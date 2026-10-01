There are scholars, thinkers, and intellectuals who, when discussing issues of science, thought, and culture, reveal their scientific knowledge, and the breadth of their reading and depth of their perspective becomes apparent. They bring forth evidence, establish the matter, and present clear explanations and sound reasoning. Among them is Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, a member of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the President of Muslim Scholars. This esteemed scholar and prudent administrator is supported by his religious knowledge, diverse culture, and dialogues with prominent Western intellectuals to bridge meanings and understand contexts. He delves into explanations, clarifies ambiguous meanings, and gives the question the attention it deserves.

There is a close connection between this scholarly thinker and the language and literature, evident in the eloquence of his speech, the fluency of his expressions, and his careful choice of words. He has the ability to convey ideas to a diverse audience, and in his discussions and gatherings, there is space for literature, poetry, and matters of culture and life.

When he assumed the responsibility of the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (2016), his interest in global dialogue, confronting extremism and hate speech, and promoting opportunities for cooperation among peoples became prominent. He paid special attention to Muslim minorities in the West to ensure they are active partners in their communities. As the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and a prominent Islamic scholar, his meetings with senior religious, political, and cultural leaders in the West received significant attention.

‏Finally

I have begun my project for a work about this scholar titled (With Al-Issa), a book I intended to be a window into aspects of the life and journey of a man whose story is difficult to encompass in an article. I recorded everything I knew about him up close, and what I witnessed of situations that reveal the human behind the responsibility, the thought that guides the work, and the character that gives meaning to achievement.