صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن الاعتداء الإرهابي الجبان الذي نفذته المليشيا الحوثية يوم السبت (10 أكتوبر 2026م) على إحدى صالات المسافرين بمطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات بين المدنيين من المسافرين والعاملين بالمطار يرتقي إلى جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان بحسب القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية وفعل شنيع يتنافى مع المبادئ والقيم والأخلاق، وعليه فإن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف سترد على هذا الاعتداء الإرهابي بحزم وبما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية.
التحالف: الاعتداء على مطار الملك خالد الدولي عمل إرهابي وسيتم الرد عليه بحزم
The official spokesman for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the cowardly terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia on Saturday (October 10, 2026) on one of the passenger halls at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, including passengers and airport workers, constitutes a complete war crime according to international humanitarian law and its customary rules, as well as a heinous act that contradicts principles, values, and ethics. Therefore, the leadership of the joint coalition forces will respond to this terrorist attack firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.