نظّمت جمعية الأدب المهنية، ممثلةً بسفرائها في محافظتي رفحاء والدرب، أمسيتين ثقافيتين احتفاءً باليوم العالمي للرواية العربية، بمشاركة الأديبين جمال الحميد وعلي حويش، وإدارة الشاعر والأديب سعد الثابتي لأمسية رفحاء، بحضور عدد من المهتمين بالشأن الثقافي والأدبي.

وجاءت أمسية رفحاء بعنوان «ما تبقّى من الرواية»، وتناولت تاريخ الرواية ومراحل تطورها، وخصوصية السرد العربي وأبرز تجاربه، والتحولات التي يشهدها في ظل التطورات العالمية وتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأهمية القراءة الواعية للأعمال الروائية.

فيما حملت أمسية الدرب عنوان «ما لا يكتبه المؤرخ.. تقوله الرواية»، وناقشت العلاقة بين الرواية والتاريخ، ودور السرد في استحضار الجوانب الإنسانية والاجتماعية، وحفظ الذاكرة، والتعبير عن تحولات المجتمع وإعادة قراءة الأحداث من زوايا متعددة.

وشهدت الأمسيتان نقاشات ومداخلات من الحضور حول واقع الرواية العربية ومستقبلها، وقدرتها على التعبير عن التجربة الإنسانية، وذلك ضمن برامج الجمعية الهادفة إلى تنشيط الحراك الثقافي في المحافظات وتوسيع المشاركة المجتمعية في الفعاليات الأدبية.