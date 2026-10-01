When "artificial intelligence" emerged, it revealed the shortcomings of some public relations departments in organizations that are lifeless and do not understand the concept of public relations in its fundamentals and arts. Instead, they practice "cut and paste" with repeated data and news, and any student today can write a statement better than a public relations manager who has spent most of their life in this profession.

The disaster is that some of these departments have confused tools with the profession; public relations is not just about writing news but managing reputation and trust, which cannot be created by a "robot." How many organizations have faced a crisis with a statement written by cold artificial intelligence that only increased people's anger towards them, and how many have a public relations manager who does not know a single journalist by name, because they still believe that public relations is just a VIP reception desk.

We need a public relations manager who excels at reading danger! Who knows when to speak and when to be silent! And when to confront a rumor about a fabricated video clip created by artificial intelligence.

Those who do not learn data analysis, storytelling, and digital crisis management will soon find themselves out of the game, along with a certificate of experience that is worth no more than the paper it is printed on.

In summary: the profession has not died, but half of its practitioners have been functionally dead for years, and they have not yet been buried.