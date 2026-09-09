تغلب الخلود على ضيفه الشباب بهدفين مقابل هدف، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة السادسة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، للموسم الرياضي 2026-2027.


وافتتح الشباب التسجيل مبكراً عن طريق لاعبه روجر مارتينيز في الدقيقة 6، فيما تمكن الخلود من تعديل النتيجة عن طريق لاعبه كورتا خارينا عند الدقيقة 30، قبل أن يضيف عبدالرحمن الدوسري الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 87.


وبهذه النتيجة، رفع فريق الخلود رصيده إلى 12 نقطة، فيما تجمد رصيد الشباب عند 3 نقاط.