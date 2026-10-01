هناك فنانون تعتد بصداقتهم، وبفنهم، ربما يغيب اسم فنان داخل أعداد الموسيقيين الذي يعزفون خلف المطرب، وربما يظلون عازفين زمناً طويلاً من غير أن تعرف أسماءهم، وكم من عازف أبدع داخل التخت الشرقي ولا يعرف، وظللنا لزمن طويل (كجمهور)، لا نعرف العازفين أو من هو الذي لحن الأغنية، أو من كتبها، فقط يظهر المطرب، ويحظى بكل المجد، بينما من صنع الأغنية من كلمات ولحن وعازفين هم مغيبون، وفي زمن قريب أصبحنا نهتم، أو أن الحياة طالبت بحقوق هؤلاء (صاحب الكلمة واللحن) يذكرون، بينما ظل العزيفة في خبر النسيان إلا من أبدع وشمله الحظ، ربما اشتهر واحد أو اثنان داخل التخت الشرقي لبراعته في العزف على آلة بعينها، أمثال محمد القصبجي الملحن، وعازف العود خلف أم كلثوم أو مثل سمير سرور عازف السكاسفون، أو فاروق سلامة: أشهر عازفي الأكورديون، ولدينا عازفون كثر انشهروا بآلاتهم الموسيقية، كعبده مزيد على الكمان ومدني عبادي على القانون.

هناك الكثير ممن انشهر، إلا أن الحظ لم يشمل الكثير.

كنت أقرأ في سيرة الفيلسوف العظيم أبو نصر الفارابي، فإذا بي أجد معلومة أنه هو الذي اخترع آلة القانون، وقد التحق بسيف الدولة الحمداني، وتحدث عن فنه ابن خلكان وابن أبي أصيبعة، وهناك قصة طريفة للفارابي، يقال إنه عزف لحناً أضحك الحاضرين، ثم غير تركيب الأوتار فأبكاهم، ثم عزف لحناً أنام كل من في المجلس حتى حراس الأمير ناموا.

ويقال، إن الفارابي عمل على تطوير سلم موسيقي فريد، ونظم أوتار المعازف بطريقة دقيقة ومتقنة لم يسبقه إليها أحد، وخاصة القانون.

والصديق الخلوق مدني عبادي، مبدع بصورة مذهلة في آلته (القانون) وكتقدير لفنه شُيد معهد موسيقي باسمه في مدينة المكلا بحضرموت باليمن.

ومدني عازف متمكن، ويعد من أهم العازفين على آلة القانون، وهو كإنسان من أروع الناس، ولذلك أعتد بصداقتي له فناناً وإنساناً.