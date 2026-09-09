مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»..يحمل اختيار الأمن والتاريخ عنوانًا لمؤتمر وطني دلالة تتجاوز المناسبة، فهو يعكس رؤية القيادة السعودية إلى الأمن باعتباره امتدادًا لمسيرة الدولة وركيزة لمستقبلها. وفي عهد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وولي عهده رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تتسع هذه الرؤية لتقرأ الأمن ضمن منظومة البناء والتنمية والقدرة على مواجهة تحديات المستقبل. ومن هذه الرؤية تشكّلت فكرة وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز لإطلاق مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»، لقراءة التجربة السعودية بوصفها نهجًا متصلًا بين أمن يحفظ الدولة، وتاريخ يصون ذاكرتها، ومستقبل تصنعه رؤية طموحة وقدرات متطورة.
ومع اختتام المؤتمر، رفع وزير الداخلية خالص الشكر والامتنان إلى خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء على دعمهما المتواصل لكل ما يعزّز أمن الوطن ونماءه، كما وجّه شكره إلى المشاركين على ما قدّموه من رؤى وإضافات معرفية أثرت أعمال المؤتمر وأسهمت في تحقيق أهدافه.
وحكاية مؤتمر «حوار الأمن والتاريخ»، الذي نظّمته وزارة الداخلية في الرياض، أوسع من نجاح تنظيمي أو حضور لافت في مناسبة جمعت العقول والأفكار والنقاشات حول محاور محددة، بل هي حكاية تجربة واعية لصياغة ذاكرة أمنية وطنية، تستعيد محطات الماضي، وتقرأ أثرها في الحاضر، وتفتح النقاش حول شكل الأمن ومسؤولياته في المستقبل.
وتجلّى هذا الاهتمام في دعم وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف للمؤتمر الذي حمل فكرة نوعية ورسالة عميقة، قوامها أن الأمن السعودي لم يتشكّل في لحظة، بل نشأ مع الدولة، ونما بنمو مؤسساتها، وتطور مع حاجاتها وتحوّلاتها، حتى أصبحت منظومته اليوم نموذجًا متقدّمًا يستند إلى إرث راسخ.
ولم تُطرح في المؤتمر محاور التاريخ والأمن بوصفها موضوعات منفصلة، بل جرى وصلها في سياق واحد يشرح كيف أسهم الأمن في تثبيت دعائم الدولة، وكيف تطورت مؤسساته مع تطوّر احتياجات المجتمع، وكيف يمكن قراءة المستقبل الأمني في ضوء هذا الامتداد التاريخي. تلك هي القيمة التي منحت المؤتمر بعده الوطني، وجعلته أقرب إلى مرحلة جديدة في تقديم التاريخ الأمني للمملكة.
كما أظهر نجاح المؤتمر أهمية العمل المؤسسي وتكامل الجهود في تحويل الفكرة إلى حدث وطني متماسك؛ إذ عملت وزارة الداخلية على بناء محتواه وتنظيم مساراته واختيار موضوعاته وضيوفه، ومن بينها الجهود التي بذلها المستشار في مكتب وزير الداخلية أحمد الطويان، ضمن منظومة عمل تكاملت فيها الخبرات للوصول بالمؤتمر إلى أهدافه ورسالته.
ولم يكن «حوار الأمن والتاريخ» مجرد مناسبة تنتهي بانتهاء جلساتها، بل قدّم مساحة لقراءة تجربة المملكة الأمنية في سياقها التاريخي، وربط منجزات الحاضر بجذورها، وفتح أبواب النقاش أمام المختصين والباحثين والإعلاميين حول مستقبل الأمن وتحدياته ومسؤولياته.
ويؤكد نجاح المؤتمر ما توليه وزارة الداخلية، من اهتمام بالمبادرات التي تعزّز الوعي الوطني، وتوثّق مسيرة الأمن السعودي، وتحفظ ذاكرته، وتقدّمه للأجيال بوصفه ركيزة أساسية في مسيرة بناء الدولة وتنميتها واستقرارها، وامتدادًا لرؤية تستلهم التاريخ، وتقرأ الحاضر، وتتطلع بثقة إلى المستقبل.
The conference "Dialogue of Security and History" carries a title that transcends the occasion, reflecting the vision of the Saudi leadership regarding security as an extension of the state's journey and a cornerstone for its future. Under the reign of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and his Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, this vision expands to interpret security within a framework of construction, development, and the ability to face future challenges. From this vision, the idea of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, to launch the "Dialogue of Security and History" conference emerged, to read the Saudi experience as a continuous approach between security that preserves the state, a history that safeguards its memory, and a future shaped by an ambitious vision and advanced capabilities.
With the conclusion of the conference, the Minister of Interior expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, for their continuous support for everything that enhances the security and growth of the nation. He also directed his thanks to the participants for their contributions of insights and knowledge additions that enriched the conference's proceedings and contributed to achieving its objectives.
The story of the "Dialogue of Security and History" conference, organized by the Ministry of Interior in Riyadh, is broader than just organizational success or notable attendance at an event that brought together minds, ideas, and discussions around specific themes; it is a story of a conscious experience to shape a national security memory, recalling past milestones, reading their impact on the present, and opening discussions about the form of security and its responsibilities in the future.
This interest was manifested in the support of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, for the conference, which carried a qualitative idea and a profound message, emphasizing that Saudi security was not formed in a moment but grew with the state, developing alongside its institutions, and evolving with its needs and transformations, until its system today has become an advanced model based on a solid legacy.
In the conference, the topics of history and security were not presented as separate subjects, but were connected in a single context that explains how security contributed to solidifying the foundations of the state, how its institutions evolved with the development of community needs, and how the future of security can be read in light of this historical extension. This is the value that granted the conference its national dimension and brought it closer to a new phase in presenting the security history of the Kingdom.
The success of the conference also demonstrated the importance of institutional work and the integration of efforts in transforming the idea into a cohesive national event; the Ministry of Interior worked on building its content, organizing its paths, and selecting its topics and guests, including the efforts made by the advisor in the Minister of Interior's office, Ahmed Al-Tuwayan, within a system of work where experiences integrated to help the conference achieve its goals and message.
The "Dialogue of Security and History" was not just an event that ended with the conclusion of its sessions, but it provided a space to read the Kingdom's security experience in its historical context, linking the achievements of the present to their roots, and opening doors for discussion among specialists, researchers, and media professionals about the future of security, its challenges, and responsibilities.
The success of the conference underscores the attention that the Ministry of Interior gives to initiatives that enhance national awareness, document the journey of Saudi security, preserve its memory, and present it to future generations as a fundamental pillar in the process of building, developing, and stabilizing the state, extending a vision that draws inspiration from history, reads the present, and confidently looks towards the future.