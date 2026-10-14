كشفت دراسة حديثة، أن 34.8% من عينة المراهقين سجلوا استخداماً مفرطاً لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، فيما ارتبط قضاء 6 ساعات فأكثر يومياً على المنصات بارتفاع احتمالات الوصول إلى هذا النمط بأكثر من الضعف، وسط مؤشرات أعلى للاكتئاب والقلق والضغط النفسي لدى الأكثر تأثراً، وشملت الدراسة، التي نشرتها مجلة «فرونتيرز في الصحة العامة»، 330 طالباً وطالبة تتراوح أعمارهم بين 13 و18 عاماً، في مدارس متوسطة وثانوية، وبلغت نسبة الاستجابة 85.7%، وأظهرت النتائج، أن المراهقين يقضون في المتوسط 5.8 ساعة يومياً على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ويستخدمون نحو 4.2 منصة. وتصدر «سناب شات» قائمة المنصات الأكثر استخداماً بنسبة 92.4%، يليه «إنستغرام» بنسبة 87.6%، ثم «تيك توك» بنسبة 79.1%، ومنصة «إكس» بنسبة 65.5%.

الإناث الأكثر استخداماً بإفراط

وسجلت الإناث نسبة استخدام مفرط بلغت 41.9%، مقابل 28.2% لدى الذكور. وظلت احتمالات هذا النمط أعلى بنحو 1.94 مرة، حتى بعد احتساب عوامل أخرى، شملت العمر وتعليم الوالدين ودخل الأسرة.

وأوضحت الدراسة، أن مدة الاستخدام وتعدد المنصات يرتبطان بارتفاع احتمالات الاستخدام غير المنضبط؛ إذ ارتبط قضاء 6 ساعات فأكثر يومياً بارتفاع الاحتمالات إلى 2.38 مرة، فيما ارتبط استخدام خمس منصات أو أكثر بارتفاعها إلى 1.76 مرة، وارتبط انخفاض قدرة المراهقين على البحث عن المعلومات الرقمية وفهمها وتقييم موثوقيتها بارتفاع احتمالات الاستخدام المفرط وغير المنضبط إلى 2.79 مرة.

فوارق في المؤشرات النفسية

وأظهرت النتائج تفاوتاً ملحوظاً في المؤشرات النفسية بين المراهقين الأكثر تأثراً بالاستخدام المفرط؛ إذ بلغت نسبة ظهور أعراض اكتئاب متوسطة إلى شديدة 47.8% لدى الفئة الأولى، مقابل 18.1% لدى الآخرين.

وفي ما يتعلق بالقلق، سجلت الفئة الأكثر تأثراً نسبة بلغت 42.6%، مقارنة بـ16.3% لدى بقية المشاركين، فيما بلغت نسبة أعراض الضغط النفسي 45.2%، مقابل 19.5%، وبعد احتساب العوامل الاجتماعية والديموغرافية، ارتبط الاستخدام المفرط وغير المنضبط بارتفاع احتمالات ظهور أعراض الاكتئاب المتوسطة إلى الشديدة إلى 3.18 مرات، والقلق إلى 2.90 مرة، والضغط النفسي إلى 2.64 مرة.

التثقيف الرقمي والفحص المبكر

وخلصت الدراسة إلى أن التعامل مع الاستخدام المفرط لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، لا يقتصر على تقليل عدد الساعات التي يقضيها المراهقون أمام الشاشات، بل يشمل أيضاً تعزيز قدرتهم على إدارة سلوكهم الرقمي، وفهم المحتوى وتقييم موثوقيته، خصوصاً مع تعدد المنصات وطول مدة الاستخدام.

وأوصى الباحثون بتعزيز التثقيف الرقمي داخل المدارس، والفحص المبكر لمؤشرات الصحة النفسية، وتوعية الأسر بالعادات الرقمية، وتصميم برامج تراعي الفروق بين الذكور والإناث، إلى جانب إشراك المدارس والأسر والجهات الصحية وشركات التقنية في بناء أنماط استخدام أكثر توازناً ومؤشرات الصحة النفسية، لكنها لا تثبت أن وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي تسبب الاكتئاب أو القلق بصورة مباشرة.