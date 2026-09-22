توشح مبنى إمارة منطقة تبوك باللون الأخضر احتفالاً باليوم الوطني السعودي، وغطت الإضاءة الخضراء كامل المبنى بجهاته الأربع، إضافة إلى المرافق المحيطة به مواكبة للاحتفاء بهذه المناسبة الوطنية الغالية.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن احتفالات المنطقة باليوم الوطني السعودي، الذي يجسد ذكرى توحيد المملكة على يد الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن -طيب الله ثراه، وتعبيراً عن مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز والانتماء للوطن وقيادته الرشيدة.