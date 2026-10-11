The official spokesman for the coalition forces, "Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen," Major General Turki Al-Maliki, stated that the cowardly terrorist attack carried out by the Houthi militia on Saturday (October 10, 2026) on one of the passenger halls at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians, including passengers and airport workers, constitutes a complete war crime according to international humanitarian law and its customary rules, as well as a heinous act that contradicts principles, values, and ethics. Therefore, the leadership of the joint coalition forces will respond to this terrorist attack firmly and in accordance with international humanitarian law and its customary rules.