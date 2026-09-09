Al-Khulood defeated its guest Al-Shabab with a score of two goals to one in the match that took place today at the Al-Hazm Club stadium in the Al-Rass governorate, as part of the sixth round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshen League" for the 2026-2027 sports season.



Al-Shabab opened the scoring early through their player Roger Martinez in the 6th minute, while Al-Khulood managed to equalize through their player Korta Khareena in the 30th minute, before Abdulrahman Al-Dosari added the second goal in the 87th minute.



With this result, Al-Khulood raised its points total to 12, while Al-Shabab's points remained at 3.