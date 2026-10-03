With the increasing awareness of the importance of nutrition during the early years of a child's life, gut health and digestive comfort have become prominent topics in the field of child nutrition. Choosing a milk formula is no longer solely based on its nutritional content; many parents are now interested in understanding the ingredients that make up the formula and how they integrate into a balanced dietary approach.

In this context, Caprita® has announced the launch of its new formula in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which combines goat milk with a carefully selected range of nutritional ingredients, in a step that aligns with the latest developments in child nutrition science, while emphasizing that breastfeeding is the best for your child.



Why is there increasing interest in gut health?

Research indicates that the digestive system and gut microbiome undergo significant developmental stages during the early years of a child's life, a period during which nutritional needs continuously change.

As scientific knowledge in this field expands, the focus has shifted from individual nutrients to how ingredients complement each other within the nutritional formula to meet the child's needs during their early growth stages.



What’s new in Caprita's formula?

The new formula is based on whole goat milk instead of skim milk, while maintaining the A2 goat milk protein, which is an essential part of Caprita's formulas.

It also includes six types of HiMOs, which are complex sugars inspired by naturally occurring components in breast milk, along with the prebiotic GOS, the probiotic BB-12®, in addition to the naturally occurring oligosaccharides found in goat milk.

The updates also include the use of plant-based DHA extracted from algae alongside AA, in line with the latest advancements in child nutrition.



When nature meets innovation

The child nutrition sector is continuously evolving, with a shift in focus from adding new ingredients to developing balanced nutritional formulas based on the selection of complementary ingredients.

The new formula comes within this framework, combining the natural foundation of goat milk with a carefully selected range of ingredients within a balanced dietary approach that aligns with modern developments in this field.



Greater awareness among parents

Parents today are more interested in understanding the ingredients of the milk formulas they choose for their children and the role these ingredients play within the diet, as well as being informed about the scientific foundations that underpin the development of these formulas.

In this context, Caprita's new formula responds to this growing interest by combining goat milk with a carefully selected range of ingredients within a balanced dietary approach.



Keeping up with developments in child nutrition

Caprita's new formula arrives in the Kingdom with a focus on gut health. The launch of the new formula adds to the options available to mothers and fathers who choose formula milk, at a time when the child nutrition sector is witnessing continuous advancements in research and understanding of nutritional ingredients.

As this field continues to evolve, parents are increasingly interested in learning about available dietary options and understanding the ingredients contained in milk formulas, which helps them make more informed decisions that suit their children's needs.

For parents who choose formula milk and wish to learn more about Caprita's new formula and its dietary approach, they can visit the Caprita website.

Breastfeeding is the best for your child.