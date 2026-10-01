حين جاء «الذكاء الصناعي» كشف مستور بعض إدارات العلاقة العامة بالمنظمات ميتة لا تعرف مفهوم العلاقات العامة على أصولها وفنونها، إنما تمارس «القص واللصق» ببيانات وأخبار مكررة، وأي طالب اليوم يستطيع أن يكتب بياناً أفضل من مدير علاقات عامة قضى جل حياته في هذه المهنة.

الكارثة أن بعض تلك الإدارات خلطت بين الأدوات والمهنة، فالعلاقات العامة ليس كتابة خبر بل إدارة سمة وثقة التي لا يصنعها «الروبوت»، فكم منظمة خرجت في أزمة ببيان كتبه ذكاء اصطناعي بارد فزاد غضب الناس عليها، وكم جهة عندها مدير علاقات عامة لا يعرف صحفي واحد بالاسم، لأنهم ما زالوا يعتقدون أن العلاقات العامة هي مكتب استقبال كبار الشخصيات فقط.

إن حاجتنا لمدير علاقات عامة يجيد قراءة الخطر! يعرف متى يتكلم ومتى يسكت! ومتى يواجه شائعة مقطع مرئي مفبرك صنعه الذكاء الاصطناعي.

ومن لا يتعلم تحليل البيانات وفن السرد وإدارة الأزمات الرقمية، سيجد نفسه خارج اللعبة قريباً، ومعه شهادة خبرة لا تساوي قيمة الورق المطبوع عليه.

الخلاصة: المهنة لم تمت، لكن نصف ممارسيها ماتوا وظيفياً منذ سنوات، ولم يدفنوا بعد.