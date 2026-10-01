لم يعد حارس البوابة الإعلامية ذلك المحرر الذي يجلس خلف مكتب التحرير، يستقبل الأخبار ويقرر ما يعبر إلى الصفحة وما يبقى خارجها، لقد تغيرت البوابة وتعددت مفاتيحها، وانتقلت سلطة الاختيار من غرفة الأخبار إلى فضاء أوسع تتقاطع فيه الصحافة مع المنصات والجمهور والخوارزميات.

يعود مفهوم «حارس البوابة» إلى عالم النفس الاجتماعي كورت لوين، قبل أن ينتقل إلى المجال الصحفي عبر دراسة «ديفيد مانينغ وايت» (1950) التي كشفت أن صناعة الأخبار ليست عملية نقل محايدة، وإنما سلسلة من الاختيارات تحدد ما الذي يراه الجمهور وكيف يراه.

اليوم لم تعد الصحافة وحدها تتحكم في تدفق المعلومات، يستطيع أي مستخدم أن يصنع محتوى يصل إلى ملايين الأشخاص، بينما تستطيع خوارزمية أن ترفع مادة إلى الواجهة أو تدفع بها إلى الهامش، وهنا ظهر حارس البوابة الجديد؛ منظومة تتوزع بين الصحفي والمحرر والمؤسسة والمنصة والجمهور والتقنية.

لكن الخطر لا يكمن في تعدد الحراس بل في تغير المعايير، فعندما يصبح عدد المشاهدات معياراً للأهمية، والتفاعل معياراً للقيمة، والسرعة معياراً للسبق، يصبح الإعلام مهدداً بأن يتحول من صناعة للمعرفة إلى صناعة للانتباه.

وهنا تستعيد الصحافة دورها الحقيقي، فالصحفي لا ينافس الجمهور في سرعة النشر، وإنما يتميز عنه بقدرته على التحقق، وفهم السياق، ومساءلة المصدر، والتمييز بين الحقيقة والادعاء، فالخبر لا يصبح صحيحاً لأنه انتشر، ولا مهماً لأنه تصدر المنصات.

لذلك فإن السؤال لم يعد: من هو حارس البوابة؟ بل: من يحرس حارس البوابة؟ تحرسه المهنية، وأخلاقيات المهنة، واستقلال القرار التحريري، والوعي بأن ما يصل إلى الجمهور لا يحمل معلومة فحسب بل يصنع تصوراً ووعياً واتجاهاً.

لقد تغير حارس البوابة لكنه لم يمت، أصبح منظومة أكثر تعقيداً وفي زمن يستطيع فيه الجميع أن ينشروا، تبقى قيمة الصحافة في أن تعرف ماذا تنشر ولماذا تنشر وما المسؤولية التي تتحملها بعد أن تعبر المعلومة بوابتها إلى العالم، وتصبح جزءاً من وعي المجتمع وتشكيل ذاكرته العامة.