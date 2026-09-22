The building of the Emirate of Tabuk region was adorned in green to celebrate Saudi National Day, with green lighting covering the entire building from all four sides, in addition to the surrounding facilities, in line with the celebration of this precious national occasion.

This is part of the region's celebrations for Saudi National Day, which commemorates the unification of the Kingdom by the founding king Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman - may God have mercy on him, and as an expression of feelings of pride, belonging, and loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership.