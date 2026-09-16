رفع أمير منطقة القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي بتمديد خدمته أميراً للمنطقة لمدة أربع سنوات.

وعبّر أمير القصيم عن بالغ امتنانه واعتزازه بالثقة الملكية الكريمة، مؤكداً أنها تمثل حافزاً لمواصلة العمل وبذل المزيد من الجهد لخدمة المنطقة وأهلها، وأداء الأمانة، ومتابعة مسيرة التنمية، وتعزيز جودة الخدمات في مدن ومحافظات ومراكز منطقة القصيم.

كما رفع أمير منطقة القصيم الشكر والتقدير إلى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، على ما يجده أمراء المناطق من دعم ومتابعة واهتمام، مثمناً ما يقدمه من توجيه ومساندة تسهم في تعزيز العمل وتطوير الأداء وخدمة المواطنين.

وسأل الله تعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد، وأن يوفق وزير الداخلية، وأن يديم على المملكة أمنها وعزها واستقرارها وازدهارها.