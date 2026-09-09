مؤتمر‭ ‬‮«‬حوار‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬والتاريخ‮»‬‭..‬يحمل‭ ‬اختيار‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬والتاريخ‭ ‬عنوانًا‭ ‬لمؤتمر‭ ‬وطني‭ ‬دلالة‭ ‬تتجاوز‭ ‬المناسبة،‭ ‬فهو‭ ‬يعكس‭ ‬رؤية‭ ‬القيادة‭ ‬السعودية‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬باعتباره‭ ‬امتدادًا‭ ‬لمسيرة‭ ‬الدولة‭ ‬وركيزة‭ ‬لمستقبلها‭. ‬وفي‭ ‬عهد‭ ‬خادم‭ ‬الحرمين‭ ‬الشريفين‭ ‬الملك‭ ‬سلمان‭ ‬بن‭ ‬عبدالعزيز‭ ‬وولي‭ ‬عهده‭ ‬رئيس‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الوزراء‭ ‬الأمير‭ ‬محمد‭ ‬بن‭ ‬سلمان‭ ‬بن‭ ‬عبدالعزيز،‭ ‬تتسع‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬الرؤية‭ ‬لتقرأ‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬منظومة‭ ‬البناء‭ ‬والتنمية‭ ‬والقدرة‭ ‬على‭ ‬مواجهة‭ ‬تحديات‭ ‬المستقبل‭. ‬ومن‭ ‬هذه‭ ‬الرؤية‭ ‬تشكّلت‭ ‬فكرة‭ ‬وزير‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬الأمير‭ ‬عبدالعزيز‭ ‬بن‭ ‬سعود‭ ‬بن‭ ‬نايف‭ ‬بن‭ ‬عبدالعزيز‭ ‬لإطلاق‭ ‬مؤتمر‭ ‬‮«‬حوار‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬والتاريخ‮»‬،‭ ‬لقراءة‭ ‬التجربة‭ ‬السعودية‭ ‬بوصفها‭ ‬نهجًا‭ ‬متصلًا‭ ‬بين‭ ‬أمن‭ ‬يحفظ‭ ‬الدولة،‭ ‬وتاريخ‭ ‬يصون‭ ‬ذاكرتها،‭ ‬ومستقبل‭ ‬تصنعه‭ ‬رؤية‭ ‬طموحة‭ ‬وقدرات‭ ‬متطورة‭.‬

ومع‭ ‬اختتام‭ ‬المؤتمر،‭ ‬رفع‭ ‬وزير‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬خالص‭ ‬الشكر‭ ‬والامتنان‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬خادم‭ ‬الحرمين‭ ‬الشريفين‭ ‬وولي‭ ‬العهد‭ ‬رئيس‭ ‬مجلس‭ ‬الوزراء‭ ‬على‭ ‬دعمهما‭ ‬المتواصل‭ ‬لكل‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يعزّز‭ ‬أمن‭ ‬الوطن‭ ‬ونماءه،‭ ‬كما‭ ‬وجّه‭ ‬شكره‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬المشاركين‭ ‬على‭ ‬ما‭ ‬قدّموه‭ ‬من‭ ‬رؤى‭ ‬وإضافات‭ ‬معرفية‭ ‬أثرت‭ ‬أعمال‭ ‬المؤتمر‭ ‬وأسهمت‭ ‬في‭ ‬تحقيق‭ ‬أهدافه‭.‬

وحكاية‭ ‬مؤتمر‭ ‬‮«‬حوار‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬والتاريخ‮»‬،‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬نظّمته‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬في‭ ‬الرياض،‭ ‬أوسع‭ ‬من‭ ‬نجاح‭ ‬تنظيمي‭ ‬أو‭ ‬حضور‭ ‬لافت‭ ‬في‭ ‬مناسبة‭ ‬جمعت‭ ‬العقول‭ ‬والأفكار‭ ‬والنقاشات‭ ‬حول‭ ‬محاور‭ ‬محددة،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬هي‭ ‬حكاية‭ ‬تجربة‭ ‬واعية‭ ‬لصياغة‭ ‬ذاكرة‭ ‬أمنية‭ ‬وطنية،‭ ‬تستعيد‭ ‬محطات‭ ‬الماضي،‭ ‬وتقرأ‭ ‬أثرها‭ ‬في‭ ‬الحاضر،‭ ‬وتفتح‭ ‬النقاش‭ ‬حول‭ ‬شكل‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬ومسؤولياته‭ ‬في‭ ‬المستقبل‭.‬‮‬

