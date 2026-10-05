Labor law expert Dr. Khaled Rashad Khayyat confirmed to "Okaz" that any clause included in an employment contract that contradicts the provisions of the labor system is considered void, even if the worker agrees to it and signs the contract, emphasizing that documenting the employment contract on the "Qiwa" platform does not imply the validity of the clauses that violate the system or grant legitimacy to them.



Khayyat explained that Article 8 of the labor system states: "Any clause that contradicts the provisions of this system is void, and any waiver or settlement regarding the rights arising for the worker under this system during the term of the employment contract is void, unless it is more beneficial to the worker."



Protection of the rights established for the worker



He pointed out that the labor system guarantees the protection of the rights established for the worker and does not leave the parties of the labor relationship with absolute freedom to agree on matters that contradict its provisions. If the employment contract includes a clause that diminishes a right established by the system for the worker, that clause is void, while the contract remains valid except for the conflicting clause. For instance, a condition that deprives the worker of the legally established vacations is void, and the worker is entitled to vacations according to the provisions of the system.



He noted that the legislator took into account that the labor relationship is not entirely equal from both economic and organizational perspectives, considering the worker to be the weaker party; therefore, mandatory protective rules were established to provide a minimum level of protection and achieve balance between the parties to the employment contract. Conversely, any clause that grants the worker additional rights or benefits that are more advantageous to them is considered valid.



Waiving a statutory right is not recognized



Regarding the worker waiving their rights during service, Khayyat confirmed that any waiver or settlement signed by the worker while on duty, which includes the relinquishment of one of their statutory rights or a waiver thereof, is not recognized if it diminishes the rights guaranteed to them by the system. This applies to settlements made during the term of the contract if they result in the relinquishment of a statutory right, unless they are more beneficial to the worker.



He added that the emphasis by the regulator on the duration of the employment contract is to consider the worker's negotiating position, as they may agree to waive rights out of fear of losing their job, being dismissed, or facing abuse, stressing that the worker's consent alone is not sufficient to disregard the rights established by the system through mandatory rules.



Warning against signing a settlement before receiving full entitlements



Khayyat warned workers against signing a settlement after the termination of the labor relationship that includes waiving their rights, or signing any settlement before receiving their full entitlements, noting that a settlement signed after the termination of the labor relationship is recognized, even if it includes a waiver of rights, as the worker's will is complete after the relationship ends.



Khayyat advised workers to seek legal advice from lawyers and specialists before signing an employment contract or settlement, and to review the provisions of the labor system to understand their rights and obligations.