students and parents are exposed daily to sunlight and high temperatures, especially during the summer, which necessitates the expedited implementation of these projects.