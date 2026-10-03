مع تزايد الوعي بأهمية التغذية خلال السنوات الأولى من عمر الطفل، أصبحت صحة الأمعاء وراحة الهضم من أبرز الموضوعات المطروحة في مجال تغذية الأطفال. ولم يعد اختيار تركيبة الحليب يعتمد فقط على احتوائها على العناصر الغذائية الأساسية، بل أصبح كثير من الآباء يهتمون بفهم المكونات التي تدخل في تركيبتها، وكيفية تكاملها ضمن نهج غذائي متوازن.

وفي هذا السياق، أعلنت كابريتا® عن طرح تركيبتها الجديدة في المملكة العربية السعودية، والتي تجمع بين حليب الماعز ومجموعة من المكونات الغذائية المختارة بعناية، في خطوة تواكب أحدث المستجدات في علوم تغذية الأطفال، مع التأكيد على أن الرضاعة الطبيعية هي الأفضل لطفلك.

لماذا يزداد الاهتمام بصحة الأمعاء؟

تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الجهاز الهضمي والميكروبيوم المعوي يمران بمراحل تطور مهمة خلال السنوات الأولى من عمر الطفل، وهي مرحلة تتغير خلالها الحاجات الغذائية بشكل مستمر.

ومع اتساع المعرفة العلمية في هذا المجال، لم يعد الاهتمام يقتصر على العناصر الغذائية بصورة منفردة، بل أصبح يمتد إلى كيفية تكامل المكونات داخل التركيبة الغذائية بما يتناسب مع حاجات الطفل خلال مراحل نموه المبكرة.

ما الجديد في تركيبة كابريتا؟

تعتمد التركيبة الجديدة على حليب الماعز الكامل الدسم بدلاً من الحليب منزوع الدسم، مع الحفاظ على بروتين حليب الماعز A2 الذي يعد جزءاً أساسياً من تركيبات كابريتا.

كما تضم ستة أنواع من HiMOs، وهي سكريات معقدة مستوحاة من مكونات موجودة طبيعياً في حليب الأم، إلى جانب البريبايوتيك GOS، والبروبيوتيك BB-12®، إضافة إلى السكريات قليلة التعدد الموجودة طبيعياً في حليب الماعز.

وتشمل التحديثات أيضاً استخدام حمض DHA النباتي المستخرج من الطحالب إلى جانب حمض AA، بما يواكب أحدث المستجدات في مجال تغذية الأطفال.

عندما تلتقي الطبيعة بالابتكار

يشهد قطاع تغذية الأطفال تطوراً مستمراً، مع انتقال التركيز من إضافة مكونات جديدة إلى تطوير تركيبات غذائية متوازنة تقوم على اختيار مكونات يكمل بعضها بعضاً.

وتأتي التركيبة الجديدة في هذا الإطار، حيث تجمع بين الأساس الطبيعي لحليب الماعز ومجموعة من المكونات المختارة بعناية ضمن نهج غذائي متوازن ينسجم مع التطورات الحديثة في هذا المجال.

وعي أكبر لدى الآباء

أصبح الآباء اليوم أكثر اهتماماً بالتعرف على مكونات تركيبات الحليب التي يختارونها لأطفالهم، وفهم الدور الذي تؤديه هذه المكونات ضمن النظام الغذائي، إلى جانب الاطلاع على الأسس العلمية التي تستند إليها عملية تطوير هذه التركيبات.

وفي هذا الإطار، تأتي تركيبة كابريتا الجديدة استجابةً لهذا الاهتمام المتزايد، من خلال الجمع بين حليب الماعز ومجموعة من المكونات المختارة بعناية ضمن نهج غذائي متوازن.

مواكبة التطورات في تغذية الأطفال

تركيبة كابريتا الجديدة تصل إلى المملكة مع تركيز على صحة الأمعاء. يمثل طرح التركيبة الجديدة إضافةً إلى الخيارات المتاحة أمام الأمهات والآباء الذين يختارون الحليب الصناعي، في وقت يشهد فيه قطاع تغذية الأطفال تقدماً مستمراً في الأبحاث وفهم المكونات الغذائية.

ومع استمرار تطور هذا المجال، يزداد اهتمام الآباء بالتعرف على الخيارات الغذائية المتاحة وفهم المكونات التي تحتويها تركيبات الحليب، بما يساعدهم على اتخاذ قرارات أكثر اطلاعاً بما يتناسب مع حاجات أطفالهم.

وللآباء الذين يختارون الحليب الصناعي ويرغبون في معرفة المزيد عن تركيبة كابريتا الجديدة ونهجها الغذائي، يمكن زيارة موقع كابريتا.

الرضاعة الطبيعية هي الأفضل لطفلك.