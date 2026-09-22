The Foreign Ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the Republic of Turkey held a consultative meeting in New York City on September 21, 2026, on the sidelines of the eighty-first session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on the latest developments in regional and international situations, emphasizing the importance of continuing consultation and coordination among the four countries, which contributes to supporting peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Middle East and the region in general.

The ministers expressed their deep concern regarding the ongoing tensions and hostilities in the region, affirming that dialogue and diplomacy are the only means to reach sustainable solutions. They stressed, in this context, the necessity of adhering to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding to achieve lasting peace and stability.

The ministers also condemned in the strongest terms all attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the recent Houthi attacks, affirming their steadfast support for the Kingdom's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security, as well as its inherent right to defend itself, its territory, and its people, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. They emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety and freedom of maritime navigation.

The ministers reiterated their firm support for the legitimate Yemeni government and the Presidential Leadership Council, backing their efforts to achieve security, stability, and development in Yemen through a political process and an inclusive Yemeni-Yemeni dialogue that includes various parties.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the ministers reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause in achieving peace, security, and stability in the Middle East, and their support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including their inalienable right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, sovereign, and viable state connected geographically, based on the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions.

The ministers also reiterated their steadfast support for the sovereignty, unity, independence, and territorial integrity of the Republic of Sudan, stressing the importance of maintaining the legitimate national state institutions and rejecting any parallel entities that could undermine Sudan's sovereignty and unity. They emphasized the necessity of halting the illegal flow of weapons, mercenaries, and foreign fighters into Sudanese territory.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers agreed to continue close coordination and consultation regarding regional and international developments, contributing to enhancing collective security and establishing long-term regional stability.