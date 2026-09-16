The Prince of Al-Qassim Region, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, on the occasion of the royal decree extending his service as the Prince of the region for another four years.

The Prince of Al-Qassim expressed his deep gratitude and pride in the royal trust, affirming that it serves as an incentive to continue working and exerting more effort to serve the region and its people, fulfill his duties, follow the path of development, and enhance the quality of services in the cities, governorates, and centers of Al-Qassim Region.

The Prince of Al-Qassim also extended his thanks and appreciation to the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, for the support, follow-up, and attention that regional princes receive, valuing the guidance and assistance he provides that contribute to enhancing work, developing performance, and serving citizens.

He asked Allah Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, to grant success to the Minister of Interior, and to sustain the security, dignity, stability, and prosperity of the Kingdom.