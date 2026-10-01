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لم يعد حارس البوابة الإعلامية ذلك المحرر الذي يجلس خلف مكتب التحرير، يستقبل الأخبار ويقرر ما يعبر إلى الصفحة وما يبقى خارجها، لقد تغيرت البوابة وتعددت مفاتيحها، وانتقلت سلطة الاختيار من غرفة الأخبار إلى فضاء أوسع تتقاطع فيه الصحافة مع المنصات والجمهور والخوارزميات.
يعود مفهوم «حارس البوابة» إلى عالم النفس الاجتماعي كورت لوين، قبل أن ينتقل إلى المجال الصحفي عبر دراسة «ديفيد مانينغ وايت» (1950) التي كشفت أن صناعة الأخبار ليست عملية نقل محايدة، وإنما سلسلة من الاختيارات تحدد ما الذي يراه الجمهور وكيف يراه.
اليوم لم تعد الصحافة وحدها تتحكم في تدفق المعلومات، يستطيع أي مستخدم أن يصنع محتوى يصل إلى ملايين الأشخاص، بينما تستطيع خوارزمية أن ترفع مادة إلى الواجهة أو تدفع بها إلى الهامش، وهنا ظهر حارس البوابة الجديد؛ منظومة تتوزع بين الصحفي والمحرر والمؤسسة والمنصة والجمهور والتقنية.
لكن الخطر لا يكمن في تعدد الحراس بل في تغير المعايير، فعندما يصبح عدد المشاهدات معياراً للأهمية، والتفاعل معياراً للقيمة، والسرعة معياراً للسبق، يصبح الإعلام مهدداً بأن يتحول من صناعة للمعرفة إلى صناعة للانتباه.
وهنا تستعيد الصحافة دورها الحقيقي، فالصحفي لا ينافس الجمهور في سرعة النشر، وإنما يتميز عنه بقدرته على التحقق، وفهم السياق، ومساءلة المصدر، والتمييز بين الحقيقة والادعاء، فالخبر لا يصبح صحيحاً لأنه انتشر، ولا مهماً لأنه تصدر المنصات.
لذلك فإن السؤال لم يعد: من هو حارس البوابة؟ بل: من يحرس حارس البوابة؟ تحرسه المهنية، وأخلاقيات المهنة، واستقلال القرار التحريري، والوعي بأن ما يصل إلى الجمهور لا يحمل معلومة فحسب بل يصنع تصوراً ووعياً واتجاهاً.
لقد تغير حارس البوابة لكنه لم يمت، أصبح منظومة أكثر تعقيداً وفي زمن يستطيع فيه الجميع أن ينشروا، تبقى قيمة الصحافة في أن تعرف ماذا تنشر ولماذا تنشر وما المسؤولية التي تتحملها بعد أن تعبر المعلومة بوابتها إلى العالم، وتصبح جزءاً من وعي المجتمع وتشكيل ذاكرته العامة.
The gatekeeper of the media is no longer that editor sitting behind the newsroom desk, receiving news and deciding what makes it to the page and what stays out; the gate has changed, and its keys have multiplied. The power of selection has shifted from the newsroom to a broader space where journalism intersects with platforms, the audience, and algorithms.
The concept of the "gatekeeper" originates from social psychologist Kurt Lewin before moving into the journalistic field through David Manning White's study (1950), which revealed that news production is not a neutral transmission process, but rather a series of choices that determine what the audience sees and how they see it.
Today, journalism no longer solely controls the flow of information; any user can create content that reaches millions of people, while an algorithm can elevate material to the forefront or push it to the margins. Here, the new gatekeeper has emerged: a system distributed among journalists, editors, institutions, platforms, the audience, and technology.
However, the danger lies not in the multiplicity of gatekeepers but in the changing standards. When the number of views becomes a measure of importance, interaction a measure of value, and speed a measure of precedence, the media is threatened to shift from a knowledge industry to an attention industry.
Here, journalism regains its true role; the journalist does not compete with the audience in the speed of publication but distinguishes themselves by their ability to verify, understand context, question sources, and differentiate between truth and claims. A piece of news does not become true simply because it spreads, nor important because it dominates platforms.
Therefore, the question is no longer: Who is the gatekeeper? But rather: Who guards the gatekeeper? Professionalism, ethical standards, independence in editorial decision-making, and the awareness that what reaches the audience carries not just information but also shapes perceptions, awareness, and direction.
The gatekeeper has changed, but they have not died; they have become a more complex system. In an era where everyone can publish, the value of journalism lies in knowing what to publish, why to publish it, and what responsibility it bears once the information passes through its gate into the world, becoming part of the community's consciousness and shaping its collective memory.