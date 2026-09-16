أصدرت المديرية العامة للجوازات من خلال لجانها الإدارية بمختلف إدارات جوازات المناطق 22,894 قراراً إدارياً خلال شهر ربيع الأول 1448هـ، بحق مواطنين ومقيمين لمخالفتهم أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، وتنوعت العقوبات ما بين السجن والغرامة المالية والترحيل.
إبلاغ عن المخالفين
وأكدت الجوازات على جميع المواطنين والمقيمين من أصحاب المنشآت والأفراد عدم نقل أو تشغيل أو إيواء المخالفين لأنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود أو التستر عليهم أو تقديم أي وسيلة من وسائل المساعدة لهم في إيجاد فرص عمل أو سكن أو نقل.
ودعت إلى التعاون والإبلاغ عن مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود عبر الاتصال بالرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، والرقم 999 في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The General Directorate of Passports issued 22,894 administrative decisions through its administrative committees in various passport departments during the month of Rabi' al-Awwal 1448 AH, against citizens and residents for violating residency, labor, and border security regulations. The penalties varied between imprisonment, financial fines, and deportation.
Reporting Violators
The Passports Department emphasized to all citizens and residents, including business owners and individuals, not to transport, employ, shelter, or conceal violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, or to provide any means of assistance to them in finding job opportunities, housing, or transportation.
It called for cooperation and reporting of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations by contacting the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the number 999 in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.