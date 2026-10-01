There are artists whose friendship and art you cherish. Perhaps the name of an artist fades among the many musicians who play behind the singer, and they may remain musicians for a long time without their names being known. How many musicians have excelled within the Eastern ensemble yet remain unrecognized? For a long time, we (as an audience) did not know the musicians or who composed the song or wrote it; only the singer appeared and received all the glory, while those who created the song with its lyrics, melody, and musicians were forgotten. Recently, we have begun to care, or life has demanded that the rights of these individuals (the ones behind the words and melody) be acknowledged, while the musicians remained in the realm of oblivion, except for those who excelled and were fortunate enough to gain fame. Perhaps one or two became well-known within the Eastern ensemble for their skill in playing a specific instrument, such as Mohamed El Qasabgi, the composer, and the oud player behind Umm Kulthum, or like Samir Sarour, the saxophonist, or Farouk Salama, the most famous accordion player. We have many musicians who became famous for their musical instruments, like Abdo Mazid on the violin and Madani Abadi on the qanun.

There are many who gained fame, yet luck did not favor many others.

I was reading about the great philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi when I came across the information that he was the one who invented the qanun. He joined the court of Sayf al-Dawla al-Hamdani and his art was discussed by Ibn Khallikan and Ibn Abi Usaybi'a. There is an amusing story about Al-Farabi; it is said that he played a melody that made the audience laugh, then changed the tuning of the strings and made them cry, and then played a melody that put everyone in the council to sleep, even the prince's guards.

It is said that Al-Farabi worked on developing a unique musical scale and organized the strings of musical instruments in a precise and meticulous way that no one had done before, especially with the qanun.

And my dear friend Madani Abadi is remarkably creative on his instrument (the qanun), and as a recognition of his art, a music institute was established in his name in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut, Yemen.

Madani is a skilled player and is considered one of the most important qanun players, and as a person, he is one of the most wonderful people. Therefore, I value my friendship with him as both an artist and a human being.