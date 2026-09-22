The buildings of government entities and public facilities in various regions of the Kingdom have been adorned with the color green, to enhance the presence of the visual identity under the slogan "Our Pride is in Our Nature," as part of the early preparations to prepare cities and regions to celebrate Saudi National Day.

مبان حكومية تزدان باللون الأخضر (واس)

Patriotism

مبان حكومية تزدان باللون الأخضر (واس)

The green lights on the facades of the buildings added a festive character, highlighting their architectural details and bringing together their diverse designs in a scene where the space of the color green expanded, making the building facades a part of the expression of pride in the homeland and participation in the celebration of its National Day.

مبان حكومية تزدان باللون الأخضر (واس)

This participation gains its significance from the connection of buildings and public facilities to the daily lives of residents, as they are places they frequent for services and work, transforming on this occasion into a part of the festive scene, adding to their usual presence a national image where the beauty of the place meets the symbolism of the occasion.

مبان حكومية تزدان باللون الأخضر (واس)