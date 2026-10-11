صرّح المتحدث الرسمي باسم قوات التحالف «تحالف دعم الشرعية في اليمن» اللواء الركن تركي المالكي أن الاعتداء الإرهابي الجبان الذي نفذته المليشيا الحوثية يوم السبت (10 أكتوبر 2026م) على إحدى صالات المسافرين بمطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، وما نتج عنه من وفيات وإصابات بين المدنيين من المسافرين والعاملين بالمطار يرتقي إلى جريمة حرب مكتملة الأركان بحسب القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية وفعل شنيع يتنافى مع المبادئ والقيم والأخلاق، وعليه فإن قيادة القوات المشتركة للتحالف سترد على هذا الاعتداء الإرهابي بحزم وبما يتوافق مع القانون الدولي الإنساني وقواعده العرفية.