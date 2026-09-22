عقد وزراء خارجية المملكة العربية السعودية، وجمهورية مصر العربية، وجمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والجمهورية التركية، اجتماعًا تشاوريًا في مدينة نيويورك، بتاريخ 21 سبتمبر 2026م، وذلك على هامش أعمال الدورة الحادية والثمانين للجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع تبادل وجهات النظر حيال مستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية والدولية، حيث أكد الوزراء أهمية مواصلة التشاور والتنسيق بين الدول الأربع، بما يسهم في دعم السلام والأمن والاستقرار والازدهار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط والمنطقة بوجه عام.
وأعرب الوزراء عن قلقهم البالغ إزاء استمرار التوترات والأعمال العدائية في المنطقة، مؤكدين أن الحوار والدبلوماسية يمثلان السبيل الوحيد للتوصل إلى حلول مستدامة، وشددوا في هذا السياق على ضرورة الالتزام بمذكرة تفاهم إسلام آباد، بما يحقق السلام والاستقرار الدائمين.
كما أعرب الوزراء عن إدانتهم بأشد العبارات لجميع الاعتداءات التي تستهدف المملكة العربية السعودية، بما في ذلك الاعتداءات الحوثية الأخيرة، مؤكدين دعمهم الثابت لسيادة المملكة ووحدة أراضيها وأمنها، وحقها الأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها وأراضيها وشعبها، وفقًا للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، وشددوا على أهمية ضمان سلامة الملاحة البحرية وحريتها.
وجدد الوزراء تأكيد دعمهم الثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية ومجلس القيادة الرئاسي، ومساندة جهودهما الرامية إلى تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية في اليمن، من خلال عملية سياسية وحوار يمني-يمني شامل يضم مختلف الأطراف.
وفيما يتعلق بالقضية الفلسطينية، جدد الوزراء التأكيد على محورية القضية الفلسطينية في تحقيق السلام والأمن والاستقرار في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، ودعمهم للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، بما في ذلك حقه غير القابل للتصرف في تقرير مصيره، وإقامة دولته المستقلة ذات السيادة والقابلة للحياة والمتصلة جغرافيًا، على أساس حدود الرابع من يونيو لعام 1967م، وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وفقًا لقرارات مجلس الأمن ذات الصلة.
كما جدد الوزراء تأكيد دعمهم الثابت لسيادة جمهورية السودان ووحدتها واستقلالها وسلامة أراضيها، مشددين على أهمية الحفاظ على مؤسسات الدولة الوطنية الشرعية، ورفض أي كيانات موازية من شأنها تقويض سيادة السودان ووحدته، وأكدوا ضرورة وقف التدفق غير المشروع للأسلحة والمرتزقة والمقاتلين الأجانب إلى الأراضي السودانية.
وفي ختام الاجتماع، اتفق الوزراء على مواصلة التنسيق الوثيق والتشاور بشأن المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، بما يسهم في تعزيز الأمن الجماعي وترسيخ الاستقرار الإقليمي على المدى الطويل.
The Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Republic of Turkey held a consultative meeting in New York City on September 21, 2026, on the sidelines of the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly.
During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in regional and international situations, emphasizing the importance of continuing consultation and coordination among the four countries, which contributes to supporting peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and the region in general.
The ministers expressed their deep concern regarding the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region, affirming that dialogue and diplomacy are the only means to reach sustainable solutions. They stressed, in this context, the necessity of adhering to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to achieve lasting peace and stability.
The ministers also condemned in the strongest terms all attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the recent Houthi attacks, affirming their steadfast support for the Kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security, as well as its inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. They emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.
The ministers reiterated their firm support for the legitimate Yemeni government and the Presidential Leadership Council, backing their efforts to achieve security, stability, and development in Yemen through a political process and an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue that includes various parties.
Regarding the Palestinian issue, the ministers reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause in achieving peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, and their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable state connected geographically, based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.
The ministers also reiterated their steadfast support for the sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan, stressing the importance of maintaining the legitimate national state institutions and rejecting any parallel entities that could undermine Sudan's sovereignty and unity. They emphasized the necessity of halting the illegal flow of weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters into Sudanese territory.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers agreed to continue close coordination and consultation regarding regional and international developments, contributing to enhancing collective security and establishing long-term regional stability.