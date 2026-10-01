تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
هناك فنانون تعتد بصداقتهم، وبفنهم، ربما يغيب اسم فنان داخل أعداد الموسيقيين الذي يعزفون خلف المطرب، وربما يظلون عازفين زمناً طويلاً من غير أن تعرف أسماءهم، وكم من عازف أبدع داخل التخت الشرقي ولا يعرف، وظللنا لزمن طويل (كجمهور)، لا نعرف العازفين أو من هو الذي لحن الأغنية، أو من كتبها، فقط يظهر المطرب، ويحظى بكل المجد، بينما من صنع الأغنية من كلمات ولحن وعازفين هم مغيبون، وفي زمن قريب أصبحنا نهتم، أو أن الحياة طالبت بحقوق هؤلاء (صاحب الكلمة واللحن) يذكرون، بينما ظل العزيفة في خبر النسيان إلا من أبدع وشمله الحظ، ربما اشتهر واحد أو اثنان داخل التخت الشرقي لبراعته في العزف على آلة بعينها، أمثال محمد القصبجي الملحن، وعازف العود خلف أم كلثوم أو مثل سمير سرور عازف السكاسفون، أو فاروق سلامة: أشهر عازفي الأكورديون، ولدينا عازفون كثر انشهروا بآلاتهم الموسيقية، كعبده مزيد على الكمان ومدني عبادي على القانون.
هناك الكثير ممن انشهر، إلا أن الحظ لم يشمل الكثير.
كنت أقرأ في سيرة الفيلسوف العظيم أبو نصر الفارابي، فإذا بي أجد معلومة أنه هو الذي اخترع آلة القانون، وقد التحق بسيف الدولة الحمداني، وتحدث عن فنه ابن خلكان وابن أبي أصيبعة، وهناك قصة طريفة للفارابي، يقال إنه عزف لحناً أضحك الحاضرين، ثم غير تركيب الأوتار فأبكاهم، ثم عزف لحناً أنام كل من في المجلس حتى حراس الأمير ناموا.
ويقال، إن الفارابي عمل على تطوير سلم موسيقي فريد، ونظم أوتار المعازف بطريقة دقيقة ومتقنة لم يسبقه إليها أحد، وخاصة القانون.
والصديق الخلوق مدني عبادي، مبدع بصورة مذهلة في آلته (القانون) وكتقدير لفنه شُيد معهد موسيقي باسمه في مدينة المكلا بحضرموت باليمن.
ومدني عازف متمكن، ويعد من أهم العازفين على آلة القانون، وهو كإنسان من أروع الناس، ولذلك أعتد بصداقتي له فناناً وإنساناً.
There are artists whose friendship and art you cherish. Perhaps the name of an artist fades among the many musicians who play behind the singer, and they may remain musicians for a long time without their names being known. How many musicians have excelled within the Eastern ensemble yet remain unrecognized? For a long time, we (as an audience) did not know the musicians or who composed the song or wrote it; only the singer appeared and received all the glory, while those who created the song with its lyrics, melody, and musicians were forgotten. Recently, we have begun to care, or life has demanded that the rights of these individuals (the ones behind the words and melody) be acknowledged, while the musicians remained in the realm of oblivion, except for those who excelled and were fortunate enough to gain fame. Perhaps one or two became well-known within the Eastern ensemble for their skill in playing a specific instrument, such as Mohamed El Qasabgi, the composer, and the oud player behind Umm Kulthum, or like Samir Sarour, the saxophonist, or Farouk Salama, the most famous accordion player. We have many musicians who became famous for their musical instruments, like Abdo Mazid on the violin and Madani Abadi on the qanun.
There are many who gained fame, yet luck did not favor many others.
I was reading about the great philosopher Abu Nasr Al-Farabi when I came across the information that he was the one who invented the qanun. He joined the court of Sayf al-Dawla al-Hamdani and his art was discussed by Ibn Khallikan and Ibn Abi Usaybi'a. There is an amusing story about Al-Farabi; it is said that he played a melody that made the audience laugh, then changed the tuning of the strings and made them cry, and then played a melody that put everyone in the council to sleep, even the prince's guards.
It is said that Al-Farabi worked on developing a unique musical scale and organized the strings of musical instruments in a precise and meticulous way that no one had done before, especially with the qanun.
And my dear friend Madani Abadi is remarkably creative on his instrument (the qanun), and as a recognition of his art, a music institute was established in his name in the city of Mukalla in Hadhramaut, Yemen.
Madani is a skilled player and is considered one of the most important qanun players, and as a person, he is one of the most wonderful people. Therefore, I value my friendship with him as both an artist and a human being.