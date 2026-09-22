ازدانت مباني الجهات الحكومية والمرافق العامة في مناطق المملكة باللون الأخضر، لتعزيز حضور الهوية البصرية تحت شعار «عزّنا بطبعنا»، ضمن الاستعدادات المبكرة لتهيئة المدن والمناطق للاحتفاء باليوم الوطني السعودي.

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اعتزاز بالوطن

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وأضفت الإضاءات الخضراء على واجهات المباني طابعًا احتفاليًا، أبرزت تفاصيلها المعمارية وجمعت تصاميمها المختلفة في مشهد اتسعت فيه مساحة اللون الأخضر، لتصبح واجهات المباني جزءًا من التعبير عن الاعتزاز بالوطن والمشاركة في الاحتفاء بيومه الوطني.

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وتكتسب هذه المشاركة دلالتها من ارتباط المباني والمرافق العامة بحياة السكان اليومية، باعتبارها أماكن يقصدونها للخدمات والعمل، لتتحول في هذه المناسبة إلى جزء من المشهد الاحتفالي، وتضيف إلى حضورها المعتاد صورةً وطنيةً يلتقي فيها جمال المكان مع رمزية المناسبة.

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