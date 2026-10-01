ثمة علماء ومفكرون ومثقفون حين يتحدثون عن مسائل العلم والفكر والثقافة، يظهر مخزونهم العلمي، وتنكشف سعة قراءتهم وعمق نظرتهم، فيستحضر الدليل ويؤصل للمسألة، ويعرض بوضوح البيان وحسن الاستدلال، من أولئك الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، الأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي وعضو هيئة كبار العلماء ورئيس علماء المسلمين، فهذا العالم الرصين والإداري الحصيف، يسانده علمه الشرعي وثقافته المتنوعة وحواراته مع كبار مثقفي الغرب على تقريب المعاني وفهم السياقات، فيندرج في الشرح، ويفك ما التبس من المعنى، ويمنح السؤال حقه من العناية.

صلة وثيقة لهذا العالم المفكر الأديب باللغة والأدب، يظهر ذلك في فصاحة حديثه وسلاسة عبارته وحسن اختياره للكلمة، لديه القدرة على حمل الفكرة إلى جمهور متنوع، وفي أحاديثه ومجالسه مساحة للأدب والشعر وشؤون الثقافة والحياة.

حين تولى مسؤولية الأمانة العامة لرابطة العالم الإسلامي (2016م) برز اهتمامه بالحوار العالمي، ومواجهة التطرف وخطاب الكراهية، وتعزيز فرص التعاون بين الشعوب، وأولى اهتماماً بالأقليات المسلمة في الغرب لتكون شريكاً فاعلاً في مجتمعاتها، وانطلاقاً من كونه أميناً لرابطة العالم الإسلامي وعالماً إسلامياً بارزاً حظيت لقاءاته بكبار القيادات الدينية والسياسية والثقافية الغربية باهتمام كبير.

أخيراً

لقد بدأت مشروعي لمؤلَف عن هذا العالم عنوته (مع العيسى)، كتاب أردته نافذةً على جوانب من حياة ومسيرة رجل يصعب أن يحيط بها مقال، فسجلت كل ما عرفته فيه عن قرب، وما شهدته من مواقف تكشف عن الإنسان خلف المسؤولية، والفكر الذي يوجه العمل، والخلق الذي يمنح الإنجاز معناه.