وتجلّى‭ ‬هذا‭ ‬الاهتمام‭ ‬في‭ ‬دعم‭ ‬وزير‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬الأمير‭ ‬عبدالعزيز‭ ‬بن‭ ‬سعود‭ ‬بن‭ ‬نايف‭ ‬للمؤتمر‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬حمل‭ ‬فكرة‭ ‬نوعية‭ ‬ورسالة‭ ‬عميقة،‭ ‬قوامها‭ ‬أن‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬السعودي‭ ‬لم‭ ‬يتشكّل‭ ‬في‭ ‬لحظة،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬نشأ‭ ‬مع‭ ‬الدولة،‭ ‬ونما‭ ‬بنمو‭ ‬مؤسساتها،‭ ‬وتطور‭ ‬مع‭ ‬حاجاتها‭ ‬وتحوّلاتها،‭ ‬حتى‭ ‬أصبحت‭ ‬منظومته‭ ‬اليوم‭ ‬نموذجًا‭ ‬متقدّمًا‭ ‬يستند‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬إرث‭ ‬راسخ‭.‬

ولم‭ ‬تُطرح‭ ‬في‭ ‬المؤتمر‭ ‬محاور‭ ‬التاريخ‭ ‬والأمن‭ ‬بوصفها‭ ‬موضوعات‭ ‬منفصلة،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬جرى‭ ‬وصلها‭ ‬في‭ ‬سياق‭ ‬واحد‭ ‬يشرح‭ ‬كيف‭ ‬أسهم‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬في‭ ‬تثبيت‭ ‬دعائم‭ ‬الدولة،‭ ‬وكيف‭ ‬تطورت‭ ‬مؤسساته‭ ‬مع‭ ‬تطوّر‭ ‬احتياجات‭ ‬المجتمع،‭ ‬وكيف‭ ‬يمكن‭ ‬قراءة‭ ‬المستقبل‭ ‬الأمني‭ ‬في‭ ‬ضوء‭ ‬هذا‭ ‬الامتداد‭ ‬التاريخي‭. ‬تلك‭ ‬هي‭ ‬القيمة‭ ‬التي‭ ‬منحت‭ ‬المؤتمر‭ ‬بعده‭ ‬الوطني،‭ ‬وجعلته‭ ‬أقرب‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬مرحلة‭ ‬جديدة‭ ‬في‭ ‬تقديم‭ ‬التاريخ‭ ‬الأمني‭ ‬للمملكة‭.‬

كما‭ ‬أظهر‭ ‬نجاح‭ ‬المؤتمر‭ ‬أهمية‭ ‬العمل‭ ‬المؤسسي‭ ‬وتكامل‭ ‬الجهود‭ ‬في‭ ‬تحويل‭ ‬الفكرة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬حدث‭ ‬وطني‭ ‬متماسك؛‭ ‬إذ‭ ‬عملت‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬على‭ ‬بناء‭ ‬محتواه‭ ‬وتنظيم‭ ‬مساراته‭ ‬واختيار‭ ‬موضوعاته‭ ‬وضيوفه،‭ ‬ومن‭ ‬بينها‭ ‬الجهود‭ ‬التي‭ ‬بذلها‭ ‬المستشار‭ ‬في‭ ‬مكتب‭ ‬وزير‭ ‬الداخلية‭ ‬أحمد‭ ‬الطويان،‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬منظومة‭ ‬عمل‭ ‬تكاملت‭ ‬فيها‭ ‬الخبرات‭ ‬للوصول‭ ‬بالمؤتمر‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أهدافه‭ ‬ورسالته‭.‬

ولم‭ ‬يكن‭ ‬‮«‬حوار‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬والتاريخ‮»‬‭ ‬مجرد‭ ‬مناسبة‭ ‬تنتهي‭ ‬بانتهاء‭ ‬جلساتها،‭ ‬بل‭ ‬قدّم‭ ‬مساحة‭ ‬لقراءة‭ ‬تجربة‭ ‬المملكة‭ ‬الأمنية‭ ‬في‭ ‬سياقها‭ ‬التاريخي،‭ ‬وربط‭ ‬منجزات‭ ‬الحاضر‭ ‬بجذورها،‭ ‬وفتح‭ ‬أبواب‭ ‬النقاش‭ ‬أمام‭ ‬المختصين‭ ‬والباحثين‭ ‬والإعلاميين‭ ‬حول‭ ‬مستقبل‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬وتحدياته‭ ‬ومسؤولياته‭.‬

ويؤكد‭ ‬نجاح‭ ‬المؤتمر‭ ‬ما‭ ‬توليه‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬الداخلية،‭ ‬من‭ ‬اهتمام‭ ‬بالمبادرات‭ ‬التي‭ ‬تعزّز‭ ‬الوعي‭ ‬الوطني،‭ ‬وتوثّق‭ ‬مسيرة‭ ‬الأمن‭ ‬السعودي،‭ ‬وتحفظ‭ ‬ذاكرته،‭ ‬وتقدّمه‭ ‬للأجيال‭ ‬بوصفه‭ ‬ركيزة‭ ‬أساسية‭ ‬في‭ ‬مسيرة‭ ‬بناء‭ ‬الدولة‭ ‬وتنميتها‭ ‬واستقرارها،‭ ‬وامتدادًا‭ ‬لرؤية‭ ‬تستلهم‭ ‬التاريخ،‭ ‬وتقرأ‭ ‬الحاضر،‭ ‬وتتطلع‭ ‬بثقة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬المستقبل‭.‬