تغلب الخلود على ضيفه الشباب بهدفين مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027.
وافتتح الشباب التسجيل مبكراً عن طريق لاعبه روجر مارتينيز في الدقيقة 6، فيما تمكن الخلود من تعديل النتيجة عن طريق لاعبه كورتا خارينا عند الدقيقة 30، قبل أن يضيف عبدالرحمن الدوسري الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 87.
وبهذه النتيجة، رفع فريق الخلود رصيده إلى 12 نقطة، فيما تجمد رصيد الشباب عند 3 نقاط.
Al-Khulood defeated its guest Al-Shabab with a score of two goals to one in the match that took place today at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in the Al-Rass governorate, as part of the sixth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League" for the 2026-2027 sports season.
Al-Shabab opened the scoring early through their player Roger Martinez in the 6th minute, while Al-Khulood managed to equalize through their player Korta Khareena in the 30th minute, before Abdulrahman Al-Dosari added the second goal in the 87th minute.
With this result, Al-Khulood raised its points total to 12, while Al-Shabab's points remained at 3.